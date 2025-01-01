For traditional VMs and hypervisors
For public cloud environments
For Kubernetes clusters
Kasm offers automation options for popular deployment ecosystems, enabling IT and DevOps teams to deploy Workspaces quickly, consistently, and at scale.
Open-source Ansible playbooks automate the setup and configuration of server nodes. Perfect for teams managing virtualizedenvironments who favor straightforward, YAML-based automation.
Complete infrastructure provisioning, including VMs, networking, load balancers, IP management, IAM roles, security groups, and other cloud-native resources.
Helm Charts facilitate the easy deployment and management of Kasm within a Kubernetes cluster. They enable teams to run Kasm’s core services as containers and seamlessly integrate Workspaces into existing DevOps and infrastructure workflows.