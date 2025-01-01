The Kasm Workspaces ecosystem has a diverse portfolio of offerings, supporting individuals, businesses and enterprises along with deployment options ranging from self-hosted to cloud-based or hybrid
Kasm Workspaces Community Edition (CE) is a no cost version of the platform for individual users, non-profit organizations, and businesses testing.
Starter Edition supports up to 25 users with a reduced feature set for self-hosted and self-supported deployments.
Our Customer Success team will help you to customize your deployment and maximize your performance.
Kasm Cloud Personal provides individuals with secure cloud workspaces from any device, in any location.
Kasm Workspaces Enterprise Cloud is a managed service Workspaces deployment available 24/7/365 from any browser, anywhere in the world and customized to meet your business requirements
Purchase your Workspaces deployment through one of our existing Channel & Distribution Partners, or introduce us to your preferred provider. We also work closely with strategic Alliance Partners to deliver integrated solutions and services.
Self-Manage on your own infrastructure, in your on-premise data center or in your Cloud Service Provider VPC to maximum flexibility in customizing your deployment and ensure absolute control of your data.
Access to support knowledge, expertise and resources to maximize your Kasm Workspaces solution.
Download and try out a self-service trial to validate that Workspaces satisfies your use-cases and meets your feature/performance requirements