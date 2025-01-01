Host Kasm Workspaces on your own infrastructure in your on-premise data center or in your Cloud Service Provider VPC. Kasm supports AWS, OCI, GCP, Azure, DO, GovCloud deployments. This provides maximum flexibility in customizing your deployment and ensures that you retain absolute control of your data.
A fully managed Kasm Workspaces deployment in the public cloud. We provide configuration, scaling, fault tolerance, security, and updates. We keep your deployment running at optimal performance to ensure it enables your business requirements.
Evaluate which platform capabilities best align with your requirements
Cloud
Server
Applications
Included with initial setup. Choose from our marketplace.
Managed by the customer. Choose from our marketplace.
Root & API Access
Access provided to the Admin console and Developer API.
Full system access is managed by the customer.
Single Sign-On (SSO)
Includes initial SSO setup. Supports SAML, LDAP, OIDC and Local.
Configured by the customer. Supports SAML, LDAP, OIDC and Local.
User/Group Management
Includes intial user/group setup. Additional upgrades available through Professional Services subscription.
Managed by customer.
Custom Images
Can be added through the Admin console. New images can be requested through Professional Services.
Built/Maintained by customer.
Platform Upgrades
Includes 1 upgrade per year. Additional upgrades available through Professional Services subscription.
Managed by customer. Upgrade scripts provided. Professional Services available.
Logging
Logs can be viewed in the Admin console or sent to a SIEM tool.
Logging configuration is managed by customer and can be viewed in the Admin console or sent to a SIEM tool.
Cloud
Server
Installation
Uses Global SaaS Deployment.
Installed by customer. Automation scripts available in open-source Terraform or Ansible projects.
Geography
Choose from cloud regions across AWS, OCI, GCP, Azure, DigitalOcean, GovCloud*
Determined by the customer.
Data Residency
Data & Agents can be restricted to specific cloud regions as needed.
Determined by the customer.
Hostname
Customer selected at customer.app.kasm.com.
Configured by the customer.
Backups
Included with your service.
Completed by the customer.
Tenancy
All single-tenant deployments for maximum security and availability.
Determined by the customer.
High Availability
Available as an option for deployments with 100+ users.
Configured by the customer in a multi-server deployment.
Cloud
Server
Subscription Options
Personal, Teams, Enterprise
Community, Professional, Enterprise
Billing
Annual Cloud Subscription
Annual License Subscription
Licensing Entitlement
Per-User
Per-User or Per-Concurrent-Session
Support
Based upon license type: Personal, Teams, Enterprise. Professional services available.
Based upon license type: Community, Professional, Enterprise. Professional services available.
Our team can help you to decide the best version of Kasm Workspaces for your technical requirements, business needs, and budget. Submit your questions or schedule a call.