Web Research & Digital Investigations

Secure, anonymous access to the surface, deep, & dark web for cyber, fraud, & intelligence teams.

Kasm Workspaces provides a non-attributable research environment that allows analysts to safely collect Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) and conduct digital investigations without exposing their identity, devices, or networks. Each research session runs in a fully isolated workspace that is destroyed when the analyst is finished, eliminating residual data, tracking artifacts, and identifiable fingerprints by design.