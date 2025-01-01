Integrate. Co-sell. Expand.
Kasm works with leading cloud providers, infrastructure vendors, ISVs, and security platforms to deliver validated integrations and joint customer value.
Rapid integration into security, cloud, and identity ecosystems.
Programmatic provisioning, orchestration, & policy enforcement.
Co-sell into shared accounts and expand solution footprint.
Reduce deployment friction through validated integrations.
Bundle solutions to increase ACV and competitive positioning.
Embed. Differentiate. Monetize.
Kasm’s containerized streaming engine can be embedded directly into partner platforms, enabling secure browser and workspace delivery as a native capability.
Add secure browser & workspace delivery directly into your platform.
Tenant management, automation, and orchestration built in.
Reduce engineering lift and accelerate roadmap execution.
Embedded licensing, usage monetization, & upsell expansion.
Drive retention with integrated security & workspace delivery.
Our featured alliance partners represent key relationships that extend the power of the Kasm platform across critical infrastructure, orchestration, and virtualization domains. Click each logo to learn more about the partnership.
Enable enterprise and public sector organizations to modernize their end-user computing environments.
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Deliver cross domain solutions that improve access to apps and desktops across multiple networks at various classification levels, from a single device.
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Enabling Kubernetes-native workspaces for government and defense environments.
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Modern endpoint OS integration for secure, centrally managed workspace delivery.
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Driving high-performance workspace orchestration on Google Cloud Infrastructure.
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Delivering open-source virtualization and secure, zero-trust workspaces with Proxmox VE and Kasm.
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Modern endpoint OS integration for secure, centrally managed workspace delivery.
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Kasm powers secure embedded solutions delivered by our OEM and integration partners.
Secure workspace streaming with FedRAMP High collaboration, CMMC L1/L2 compliance, and Kasm-powered browser isolation & remote desktop.Learn More
AI, Developer, and Business Workspaces on-demand powered by Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and delivered instantly via Kasm’s browser-native streaming.Learn More
A secure, cloud-hosted Hunchly environment powered by Kasm container streaming, enabling investigators to operate in anonymous, isolated environments for OSINT investigations.Learn More
Kasm and Kiteworks enable secure collaboration with governed data exchange and zero-trust workspaces protecting sensitive data from endpoints.Learn More
Kasm alliance partners include Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), Business Partners, and technology leaders shaping the future of digital work. Explore our global partner ecosystem:
Build, integrate, and go to market faster with a partner-first platform.
Kasm partners with technology leaders to accelerate integration, simplify delivery, and expand the value of their platforms through secure workspace capabilities. Whether you are building integrations or embedding Kasm into your product, we support you from initial development through joint customer success.
API-first. Automation-ready. Designed for integration and scale.
Kasm enables partners to extend their platforms with secure browser and workspace capabilities while maintaining full control over user experience, orchestration, and lifecycle management.
Access flexible APIs, documentation, and engineering support to reduce time-to-integration and streamline product development.
Align on shared accounts, co-sell into strategic opportunities, and expand solution footprint together.
Deliver validated integrations that reduce customer friction and strengthen enterprise adoption.
Support a range of partnership approaches including integration, co-sell, and OEM embedding.
Interested in partnering with Kasm Workspaces to help shape the future of digital work? Fill out our partner interest form to begin the conversation.