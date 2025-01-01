Modern Healthcare Requires Modern IT

Healthcare organizations face increasing pressure to reduce IT costs, protect sensitive patient data, and deliver seamless digital access to clinicians and staff—without sacrificing performance or compliance.

Traditional VDI solutions often create vendor lock-in and escalating costs, leaving IT departments struggling to balance budgets against stability, performance, and regulatory requirements.

Kasm Workspaces provides a flexible, secure, and cost-efficient alternative—empowering hospitals, clinics, insurers, and research institutions to modernize their IT infrastructure while staying focused on their mission: delivering patient care.

Security, Privacy, and Compliance at the Forefront

Kasm Workspaces is built to protect highly regulated environments where patient trust and compliance are paramount:

HIPAA-Ready Architecture

Visual streaming ensures no PHI is stored on endpoints.

Zero Trust Access Controls

Role-based access, MFA, and session isolation prevent unauthorized use.

Encryption Everywhere

Data is encrypted in transit and can be secured at rest within your environment.

Secure Web Isolation

Protect against malware and ransomware from unmanaged browsing.

Important Note:

Kasm provides the platform that enables HIPAA compliance. Certification depends on how your IT and security teams implement and manage controls within your environment. Learn More

Supporting Clinical and Operational Agility

Healthcare IT must support a wide variety of users—clinicians, technicians, administrative staff, and researchers—each with unique access needs. Kasm provides:

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Replacement

Deliver performant and stable access to clinical and administrative systems without legacy vendor lock-in.

Learn More

Remote Care Enablement

Secure access to EHRs, imaging, and scheduling tools from any location or device.

Learn More

BYOD Support

Safely extend access to telehealth, home care, or contract staff.

Learn More

Seamless EMR/EHR Access

Stream applications directly through the browser with no installs.

Learn More

Reduce Costs, Improve IT Efficiency

Legacy VDI solutions come with heavy infrastructure, licensing, and support costs. Kasm Workspaces reduces the total cost of ownership with:

Long-Term Planning

Kasm enables gradual transitions, allowing healthcare organizations to align infrastructure replacement with contract renewals and budget cycles.

Centralized Management

IT can monitor, patch, and control access across facilities from a single interface.

Flexible Deployment Options

Deploy self-hosted in brick-and-mortar data centers or in cloud environments depending on risk policies.

Lower VDI Overhead

Containerized workspaces are lighter, faster, and more affordable.

Healthcare Use Cases

Hospitals & Health Systems

Deliver secure VDI to doctors, nurses, labs, and clinics with stable performance and scalability.

Learn More About Remote Workspaces.

Small Practices & Dental Offices

Enable secure patient portal access and administrative workflows without expensive legacy software.

Learn More About Remote Workspaces.

Health Insurers

Isolated workspaces for agents and claims processors handling sensitive PII.

Learn More About Browser Isolation.

Medical Research & Life Sciences

Secure compute environments for analytics, modeling, and trial collaboration.

Learn More About Web Research

Why Healthcare Organizations
Choose Kasm

Supports compliance with HIPAA, HITECH, and NIST 800-53 frameworks

Flexible deployment: on-premises, cloud, or hybrid

Proven in both large-scale hospitals and smaller practices

Provides secure, stable access to PHI and clinical applications

Reduces costs vs. competitors with no vendor lock-in

Deliver Better Care, Securely

Kasm Workspaces helps healthcare organizations modernize IT infrastructure while protecting patients, data, and staff.

Contact our healthcare solutions team to request a quote.