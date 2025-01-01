Healthcare organizations face increasing pressure to reduce IT costs, protect sensitive patient data, and deliver seamless digital access to clinicians and staff—without sacrificing performance or compliance.
Traditional VDI solutions often create vendor lock-in and escalating costs, leaving IT departments struggling to balance budgets against stability, performance, and regulatory requirements.
Kasm Workspaces provides a flexible, secure, and cost-efficient alternative—empowering hospitals, clinics, insurers, and research institutions to modernize their IT infrastructure while staying focused on their mission: delivering patient care.
Visual streaming ensures no PHI is stored on endpoints.
Role-based access, MFA, and session isolation prevent unauthorized use.
Data is encrypted in transit and can be secured at rest within your environment.
Protect against malware and ransomware from unmanaged browsing.
Kasm provides the platform that enables HIPAA compliance. Certification depends on how your IT and security teams implement and manage controls within your environment. Learn More
Deliver performant and stable access to clinical and administrative systems without legacy vendor lock-in.
Secure access to EHRs, imaging, and scheduling tools from any location or device.
Safely extend access to telehealth, home care, or contract staff.
Stream applications directly through the browser with no installs.
Kasm enables gradual transitions, allowing healthcare organizations to align infrastructure replacement with contract renewals and budget cycles.
IT can monitor, patch, and control access across facilities from a single interface.
Deploy self-hosted in brick-and-mortar data centers or in cloud environments depending on risk policies.
Containerized workspaces are lighter, faster, and more affordable.
Deliver secure VDI to doctors, nurses, labs, and clinics with stable performance and scalability.
Enable secure patient portal access and administrative workflows without expensive legacy software.
Isolated workspaces for agents and claims processors handling sensitive PII.
Secure compute environments for analytics, modeling, and trial collaboration.
Supports compliance with HIPAA, HITECH, and NIST 800-53 frameworks
Flexible deployment: on-premises, cloud, or hybrid
Proven in both large-scale hospitals and smaller practices
Provides secure, stable access to PHI and clinical applications
Reduces costs vs. competitors with no vendor lock-in
Kasm Workspaces helps healthcare organizations modernize IT infrastructure while protecting patients, data, and staff.
Contact our healthcare solutions team to request a quote.