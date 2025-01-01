Leading the Shift to Cloud-Native VDI

With its unique architecture, focus on security, and cloud-native flexibility, Kasm Workspaces is transforming how businesses think about remote access, secure browsing, and virtual desktop deployment

We leverage a combination of containerization, Kubernetes orchestration, and microservices architecture to provide a robust, scalable, and flexible platform for delivering containerized desktops and applications.

No endpoint installation required!

Schedule a Call

Benefits of Cloud-Native Architecture

Eliminate legacy VDI agent installations by delivering virtual desktops and applications directly through the browser. This lightweight approach simplifies the user experience and reduces endpoint dependencies. Employees can access their workspace from any device with a web browser, ensuring flexibility for remote and hybrid work scenarios. Integration with modern authentication protocols, persistent storage solutions, comprehensive monitoring, and logging tools further enhance its capabilities, making it a powerful solution for modern workspace environments.

Schedule a Call

Simple Pricing

Per user pricing is all inclusive. No additional licensing, optional add-ons, or dependencies on other licensed products.

Data Loss Prevention

Administrative controls for uploads, downloads, clipboard and usb devices, along with restrictions on applications and resources to ensure malware stays out and your data stays secure.

Enterprise Security

Enterprise-class Single Sign-on (SSO) through your SAML IdP (Azure AD, Okta or G-Suite) or local 2-Factor. Kasm Workspaces makes meeting industry regulatory compliance easy.

Web Filtering

Filter user traffic to only appropriated websites. Utilize custom whitelists/blacklists, safe-search and site categorization.

Persistent Profiles

Desktop sessions can be reset for each user, or user settings and documents retained between subsequent logins.

Custom Desktops

Customized Linux desktop containers with tailored applications, configurations and branding.

Engage with the
Kasm Workspaces Community

Post to
our Subreddit

Star our
Docker Images

View our
YouTube Channel

Contribute to our
Open-Source Repos

Comment on
our Medium Articles

Post to
our Subreddit