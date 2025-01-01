KasmVNC is the next generation open-source VNC Server designed for modern web technologies.
Logs keystrokes and clipboard activity to prevent leaks. Rate-limiting and auditing ensure security in sensitive environments.
Uses webp and smart encoding for 30% better compression, reducing lag and data use in low-bandwidth scenarios.
Copy and paste between remote and local systems effortlessly, boosting productivity for remote teams.
Supports strong credentials and extra security like 2FA, ideal for internet-facing servers.
Customize resolution, security, and more to match network conditions and user needs.