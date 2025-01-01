The Kasm Team of cybersecurity experts has spent the last 20 years defending the US Government against the most advanced and persistent threats. It is through this experience that we recognized that there is no firewall, data loss prevention agent or endpoint protection tool that is capable of stopping a determined adversary from exploiting your hosts.
That is why we created Kasm Workspaces Zero-Trust Web Intermediary.
Web isolation moves the risk of browsing the web outside of the enterprise. All web interactivity is executed in docker containers running in an isolated environment with only a seamless rendering user interface being sent to the user’s browser. Your users will feel as if they are experiencing the web firsthand, however, since web content never directly interacts with the user's endpoint, your enterprise is protected against malware and your data remains safe.
Kasm Workspace has an enterprise-class feature set for managing your
web isolation deployment.
Policies for upload/download, audio/microphone, and clipboard rate limiting prevents data exfiltration.
Filter content to authorized sources with web categorization, safe-search or white/blacklisting.
Single sign-on authentication and transparent web redirects to streamline the user experience.
Runs on any device directly in the browser, no software or agent required.
Workspaces uses fully featured browsers capable of supporting your custom plugins.
Kasm Workspaces integrates with your existing web and email filtering systems using single sign-on authentication and transparent web redirects to provide a seamless user experience.
