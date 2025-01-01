A Customer Success Subscription is included as a part of a Kasm Cloud Business SaaS (Subscription based upon SaaS type) or available as an add-on component for a self-managed Kasm Server deployment (Cost is based on a percentage of your software license).

Community Standard Premium Enterprise Cloud Business SaaS Tier - Standard SaaS High Assurance SaaS Enterprise SaaS Self-Managed Server Add-On (% of License Cost) N/A 20% 40% Custom

The Customer Success Subscriptions define the customer support service level agreement (SLA) response times and define which of the customer service components are included with your software licenses.