  • 1
  • 2
  • 3

Your Kasm Workspaces
Journey Starts Here

Let us help you get to the right product

The Kasm Workspaces ecosystem has a diverse portfolio of offerings, supporting individuals, businesses and enterprises along with deployment options ranging from self-hosted to cloud-based or hybrid

Are you looking for a personal or business solution?

Personal

Do you want a managed service or to
manage it yourself?

Help me decide

I want a cloud service
I want to self-host

Personal

Server

Community Edition

Workspaces Streaming on Your Terms

Kasm Workspaces Community Edition (CE) is a no cost version of the platform for individual users, non-profit organizations, and businesses testing.

Demo and Download Page

Looking to support more than
5 Concurrent Sessions?

Purchase Starter Edition

Starter Edition supports up to 25 users with a reduced feature set for self-hosted and self-supported deployments.

Starter Edition Checkout

Need Help Optimizing your
Deployment?

Purchase our Customer Success Subscription or Services

Our Customer Success team will help you to customize your deployment and maximize your performance.

Customer Success Subscription Customer Success Services

Personal

Cloud

Cloud Personal

On-Demand Workspaces Just for You

Kasm Cloud Personal provides individuals with secure cloud workspaces from any device, in any location.

Choose a Subscription

Business

Do you want a managed service or to
manage it yourself?

Help me decide

I want a cloud service
I want to self-host

Business

Cloud

Enterprise Cloud

Workspaces as a Service (WaaS)

Kasm Workspaces Enterprise Cloud is a managed service Workspaces deployment available 24/7/365 from any browser, anywhere in the world and customized to meet your business requirements

Request a QuoteSchedule a Call

Looking to Purchase through a Channel or Distribution Partner?

STREAMLINE YOUR ACQUISITION

Purchase your Workspaces deployment through one of our existing Channel & Distribution Partners, or introduce us to your preferred provider. We also work closely with strategic Alliance Partners to deliver integrated solutions and services.

Explore Our Partners:
Channel & Distribution PartnersAlliance Partners

Need Help Optimizing your
Deployment?

Purchase our Customer Success Subscription or Services

Our Customer Success team will help you to customize your deployment and maximize your performance.

Customer Success Subscription Customer Success Services

Business

Server

Enterprise Server

Operate your own Workspaces Cloud

Self-Manage on your own infrastructure, in your on-premise data center or in your Cloud Service Provider VPC to maximum flexibility in customizing your deployment and ensure absolute control of your data.

Request a QuoteSchedule a Call

Looking to Purchase through a Channel or Distribution Partner?

STREAMLINE YOUR ACQUISITION

Purchase your Workspaces deployment through one of our existing Channel & Distribution Partners, or introduce us to your preferred provider. We also work closely with strategic Alliance Partners to deliver integrated solutions and services.

Explore Our Partners:
Channel & Distribution PartnersAlliance Partners

Need Help Optimizing your
Deployment?

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

Access to support knowledge, expertise and resources to maximize your Kasm Workspaces solution.

Customer Success SubscriptionService Packages

Want to try it out on Community Edition First?

SELF-SERVICE TRIAL

Download and try out a self-service trial to validate that Workspaces satisfies your use-cases and meets your feature/performance requirements

Download Workspaces CE Install Instructions Terraform Automation Ansible Playbooks