Kasm delivers a managed attribution platform purpose-built for secure web research. Analysts operate in disposable, isolated environments that leave no trace behind once destroyed, allowing teams to safely go online, collect what they need, and remain anonymous throughout the entire investigation lifecycle.
Kasm Workspaces is a Zero Trust Web Intermediary where all web interactivity runs inside disposable containers in anonymous cloud environments.
You interact with a live stream of the session, not the web itself:
Kasm focuses on organizational size and maturity, not just industry. Typical users include:
For large enterprises, one organization may have multiple teams independently using Kasm Workspaces while benefiting from a common secure research platform.
Many teams come to Kasm from either DIY setups or legacy managed attribution vendors.
Analysts sign into Kasm via SSO or standard authentication, from any device with a browser.
A containerized browser or desktop launches in your chosen region or environment.
Analysts browse, log into sites, capture evidence, and interact with targets; all within the isolated environment.
Use built-in features such as screenshots and screen recording and connect to your cloud storage to store artifacts as needed.
When the session ends, the container is destroyed, removing all local artifacts and preventing re-use of fingerprints or identifiers.
Digital investigations rarely happen in a browser alone. Kasm Workspaces is designed to bring your own tools:
For teams with advanced or highly bespoke needs, Kasm also works alongside specialized digital investigation and managed attribution partners to create tailored solutions. Review our Integration Partners.
Kasm gives intelligence and research teams what they need most:
Enable faculty, researchers, and campus security teams to safely investigate online threats, academic fraud, and extremist content without exposing personal identities, student networks, or institutional infrastructure.Learn More
Investigate healthcare fraud, counterfeit pharmaceuticals, data leaks, and public health threats across open and dark web sources. Enable secure, non-attributable OSINT research into illicit marketplaces, threat actors, and misinformation while protecting patient data, organizational networks, and analyst identities.Learn More
Investigate counterfeit goods, gray market activity, supply chain fraud, and brand impersonation across marketplaces, forums, and social platforms using non-attributable research environments.Learn More
Empower fraud, AML, and threat intelligence teams to conduct discreet investigations into mule networks, scam operations, and illicit financial activity while maintaining compliance and protecting analyst identities.Learn More
Conduct secure OSINT and digital investigations across surface, deep, and dark web environments with policy-controlled, non-attributable access suitable for sensitive or classified missions.Learn More
Support intelligence gathering and threat research related to critical infrastructure, adversary narratives, and activist or nation-state activity without exposing operational networks or analyst identities.Learn More
Protect Endpoints and Data with Full Browser Isolation.Learn More
Secure workspaces that can be accessed anywhere.Learn More
Securely host applications in an isolated zero trust environment.Learn More
Streamline Management and Connectivity to Critical Industrial Environments.Learn More
Traditional tools were not designed for modern OSINT and digital investigations. Kasm Workspaces gives your analysts safe, anonymous, and fully isolated access to the web, without the overhead of DIY infrastructure or the cost of ultra-premium vendors.