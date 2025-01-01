A Customer Success Subscription is included as a part of a Kasm Cloud Business SaaS (Subscription based upon SaaS type) or available as an add-on component for a self-managed Kasm Server deployment (Cost is based on a percentage of your software license).

CommunityStandardPremiumEnterprise
Cloud Business SaaS Tier-Standard SaaSHigh Assurance SaaSEnterprise SaaS
Self-Managed Server Add-On (% of License Cost)N/A20%40%Custom

The Customer Success Subscriptions define the customer support service level agreement (SLA) response times and define which of the customer service components are included with your software licenses.

CommunityStandardPremiumEnterprise
Response Time (SLA)*N/ANext-DaySame-Day1-hour
Software Updates, Patches & Feature Updates
Knowledge Base
KasmGPT Servicebot
Admin & Configuration Videos
Community Issue Board
Support Portal & Tickets (M-F 8 AM to 5 PM EST)-
Cybersecurity & Compliance Guidance--
Direct Phone Support During Business Hours--
Use-Case Specific Technical Guidance--
Hands-On Response & Project Personnel---

*Response Time Notes: For support requests submitted during Standard Support Hours (Monday - Friday - 8 AM to 5 PM Eastern) Next-Day is within the next calendar business day, Same-Day is within the same business day (Unless within the last 2 hours of the working day, which would then be within the first 4 hours of the next business day) and 1-hour is within 1 hour during Standard Support Hours and 4 hours outside of Standard Support Hours.

