Kasm Technologies was founded by Justin Travis and Matt McClaskey, two engineers who shared a belief that secure computing should be simple, accessible, and transparent. What started as a small side project to make browser-based workspaces more secure quickly became something much bigger, a platform reshaping how organizations deliver software and data around the world.
From the beginning, Kasm wasn’t born from a government lab or a flashy startup accelerator. It was built by people who cared deeply about solving real problems for real users. Justin and Matt saw firsthand how difficult it was for companies to manage secure computing environments and decided there had to be a better way. So, they built one.
Through years of experimentation, late-night builds, and countless customer conversations, Kasm evolved into what it is today a trusted, high-performance platform that empowers people to work securely from anywhere. The team’s guiding principle has never changed: innovation should be honest, practical, and built around people’s needs, not buzzwords.
We believe technology should simplify, not complicate. That belief continues to drive everything we do from how we build, to how we serve, to how we grow.Read the full Kasm story
Kasm Technologies builds secure, browser-based workspaces that make it easy for people to access the desktops, applications and browser they need — from any device, anywhere they work. We focus on keeping things simple for users and strong for security teams, so organizations don’t have to choose between productivity and protection.
At the center of what we do is Kasm Workspaces. It brings virtual desktops, browser isolation, & application streaming together in one platform. Instead of juggling multiple tools or relying on risky endpoints, teams get one clean way to work safely & efficiently.
While the challenges may differ, organizations share a common set of objectives: simplify operations, strengthen security, control costs, and build a modern, flexible foundation for the future.
AI expansion, contract workforce, and hybrid work have transformed how organizations operate.
Endpoint security, data loss, remote access, open networks, and patching provide endless opportunity for attackers to exploit businesses.
Vendor lock, third party hardware and software costs, patching and maintenance, and usage costs are all driving up TCO for businesses.
Every organization is dealing with the same balance: people need to get work done quickly, and data still has to stay protected. A lot of existing tools weren’t built for zero-trust environments, or the way teams operate today, especially across hybrid and remote setups.
The Kasm Workspaces platform gives organizations a single secure workspace instead of a collection of disconnected systems. That means fewer gaps, fewer moving parts, and a cleaner experience for users — with security built in from the start.
Kasm was built for situations where there was no room for error on security or access. That standard is still at the core of how the platform works today.
Bringing a zero-trust approach to commercial teams and open-source communities keeping organizations secure while empowering people to work their way.
With Kasm, users get a workspace that feels easy and natural, and organizations get security they can trust.
To securely deliver business-critical digital tools to any device, over any network, anywhere in the world.
We believe organizations should never have to choose between productivity Our vision is to enable the freedom to create, collaborate, and connect without sacrificing protection. At Kasm Technologies, security isn’t a barrier to progress; it’s the foundation that makes progress possible.
Kasm’s containerized architecture represents the next evolution of virtual work. Built on open standards and designed for scalability, Kasm Workspaces empowers organizations to:
Kasm Technologies collaborates across a global ecosystem of partners who share our mission of secure enablement:
Embedding Kasm into enterprise infrastructure and cloud ecosystems
Expanding reach through trusted resellers and service providers
Supporting open-source developers and security innovators
Working with strategic organizations to advance zero-trust adoption
Using secure technology to make a global impact
Kasm Workspaces is trusted by security-conscious organizations, developers, and government agencies worldwide.
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Get in touch or explore how Kasm can power your zero-trust workspace strategy.