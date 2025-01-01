Our Journey Our Journey

The Story of Kasm

Kasm Technologies was founded by Justin Travis and Matt McClaskey, two engineers who shared a belief that secure computing should be simple, accessible, and transparent. What started as a small side project to make browser-based workspaces more secure quickly became something much bigger, a platform reshaping how organizations deliver software and data around the world.

From the beginning, Kasm wasn’t born from a government lab or a flashy startup accelerator. It was built by people who cared deeply about solving real problems for real users. Justin and Matt saw firsthand how difficult it was for companies to manage secure computing environments and decided there had to be a better way. So, they built one.

Through years of experimentation, late-night builds, and countless customer conversations, Kasm evolved into what it is today a trusted, high-performance platform that empowers people to work securely from anywhere. The team’s guiding principle has never changed: innovation should be honest, practical, and built around people’s needs, not buzzwords.

We believe technology should simplify, not complicate. That belief continues to drive everything we do from how we build, to how we serve, to how we grow.