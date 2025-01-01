Legacy software can be riddled with vulnerabilities. Kasm Workspaces can run legacy software in a secure remote sandbox. A rendering of the application is transmitted to the user's browser. This ensures the users' systems are kept secure and organizations can continue to operate legacy applications while not compromising on security.
Kasm Workspaces offers a powerful solution by enabling legacy applications to run within secure, isolated remote sandboxes.
Instead of executing the software directly on users' local machines-where vulnerabilities could be exploited-the application runs on a remote server. Only a visual rendering of the application session is streamed to the user’s web browser, using secure, encrypted channels.
In essence, Kasm Workspaces provides a modern, secure bridge between legacy software and current cybersecurity requirements, ensuring operational continuity while maintaining a strong security posture.
Extend the life of your legacy applications while still keeping your environment and data secure.
Protect your organization and your users from vulnerabilties by running legacy applications in a secure isolated sandbox.
Kasm Workspaces works on any device with a modern browser: MS Edge, Firefox, Chrome, Safari, and more.
The Workspaces Developer API can be used to customize your deployment of Workspaces to meet your exact needs. Workspaces can even be integrated into your own web applications.
Ensures users can only go to the URLs you specify, from within the Workspaces session. This is a powerful feature when running web based legacy applications such as Flash.
Allow users to continue to use Flash applications. With Adobe dropping support for Flash, most browsers are now blocking the Flash plugin for security reasons. Kasm Workspaces allows organizations to continue to use legacy Flash applications while keeping users secure. The Flash app runs inside a containerized sandbox and the rendering of the session is sent to the user's browser. The user does not need Flash installed or any special software. Read our in-depth blog on hosting Flash applications with Kasm.
Kasm Workspaces integrates with your existing web and email filtering systems using single sign-on authentication and transparent web redirects to provide a seamless user experience.
