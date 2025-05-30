Mediums
Authority Magazine July 16, 2025
In this in-depth Q&A, Jaymes Davis explores how AI leaders can responsibly develop and deploy AI through frameworks like secure containers, policy-based governance, and ethical oversight. He highlights Kasm’s approach to safe AI collaboration and operational trust in high-stakes environments.
CityBiz
July 10, 2025
In this interview, John Adams shares how his decades of experience in the military and technology industries inform Kasm’s mission to provide secure, mission-ready workspaces for federal agencies. He discusses browser-based desktops, zero-trust security, Kubernetes orchestration, and CMMC-ready deployments.
The Register
June 30, 2025
This opinion piece explores how conventional browsers—even when using Incognito or Private mode—still leave users exposed to pervasive ad-tech tracking techniques. It emphasizes the false sense of security these modes provide, as they fail to block methods like fingerprinting and IP tracking. The article highlights Kasm’s containerized workspaces as a truly privacy-focused alternative, offering secure, ephemeral browsing sessions streamed from fresh, isolated containers that prevent data leakage and persistent tracking.
Jaymes Davis, Chief Technical Evangelist, Kasm Technologies June 9, 2025
Jaymes Davis, Chief Technical Evangelist at Kasm Technologies, sat down with the Venture Daily Podcast to discuss the transformative potential of AI in the workspace. The conversation explores how Kasm is enabling on-demand, scalable, and secure environments for developers, researchers, and enterprise teams through its container streaming platform. Jaymes highlights the convergence of AI and containerization, shedding light on how Kasm is redefining remote productivity and digital operations.
Jaymes Davis, Chief Technical Evangelist, Kasm Technologies May 30, 2025
In this engaging segment of Tech It Out, Jaymes Davis of Kasm Technologies joins renowned tech journalist Marc Saltzman to explore the nuanced relationship between AI and the future of work. Jaymes challenges the narrative of AI as a threat and instead positions it as a catalyst for empowering secure, flexible, and high-performance digital workspaces. The discussion includes real-world use cases and how Kasm is at the forefront of AI-driven workspace transformation.
Are you a member of the media, podcaster, or content creator interested in highlighting the latest in workspace virtualization, DevSecOps, or AI infrastructure? We’d love to hear from you.