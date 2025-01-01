Auto-scaled workspaces—spin up only when needed—could lower hardware expenses and support remote field teams (e.g., oil rig staff, wind farm technicians).Learn More
Ephemeral, containerized environments reduce attack surface; ideal for critical infrastructure and OT/IT segregation.
Secure interfaces to SCADA systems, telemetry dashboards, or enterprise applications without installing agents on field devices.
Support for DevOps pipelines, GPU-enabled ML workspaces (useful for energy forecasting or simulations), and custom container builds
OT networks are increasingly targeted by cyberattacks (e.g., ransomware on PLCs).
Many companies run decades-old OT equipment and software applications with limited upgrade paths.
Integrating systems and applications from different vendors and protocols.
Manufacturing and Energy systems and processes can’t easily be stopped for upgrades or patches.
Energy companies often have field engineers and technicians working at remote sites like oil rigs, refineries, or renewable energy farms.
Kasm can provide browser-based access to corporate systems, SCADA dashboards, and data visualization tools without requiring a full VPN or installing software on unmanaged devices.
Minimizes the attack surface, ensures compliance, and allows quick access from anywhere while maintaining security.
Energy operations produce massive amounts of telemetry and sensor data (IoT from pipelines, turbines, or grids).
Analysts and engineers can access Jupyter notebooks, GIS mapping tools, or custom dashboards inside Kasm Workspaces.
The workspaces run in secure containers, so sensitive operational data never leaves the server environment—reducing risk of leaks.
Global energy enterprises rely on distributed offices to coordinate exploration, production, compliance, and trading. Legacy VDI solutions often struggle with performance, cost, and scalability across regions.
Staff in Houston, Dubai, London, or Singapore can securely access ERP, compliance, and project management systems through Kasm Workspaces as a lightweight alternative.
Browser-based sessions eliminate endpoint data storage, reduce infrastructure overhead, and ensure data sovereignty by streaming from regional infrastructure. This improves performance, simplifies IT delivery, and lowers total cost of ownership compared to legacy VDI.
Companies frequently work with third-party contractors, consultants, and regulators.
Instead of provisioning accounts or issuing hardware, Kasm allows external users to securely access virtual desktops or single applications through a browser.
Rapid onboarding/offboarding of partners with strong security controls and audit logging.
AI is rapidly evolving. AI initiatives in enterprises bring unique data-security risks (IP leakage, training data exposure, regulatory non-compliance). Kasm acts as a security perimeter for AI by keeping sensitive data in controlled, ephemeral, and auditable environments. This ensures that AI can be leveraged without exposing internal data to uncontrolled endpoints, external SaaS models, or insider threats.
AI workloads often require access to highly sensitive datasets for training (e.g., SCADA telemetry in energy, financial transactions, internal scheduling information). Giving direct local access increases insider risk. Instead of distributing datasets, Kasm delivers secure desktops/applications where data stays in the data center or cloud VPC. Access is controlled via role-based access, audit logs, and session recording.
Enforces “data-never-leaves” compliance posture while still empowering data scientists to work flexibly.
Whether deploying on prem to segregate industrial control system or in the cloud to meet the needs of a modern-day office environment, Kasm provides deployment flexibility, enabling Cloud-OT Integration, securely linking OT data to enterprise IT systems for advanced analytics. View the difference of cloud and self-hosted.
Kasm supports Raspberry PIs, small scale Kubernetes or ARM machines and can work offline and air gapped minimizing resources requirements.
Simplify IT with unified controls for provisioning, patching, and monitoring.
Kasm provides the flexibility to integrate with hardware, hypervisors, and applications that best serve the business need.
Kasm Workspaces supports key frameworks relevant to energy, including:
Kasm provides the secure platform, while compliance certifications are achieved by how the platform is deployed and managed within your environment. View regulatory and compliance.
Reduces risk of breaches from unmanaged devices and legacy VPNs
Supports latency-sensitive trading and risk analysis applications
Provides DLP (Data Loss Prevention) controls for sensitive data
Enables secure vendor, contractor, and remote staff access without shipping hardware
Replaces costly legacy VDI and VPN infrastructure
Kasm Workspaces enables Energy and Industrial organizations to securely access OT enclaves, accelerator their AI adoption, and secure sensitive data.
