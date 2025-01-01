Retailers and manufacturers are embracing digital transformation to optimize operations, secure supply chains, and support distributed workforces. From point-of-sale systems to factory floor monitoring, organizations need secure, scalable, and lightweight alternatives to legacy VDI.
Onboard seasonal retail staff, shift-based factory workers, or third-party vendors with time-limited access in minutes.
Access secure workspaces from rugged tablets, kiosks, shared terminals, or personal devices—no local installation required.
Replace costly legacy deployments with lightweight orchestration, reducing management complexity.
Control and restrict access to systems based on role, device, and location.
Visual streaming ensures proprietary data and IP stay protected within your infrastructure.
Protect supply chain and retail operations from phishing, malware, and ransomware through containerized browsing.
Securely deliver POS, CRM, and inventory systems without legacy VDI infrastructure.
GPU-enabled sessions allow teams to access CAD, ERP, and PLM systems for design, modeling, and R&D.
Provide engineers with remote, secure access to operational technology (OT) systems without disrupting production.
Stream secure access to WMS, reporting tools, and supply chain dashboards across facilities.
Session streaming keeps sensitive data within your infrastructure.
Session-level isolation prevents lateral movement and data exfiltration.
Full audit trails support industry regulations and corporate governance.
Provide secure, browser-based CRM and ticketing access for at-home agents or BPO partners.
Deliver fast, reliable interfaces for registers and store associates without costly VDI.
GPU-enabled, isolated environments for design collaboration, simulation, and testing.
Remote monitoring of manufacturing equipment health and performance across multiple plants.
Secure access to diagnostics and documentation from shared or mobile devices.
Enables secure remote access for corporate, frontline, and third-party workers
Scales for peak seasons and distributed supply chain operations
Modern, lightweight alternative to legacy VDI platforms
Protects trade secrets and customer data through containerized workspaces
As a U.S. Department of Defense–aligned company, Kasm operates with cleared personnel, background checks, and elevated security standards.
Kasm’s cloud-hosted platform is SOC 2 certified, demonstrating rigorous security, availability, and performance controls.
Customers hosting Kasm in their own data centers, private clouds, or third-party providers inherit the underlying infrastructure’s security and compliance controls. Kasm then layers on its own platform-level controls, which align with many NIST 800 standards, providing a comprehensive security posture.
Together, these foundations ensure that retailers and manufacturers can adopt Kasm with confidence—knowing the platform adheres to industry-standard practices and brings additional assurance through its defense-grade origins. View compliance and regulations.
Kasm Workspaces empowers retail and manufacturing enterprises to streamline IT, reduce security risk, and scale operations flexibly. From design through delivery, Kasm enables modern, secure workspaces that keep businesses competitive in a fast-changing market.
