“At Kasm Technologies, we’re reimagining how people connect to their digital environments — securely, seamlessly, and at scale. Our leadership team blends cybersecurity DNA, DevOps mastery, and a relentless focus on user outcomes. Together, we’re crossing the chasms that legacy infrastructure platforms left behind.”

- Justin Travis

CEO and Co-Founder

Matt McClaskey

CTO and Co-Founder

Brian Jenrette

Chief Revenue Officer

Justin Carlson

Chief Strategy Officer

Bill Simpson

Chief Customer Officer

Rick Koliser

Chief Developer

Jaymes Davis

Chief Evangelist

Daniel Ben-Chitrit

Chief Product Officer

Emrul Islam

Chief Innovation Officer

LaTroy Francisco

Chief of Customer Success

John Adams

FED/DoD Account Executive

Algea Ma

APAC Account Director

Josh Gainey

US Public Sector Account Director

Cody Sims

N.A Account Director

Ray Dusseault

Enterprise Account Director

Nick Haw

EMEA Account Director

Wes Dumond

Solutions Architect

Adam Beardwood

Solutions Architect

David Lammert

Senior Solutions Engineer

Jeff Peterson

Solutions Architect

