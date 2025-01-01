Web-Native, Secure and High-Performance

KasmVNC is the next generation open-source VNC Server designed for modern web technologies.

Data Loss Prevention

Logs keystrokes and clipboard activity to prevent leaks. Rate-limiting and auditing ensure security in sensitive environments.

Better Compression

Uses webp and smart encoding for 30% better compression, reducing lag and data use in low-bandwidth scenarios.

Seamless Clipboard

Copy and paste between remote and local systems effortlessly, boosting productivity for remote teams.

Robust Authentication

Supports strong credentials and extra security like 2FA, ideal for internet-facing servers.

Client Configurable

Customize resolution, security, and more to match network conditions and user needs.

Connect From Anywhere

Connect to your servers from anywhere in the world securely.

