Why Enterprise Browsers?

The Browser is the Application

In 1995, the first commercial internet browser started taking shape. Within one year, the browser wars began. By 2000, corporations took advantage of the benefits of the browser, shifted away from applications installed on desktops, and began webifying their applications.

Today more than 93% of all corporate activity is done through an internet browser. We know the names: Chrome, Safari, Firefox, MS Edge, and Opera to name a few.