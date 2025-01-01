With its unique architecture, focus on security, and cloud-native flexibility, Kasm Workspaces is transforming how businesses think about remote access, secure browsing, and virtual desktop deployment
We leverage a combination of containerization, Kubernetes orchestration, and microservices architecture to provide a robust, scalable, and flexible platform for delivering containerized desktops and applications.
Eliminate legacy VDI agent installations by delivering virtual desktops and applications directly through the browser. This lightweight approach simplifies the user experience and reduces endpoint dependencies. Employees can access their workspace from any device with a web browser, ensuring flexibility for remote and hybrid work scenarios. Integration with modern authentication protocols, persistent storage solutions, comprehensive monitoring, and logging tools further enhance its capabilities, making it a powerful solution for modern workspace environments.
Per user pricing is all inclusive. No additional licensing, optional add-ons, or dependencies on other licensed products.
Administrative controls for uploads, downloads, clipboard and usb devices, along with restrictions on applications and resources to ensure malware stays out and your data stays secure.
Enterprise-class Single Sign-on (SSO) through your SAML IdP (Azure AD, Okta or G-Suite) or local 2-Factor. Kasm Workspaces makes meeting industry regulatory compliance easy.
Filter user traffic to only appropriated websites. Utilize custom whitelists/blacklists, safe-search and site categorization.
Desktop sessions can be reset for each user, or user settings and documents retained between subsequent logins.
Customized Linux desktop containers with tailored applications, configurations and branding.