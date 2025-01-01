Today's remote work culture makes meeting SOC 2 compliance challenging for organizations. Using Kasm Workspaces allows your organization to provide employees, contractors, and others remote access to corporate resources from their own devices, while meeting SOC 2 security controls.
SOC 2 Type II controls are built into Kasm Cloud Teams and Enterprise, providing a high level of assurance and simplifying the process of meeting compliance requirements.
Kasm Workspaces is widely deployed across Federal/Defense organizations. The Workspaces platform has applied security controls to meet stringent Risk Management Framework (RMF) hardening guidelines within the US Department of Defense (DoD) and National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).
The distributed nature of the health care system makes it increasingly difficult to meet HIPAA compliance in a cost-effective way. Kasm Workspaces provides a secure way for your workforce to access medical information remotely while meeting HIPAA security requirements and protecting against data loss/compromise.
Explore how Kasm Workplaces can enable your web-native remote workspaces.