The Community Service Partner Program was founded on a simple idea: when people commit themselves to making the world a safer, better place, access to secure, modern technology should never be a barrier.
By donating Kasm Workspaces, we support nonprofits and volunteer groups in focusing on what matters most — their mission — while knowing their work is protected by secure, anonymous, and scalable technology.
“Kasm cares deeply about contributing to the open-source and educational communities carrying us into the future, and about the causes that can leverage our technology to make the world a better place.”
With Kasm Workspaces, partners gain:
to investigate sensitive cases without putting volunteers or researchers at risk.
to powerful OSINT and cybersecurity tools without complex setup.
that can support a single trainer or thousands of volunteers in global capture-the-flag events.
Whether investigating online exploitation, tracking financial crimes, or training the next generation of cybersecurity professionals, our partners rely on Kasm to provide technology that is safe, reliable, and accessible from anywhere. Our partners can focus their technical volunteers and domain expertise on executing their mission, as long as they have the necessary technical resources on their end to support and manage their environment.
Protecting the Vulnerable
A nonprofit volunteer organization that brings together experts in open-source intelligence (OSINT) to assist law enforcement in locating and rescuing children at risk of exploitation.
Volunteers use Kasm Workspaces to investigate and disrupt the online exploitation of children, conducting secure OSINT research without exposing themselves or their systems to harm.Learn More
An initiative that equips investigators with advanced tools to uncover and disrupt international financial crimes such as money laundering and corruption.
Investigators researching international financial crimes leverage Kasm for anonymous, non-attributable workspaces that accelerate their missions.Learn More
A Canadian-based nonprofit that engages the global community in OSINT “Capture the Flag” competitions, where volunteers help develop leads on real missing persons cases in support of law enforcement.
Volunteers participate in global “OSINT Capture the Flag” events to help locate missing persons. Kasm provides on-demand cloud workspaces, so participants can focus on solving cases rather than configuring tools.Learn More
A nonprofit hackerspace based in Salt Lake City, Utah, founded by cybersecurity professionals from the DEF CON community. They provide hands-on education in hacking and cybersecurity to students, hobbyists, and community members.
Community-run hackerspaces and cybersecurity educators use Kasm to provide students with ready-to-go labs. Instead of struggling with installations, learners log in to a pre-configured environment and dive directly into hands-on training.Learn More
These are just a few examples of the partnerships Kasm has within communities to extend the reach of vital missions.
Nonprofits and community service organizations often face limited resources but shoulder some of society’s most pressing challenges. By removing the cost barrier for enterprise-grade technology, Kasm helps amplify their impact — making it easier for them to: