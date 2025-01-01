Access Layer

Your access model shouldn’t dictate your architecture.

Kasm Workspaces is built on a simple principle: your access model shouldn’t dictate your architecture. Whether your organization is browser-first, standardized on RDP clients, operating thin clients, or integrating with cross-domain solutions, Kasm adapts to your environment — not the other way around.

The Access Layer ensures secure, high-performance connectivity into Kasm Workspaces using the tools and workflows your users already know. No forced rip-and-replace. No proprietary lock-in. Just flexible, standards-based access that works across modern enterprise environments.