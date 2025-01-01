Developer Preview Build

Test/Integrate the latest features prior to official release.

Developers & system admins/integrators can access nightly builds that track directly with our internal dev efforts. Development build will be released frequently and will be accompanied by announcements of interesting new features along with updated documentation and offline install packages.

Developer Preview Builds

Other Downloads

Kasm Service Images amd64

Kasm service images, used for offline installation for AMD and Intel x86 platforms.

Kasm Service Images arm64

Kasm service images, used for offline installation for arm64 platforms.

Workspace Images amd64

Workspace images, used for offline installation for AMD and Intel x86 platforms.

Workspace Images arm64

Workspace images, used for offline installation for arm64 platforms.

Network Plugin Images amd64

Network plugin images, used for offline installation for AMD and Intel x86 platforms.

Network Plugin Images arm64

Network plugin images, used for offline installation for arm64 platforms.

Logging Plugin Images amd64

Logging plugin images, used for offline installation for AMD and Intel x86 platforms.

Logging Plugin Images arm64

Logging plugin images, used for offline installation for arm64 platforms.

Kasm Workspaces Google Chrome Extension

Adds a right click option in Chrome to open a link inside a Kasm isolated browser.

Past Releases

Kasm Workspaces 1.17.0

22a293ea52b2adb7f3f72a2de8e9be799f443b9da040e066df403478da77f62d

Kasm Workspaces 1.16.1

096B27E3219B98A8E5FAEF2B36CCB58A0944A8F0E9B27933CE475335F745433A

Kasm Workspaces 1.16.0

c70778dbeb49627a577c082c88ad3c1fdeb83cf4db24308c275859a742e7dbd9

