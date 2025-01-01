Ansible

For traditional VMs and hypervisors

Terraform

For public cloud environments

Helm

For Kubernetes clusters

Kasm offers automation options for popular deployment ecosystems, enabling IT and DevOps teams to deploy Workspaces quickly, consistently, and at scale.

System Automation via Ansible

Highlights

Automates VM deployment and Kasm Workspaces service configuration
Easily customizable to meet specific infrastructure needs
Supports both Community Edition and Licensed deployments
Simple, human-readable configuration for quick modifications
Best For:
On-premise
Datacenter
Private infrastructure environments

Open-source Ansible playbooks automate the setup and configuration of server nodes. Perfect for teams managing virtualizedenvironments who favor straightforward, YAML-based automation.

Why Ansible: A simple and scriptable automation tool for teams aiming to deploy Kasm on-premises or within managed virtualization environments.
View the Ansible Deployment Scripts on GitHub

Cloud Automation via Terraform

Best For:

Cloud-native environments

Complete infrastructure provisioning, including VMs, networking, load balancers, IP management, IAM roles, security groups, and other cloud-native resources.

Highlights

Deploys and manages complete cloud infrastructure stacks
Handles compute, storage, and networking configurations
Built for consistent, scalable, multi-cloud deployments
Perfect for enterprise-level automation workflows
Why Terraform: Provides true infrastructure-as-code management, enabling teams to deploy, version, and scale Kasm environments across major cloud providers.
View the Terraform Deployment Scripts on GitHub

K8s Automation via Helm Chart

Best For:
Kubernetes and containerized infrastructure environments

Helm Charts facilitate the easy deployment and management of Kasm within a Kubernetes cluster. They enable teams to run Kasm’s core services as containers and seamlessly integrate Workspaces into existing DevOps and infrastructure workflows.

Highlights

Deploys Kasm core services as Kubernetes pods
Integrates smoothly with container management and CI/CD systems
Enables secure RDP connections through the built-in HTTPS Gateway
Simple to set up for various environments and naming standards
Enables support for containerized sessions with Kasm Agents
Why Helm: Deploying Kasm with Helm offers the perfect balance of automation and consistency, ensuring your Kubernetes-based infrastructure stays efficient and reliable.
View the Helm Chart Deployment Scripts on GitHub

