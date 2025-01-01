Powering the Next Generation of Retail and Manufacturing Workforces

Retailers and manufacturers are embracing digital transformation to optimize operations, secure supply chains, and support distributed workforces. From point-of-sale systems to factory floor monitoring, organizations need secure, scalable, and lightweight alternatives to legacy VDI.

Optimized for Operational Efficiency

Retailers and manufacturers operate in fast-moving environments where agility is essential.
Kasm simplifies IT delivery:

Instant Workspace
Provisioning

Onboard seasonal retail staff, shift-based factory workers, or third-party vendors with time-limited access in minutes.

Cross-Device
Compatibility

Access secure workspaces from rugged tablets, kiosks, shared terminals, or personal devices—no local installation required.

Minimal IT
Overhead

Replace costly legacy deployments with lightweight orchestration, reducing management complexity.

Secure Access Across the Entire Value Chain

From headquarters to warehouses and production lines, Kasm Workspaces helps retailers and manufacturers control access, reduce risk, and maintain agility:

Zero Trust
Workspace Access

Control and restrict access to systems based on role, device, and location.

Learn More

No Data Stored
on Endpoints

Visual streaming ensures proprietary data and IP stay protected within your infrastructure.

Learn More

Isolated Web
Environments

Protect supply chain and retail operations from phishing, malware, and ransomware through containerized browsing.

Learn More

Built for the Frontline and the Factory Floor

Whether it’s corporate users or hands-on operators, Kasm enables secure access across distributed environments:

Retail VDI Replacement

Securely deliver POS, CRM, and inventory systems without legacy VDI infrastructure.

Remote Design & Engineering

GPU-enabled sessions allow teams to access CAD, ERP, and PLM systems for design, modeling, and R&D.

Factory & OT Monitoring

Provide engineers with remote, secure access to operational technology (OT) systems without disrupting production.

Logistics & Warehousing

Stream secure access to WMS, reporting tools, and supply chain dashboards across facilities.

Protect Intellectual Property and Business-Critical Data

Retailers and manufacturers compete on IP, trade secrets, and operational efficiency.
Kasm helps safeguard these assets:

No Data Leaves the Environment

Session streaming keeps sensitive data within your infrastructure.

Insider & External Threat Mitigation

Session-level isolation prevents lateral movement and data exfiltration.

Compliance-Ready Logging

Full audit trails support industry regulations and corporate governance.

Use Cases in Retail & Manufacturing

Retail Call Centers

Provide secure, browser-based CRM and ticketing access for at-home agents or BPO partners.

POS & Store Systems

Deliver fast, reliable interfaces for registers and store associates without costly VDI.

Manufacturing R&D

GPU-enabled, isolated environments for design collaboration, simulation, and testing.

Factory OT Access

Remote monitoring of manufacturing equipment health and performance across multiple plants.

Field Technicians

Secure access to diagnostics and documentation from shared or mobile devices.

Why Leading Retailers and
Manufacturers Choose Kasm

Enables secure remote access for corporate, frontline, and third-party workers

Scales for peak seasons and distributed supply chain operations

Modern, lightweight alternative to legacy VDI platforms

Protects trade secrets and customer data through containerized workspaces

Regulatory & Compliance Considerations
for Retail and Manufacturing

When addressing compliance, Kasm brings a strong foundation rooted in its defense-grade standards.

DoD Heritage

As a U.S. Department of Defense–aligned company, Kasm operates with cleared personnel, background checks, and elevated security standards.

SOC 2 Certification

Kasm’s cloud-hosted platform is SOC 2 certified, demonstrating rigorous security, availability, and performance controls.

Inherited Security Controls

Customers hosting Kasm in their own data centers, private clouds, or third-party providers inherit the underlying infrastructure’s security and compliance controls. Kasm then layers on its own platform-level controls, which align with many NIST 800 standards, providing a comprehensive security posture.

Together, these foundations ensure that retailers and manufacturers can adopt Kasm with confidence—knowing the platform adheres to industry-standard practices and brings additional assurance through its defense-grade origins. View compliance and regulations.

Build a More Agile and Secure Enterprise

Kasm Workspaces empowers retail and manufacturing enterprises to streamline IT, reduce security risk, and scale operations flexibly. From design through delivery, Kasm enables modern, secure workspaces that keep businesses competitive in a fast-changing market.

Contact our retail and manufacturing solutions team to request a quote.