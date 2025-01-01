Browsers
Browser-native. Zero friction.
Kasm delivers workspaces directly through any modern web browser — no plugins, no agents, no client installs required. If your users have a browser, they can securely access their applications, desktops, and containerized sessions.
This browser-native approach enables:
- Rapid deployment with no endpoint configuration
- Secure remote access from managed or unmanaged devices and networks
- Consistent user experience across operating systems
- Simplified BYOD strategies
For organizations embracing web-first strategies or zero-trust architectures, Kasm provides seamless, secure access without adding operational complexity.