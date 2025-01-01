Two Partnership Models. One Secure Platform.

Traditional Technology Alliances

Integrate. Co-sell. Expand.

Kasm works with leading cloud providers, infrastructure vendors, ISVs, and security platforms to deliver validated integrations and joint customer value.

1. API-Driven Integration

Rapid integration into security, cloud, and identity ecosystems.

2. Automation at Scale

Programmatic provisioning, orchestration, & policy enforcement.

3. Joint Go-To-Market

Co-sell into shared accounts and expand solution footprint.

4. Operational Streamlining

Reduce deployment friction through validated integrations.

5. Larger, More Strategic Deals

Bundle solutions to increase ACV and competitive positioning.

OEM Partnerships

Embed. Differentiate. Monetize.

Kasm’s containerized streaming engine can be embedded directly into partner platforms, enabling secure browser and workspace delivery as a native capability.

1. Embedded Secure Capabilities

Add secure browser & workspace delivery directly into your platform.

2. Full API & Lifecycle Control

Tenant management, automation, and orchestration built in.

3. Faster Time-to-Market

Reduce engineering lift and accelerate roadmap execution.

4. New Revenue Models

Embedded licensing, usage monetization, & upsell expansion.

5. Increased Platform Stickiness

Drive retention with integrated security & workspace delivery.

Featured Technology Partnerships

Our featured alliance partners represent key relationships that extend the power of the Kasm platform across critical infrastructure, orchestration, and virtualization domains. Click each logo to learn more about the partnership.

Nutanix and Kasm

Enable enterprise and public sector organizations to modernize their end-user computing environments.

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Everfox and Kasm

Deliver cross domain solutions that improve access to apps and desktops across multiple networks at various classification levels, from a single device.

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F5 and Kasm

Delivering secure, optimized application delivery and traffic management.

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Rancher Government Solutions and Kasm

Enabling Kubernetes-native workspaces for government and defense environments.

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IGEL and Kasm

Modern endpoint OS integration for secure, centrally managed workspace delivery.

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Google and Kasm

Driving high-performance workspace orchestration on Google Cloud Infrastructure.

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Proxmox and Kasm

Delivering open-source virtualization and secure, zero-trust workspaces with Proxmox VE and Kasm.

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SteelDome and Kasm

Modern endpoint OS integration for secure, centrally managed workspace delivery.

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SUSE and Kasm

Kasm and SUSE provide secure, scalable digital workspaces accessible from any device.

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OEM & Enterprise Integration Solutions

Kasm powers secure embedded solutions delivered by our OEM and integration partners.

ATX Defense

Secure workspace streaming with FedRAMP High collaboration, CMMC L1/L2 compliance, and Kasm-powered browser isolation & remote desktop.

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Workspaces for Oracle

AI, Developer, and Business Workspaces on-demand powered by Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and delivered instantly via Kasm’s browser-native streaming.

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Hunchly Cloud

A secure, cloud-hosted Hunchly environment powered by Kasm container streaming, enabling investigators to operate in anonymous, isolated environments for OSINT investigations.

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Kiteworks

Kasm and Kiteworks enable secure collaboration with governed data exchange and zero-trust workspaces protecting sensitive data from endpoints.

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Strategic Alliance Network

Kasm alliance partners include Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), Business Partners, and technology leaders shaping the future of digital work. Explore our global partner ecosystem:

Cloud &
Infrastructure

Virtualization &
Container Ecosystem

Hardware &
Endpoint

Security &
OSINT

DevOps &
Software

Kasm Partner Program

Build, integrate, and go to market faster with a partner-first platform.

Kasm partners with technology leaders to accelerate integration, simplify delivery, and expand the value of their platforms through secure workspace capabilities. Whether you are building integrations or embedding Kasm into your product, we support you from initial development through joint customer success.

Built for Technology Partners

API-first. Automation-ready. Designed for integration and scale.

Kasm enables partners to extend their platforms with secure browser and workspace capabilities while maintaining full control over user experience, orchestration, and lifecycle management.

Why Partner with Kasm

Accelerated Integration & Development

Access flexible APIs, documentation, and engineering support to reduce time-to-integration and streamline product development.

Joint Go-To-Market Execution

Align on shared accounts, co-sell into strategic opportunities, and expand solution footprint together.

Solution Validation & Ecosystem Alignment

Deliver validated integrations that reduce customer friction and strengthen enterprise adoption.

Flexible Commercial Models

Support a range of partnership approaches including integration, co-sell, and OEM embedding.

Partner Enablement & Support

  • Technical onboarding and integration guidance
  • Architecture and solution validation support
  • Co-marketing and launch support
  • Dedicated partner success engagement

Become a Kasm Alliance Partner

Interested in partnering with Kasm Workspaces to help shape the future of digital work? Fill out our partner interest form to begin the conversation.

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