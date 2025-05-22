Legal and Privacy Disclosures

Kasm Technologies is committed to protecting your personal information. Our Privacy Policy explains how we collect, use, store, and share data when you use our website or services. It outlines your rights regarding your data, including how to access, update, or delete it. By using our services, you agree to the practices described. Please review the full policy to understand your privacy choices.
Last updated May 22, 2025
|Category
|Examples
|Collected
A. Identifiers
Contact details, such as real name, alias, postal address, telephone or mobile contact number, unique personal identifier, online identifier, Internet Protocol address, email address, and account name
Gender, age, date of birth, race and ethnicity, national origin, marital status, and other demographic data
Transaction information, purchase history, financial details, and payment information
Fingerprints and voiceprints
Browsing history, search history, online
Device location
Images and audio, video or call recordings created in connection with our business activities
Business contact details in order to provide you our Services at a business level or job title, work history, and professional qualifications if you apply for a job with us
Student records and directory information
Inferences drawn from any of the collected personal information listed above to create a profile or summary about, for example, an individual’s preferences and characteristics
In Short: If you choose to register or log in to our Services using a social media account, we may have access to certain information about you.
6. HOW DO WE HANDLE YOUR SOCIAL LOGINS?