Kasm Workspaces Platform

Secure, isolated remote workspaces in any browser

Deliver virtual desktops and applications to any user, on any network, from any device. Kasm Workspaces streams Windows, Linux, and browser-based applications using web-native isolation technologies, ensuring your data remains secure and under your control.

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Launch a Demo: Experience Kasm Workspaces in seconds The demo launches a live workspace inside your browser, No Downloads, No Setup

Access Layer

Browsers
RDP Clients

Kasm Platform

Kasm UI Admin Controls Configuarable Workloads

Remote Workspaces

  • VMs
  • Registry

Containerized Sessions

Kasm Connection

  • RDP
  • Kasm VNC
  • SSH
  • VNC
Remote
Workspaces
App
Streaming
Web
Research
Browser
Isolation
IoT/OT

Access Layer

Your access model shouldn’t dictate your architecture. 

Kasm Workspaces is built on a simple principle: your access model shouldn’t dictate your architecture. Whether your organization is browser-first, standardized on RDP clients, operating thin clients, or integrating with cross-domain solutions, Kasm adapts to your environment — not the other way around.

The Access Layer ensures secure, high-performance connectivity into Kasm Workspaces using the tools and workflows your users already know. No forced rip-and-replace. No proprietary lock-in. Just flexible, standards-based access that works across modern enterprise environments. 

Browsers

Browser-native. Zero friction.

Kasm delivers workspaces directly through any modern web browser — no plugins, no agents, no client installs required. If your users have a browser, they can securely access their applications, desktops, and containerized sessions.

This browser-native approach enables:

  • Rapid deployment with no endpoint configuration
  • Secure remote access from managed or unmanaged devices and networks
  • Consistent user experience across operating systems
  • Simplified BYOD strategies

For organizations embracing web-first strategies or zero-trust architectures, Kasm provides seamless, secure access without adding operational complexity.

RDP Clients

Use the clients you already trust.

If your environment relies on thin clients, thick RDP clients, or existing remote access tooling, Kasm integrates directly into those workflows. Users can connect using traditional RDP-based tools while still benefiting from Kasm’s orchestration, policy enforcement, and security controls. 

Kasm also integrates with cross-domain and secure gateway solutions, enabling deployment in highly regulated or air-gapped environments.

Whether you're modernizing legacy VDI or extending existing infrastructure, Kasm ensures compatibility with your current access methods — so transformation doesn’t require disruption. 

The Kasm Platform

We Meet You Where You Are - Bring your own compute. Bring your own cloud. Bring your own architecture. 

At its core, Kasm is a flexible workspace orchestration platform built to run wherever you need it — on-premises, in disconnected or air-gapped environments, across multiple clouds, or in hybrid architectures.

The platform unifies centralized administration, containerized and VM-based workloads, and secure connectivity — while giving your organization complete control over infrastructure, policy, and user experience.

There is no vendor lock-in. Kasm does not require proprietary infrastructure, bundled cloud services, or closed ecosystems. You retain ownership of your compute, your cloud strategy, and your deployment model. 

Kasm is an adaptable control plane for secure digital workspaces — delivered on your terms, aligned to your architecture, and designed to evolve with your business. 

Kasm UI

Centralized Control. Seamless Experience. 

The Kasm UI provides a unified control plane for both administrators and end users — combining powerful policy management with a streamlined workspace experience. 

From a single interface, administrators can manage users, enforce security policies, and configure workloads — while users gain intuitive access to the workspaces they’re authorized to use. 

This browser-native approach enables: 

  • Define granular group policies and role-based access controls 
  • Enforce DLP restrictions and session-level controls 
  • Assign workspaces based on role, team, or workload 
  • Configure resource limits and session behavior 
  • Customize workspace availability and lifecycle policies 

Every workspace operates under a zero-trust policy enforcement — ensuring users have access only to what they need, with controls applied consistently and centrally. 

Beyond provisioning, Kasm enables deep configurability. Organizations can tailor environments to meet specific business, compliance, and performance requirements — without introducing architectural complexity.

Remote Workspaces

VMs. Containers. Registry-driven delivery.

Kasm Workspaces supports both virtual machines and containerized sessions, allowing organizations to align workspace types with workload requirements.  

Key capabilities include:

Containerized
Sessions

Fast, lightweight, and ephemeral workspaces for browser-based apps, secure browsing, development environments, and task-based workflows. 

Virtual Machine
Workspaces

Full desktop environments for application-specific, persistent, or resource-intensive use cases. 

Kasm
Registry

A curated and maintained catalog of pre-built container workspace images that can be deployed instantly or customized to meet organizational needs. 

By leveraging containerization, Kasm enables rapid provisioning, improved resource efficiency, and strong isolation between sessions — while still supporting traditional VM-based desktops/applications when required.

This hybrid approach ensures the right compute model for every workload.

Kasm Connection Protocols

Secure connectivity across protocols.

Kasm provides secure, policy-controlled connectivity into a wide range of systems and environments through multiple protocols, including:

KasmVNC

VNC

SSH

RDP

KasmVNC is a modern, open-source, web-native remote desktop technology designed to provide secure and high-performance VNC-style access directly through the browser. Unlike traditional VNC implementations, KasmVNC leverages modern web technologies and built-in security features — including enhanced compression, robust authentication, session logging, and data loss prevention — to deliver smoother, more secure remote connections without requiring separate client software.

This multi-protocol flexibility enables secure access to internal systems, development environments, legacy infrastructure, and segmented networks — all orchestrated through the Kasm control plane.

Whether connecting to container sessions, virtual machines, or external systems, Kasm enforces centralized policy, authentication, and session controls across every type of connection.

The result: unified access management without sacrificing architectural flexibility.

Core Capabilities

Isolation

Sessions run remotely; no execution on endpoints.

Granular
Policy and DLP

Control clipboard, downloads/uploads, printing by user, group, app, or desktop.

Zero-Trust App Access

Provide users access only to the apps they need.

Autoscaling and Elasticity

Dynamically align capacity with demand to optimize cost and performance.

Core Capabilities

Monitoring and Auditing

Log sessions, events, and optional screen activity; integrate with SIEM.

Centralized
Storage

Securely mount sanctioned storage to keep data governed and controlled.

Network Egress Control

Route via VPN or regional policies to secure private resources.

APIs and Infrastructure-as-Code

Manage workspaces programmatically and integrate with CI/CD pipelines.

For workload-specific details and OS/protocol differences See the Features Matrix

Solutions

Web Isolation

Deliver secure, isolated web browsing without compromising speed or usability. Kasm streams disposable, policy-controlled browsers, ensuring web content never touches corporate endpoints. This approach reduces phishing and malware risk, enforces data protection policies, and enables safe research on untrusted sites.

Benefits

Endpoint protection:

Prevent malware and phishing attacks by isolating web sessions from devices and networks.

Seamless experience:

Users access a full browser with no software installation or workflow changes.

Policy-driven controls:

Enforce consistent DLP, clipboard, download, upload, print, and web access policies.

Scalable on demand:

Automatically expand capacity to handle spikes in browsing or research activity.

Controls and Visibility

DLP enforcement, session watermarks, and automatic timeouts

Session logging and optional recording

Policy inheritance by user group

Use Cases

Web Research (OSINT)
Learn More
Remote Browser Isolation (RBI)
Learn More
Learn More About Web Isolation Get Started

Remote Desktops & Applications

Deliver secure, full desktop environments or individual applications to any user through a browser without shipping hardware or allowing data to land on endpoints. Kasm supports containerized Linux desktops, Windows workflows, and role-specific app sessions tailored to business needs.

Benefits

Flexible desktop delivery:

Stream Windows, Linux, or connect to physical workstations as needed.

Instant scalability:

Automatically adjust capacity to meet workload demands.

Customized sessions:

Assign appropriate tools, storage, GPU, & policies per user.

Seamless integration:

Leverage existing infrastructure and cloud resources to simplify deployment.

Controls and Visibility

DLP enforcement, session watermarks, & automatic timeouts

Session logging & optional recording

Policy inheritance by user group

Use Cases

Remote Workspaces
Learn More
App Streaming
Learn More

Feature Nuances

Certain capabilities differ between containerized Linux desktops and Windows VM/browser-based workflows (e.g., webcam passthrough and some egress patterns may vary).

Learn More About Remote Desktops & Applications Get Started

Secure Remote Access

Provide zero-trust, browser-based access to internal web apps, intranets, and private resources without exposing your network. Sessions are ephemeral, identity-aware, and fully protected by Kasm’s isolation and DLP controls.

Benefits

Least-privilege access

Users see only the apps they need, when they need them.

Agentless ZTNA:

Secure access from any device or location with strong authentication and per-resource policies.

Private app reach:

Connect to internal apps and intranets without public internet exposure.

Unified security:

Apply consistent DLP and visibility across all remote access sessions.

Controls and Connectivity

DLP enforcement, session watermarks, and automatic timeouts

Integration with identity (SSO), logging (SIEM), and storage systems

Use Cases

IoT/OT
Learn More
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Industries Served

Kasm Workspaces enable secure, isolated access for organizations across the most regulated and data-sensitive industries. Kasm adapts to each sector’s compliance, performance, and security needs while keeping data protected inside controlled environments.

From banking to national security, Kasm Workspaces powers secure, isolated access for organizations operating in the world’s most regulated and data-sensitive environments. Kasm is trusted across industries where compliance, performance, and security are business-critical—adapting seamlessly to each sector’s unique requirements while keeping sensitive data protected within controlled, policy-driven environments.

Government, Defense and Intelligence

Zero-trust access for classified and unclassified workloads.

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Healthcare

Protect patient data and meet HIPAA and HITRUST standards by streaming desktops and EHR systems through secure, browser-based sessions.

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Financial Services

Enable remote and hybrid financial teams to access sensitive systems securely while maintaining compliance with SOX, GLBA, and other regulations.

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Education

Scalable access for students, faculty, and researchers on any device.

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Energy and Industrial Applications

Secure remote operations and critical infrastructure.

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Retail & Manufacturing

Protect IP while enabling distributed teams and partners.

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Where teams use Kasm

Development and AI

Standardize toolchains, enable GPU workloads, and reproduce environments on demand.

BYOD

Allow personal devices without exposing corporate data.

Remote Contractors and Third Parties

Grant temporary, controlled access without shipping hardware.

OSINT and Digital Investigations

Conduct research using isolated browsers and desktops to maintain privacy.

Legacy and Licensed Applications

Publish complex or license-restricted apps securely to any device.

Our Resources

Documentation

Workspaces knowledge base with the latest information and guides.

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Customer Support

Support requests and contact information for enterprise customers.

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Kasm Insights

Learn more about different industries, features, and partners.

Learn More

Designed for Your Environment

Web and Cloud-Native

Deploy in your cloud(s) or on-prem. Deploy on-premises, in the cloud, or hybrid with full automation via APIs and templates.

View Cloud vs Server

Identity and Security Integration

Plug into SSO, MFA, logging, SIEM, and existing security frameworks.

Learn More about Kasm Security

Operational Clarity

Role-based policies, auditable changes, and lifecycle automation reduce administrative overhead.

Discover Our Partners

Kasm Technologies collaborates with a diverse ecosystem of partners to extend the power and reach of Kasm Workspaces. Explore our partner programs and learn how we work together to deliver secure, scalable, and innovative solutions.

Channel & Distribution Partners

Expand global access through resellers.

Enterprise Integration Partners

Integrate with identity, security, & infrastructure platforms.

Alliance Partners

Advance zero-trust and secure remote access initiatives.

Community Partners

Drive open-source innovation across the Kasm ecosystem.

Community Service Partners

Supporting Organizations That Make a Difference.

Get Started

See how Kasm Workspaces delivers secure, isolated desktops and applications directly in your browser—without agents, VPNs, or endpoint risk. Experience zero-trust access, granular policy controls, and web-native streaming in under a minute.

Launch a Demo: Experience Kasm Workspaces in seconds The demo launches a live workspace inside your browser, No Downloads, No Setup

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