Secure Legacy Software

Legacy software can be riddled with vulnerabilities. Kasm Workspaces can run legacy software in a secure remote sandbox. A rendering of the application is transmitted to the user's browser. This ensures the users' systems are kept secure and organizations can continue to operate legacy applications while not compromising on security.

Kasm Workspaces offers a powerful solution by enabling legacy applications to run within secure, isolated remote sandboxes.

Instead of executing the software directly on users' local machines-where vulnerabilities could be exploited-the application runs on a remote server. Only a visual rendering of the application session is streamed to the user’s web browser, using secure, encrypted channels.

In essence, Kasm Workspaces provides a modern, secure bridge between legacy software and current cybersecurity requirements, ensuring operational continuity while maintaining a strong security posture.