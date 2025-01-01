Over 100 Million Pulls on Docker Hub

Using Kasm is like throwing your laptop away after
each use and using a different internet connection each time.

While a VPN encrypts your data and masks your public IP address, it does not guarantee privacy/anonymity or protect you from spyware, malware, and other online threats. Kasm provides a fully-patched, disposable browser that is destroyed after each use, eliminating all traces of malware, tracking cookies, browser history, browser caching, and session fingerprints.

Kasm Commitment to Privacy

Kasm Technologies strongly believes the internet should be both secure and private. We do not monitor, log, or record traffic within a Kasm session.

VPNIncognito
Disposable Browser
Malware Protection
Automated Patching
Tracking Protection
Fingerprinting Protection
Ip/Location Anonymity
Geolocation Selector
Kasm
Disposable Browser
Malware Protection
Automated Patching
Tracking Protection
Fingerprinting Protection
IP/Location Anonymity
Geolocation Selector
VPN
Disposable Browser
Malware Protection
Automated Patching
Tracking Protection
Fingerprinting Protection
IP/Location Anonymity
Geolocation Selector
Incognito
Disposable Browser
Malware Protection
Automated Patching
Tracking Protection
Fingerprinting Protection
IP/Location Anonymity
Geolocation Selector

Cloud Browser

Zero-Trust Browser Isolation

Keep your web browsing secure, private, and non-attributable with no risk of compromising your endpoint.

Ip/Location Anonymity
No Vpn/Client Install Required
Nightly Version Updates
Isolation From Malware/Phishing

Cloud Desktop

Desktop in your Browser

Desktop access in seconds - on any device, from any location, securely through the web browser.

Access From Any Browser
Agentless
Boots Instantly
Isolation From Ransomware

Cloud OSINT

Open Source Intelligence and Web Research

Zero-trust web intermediary providing security and anonymity while using research and intelligence collection tools.

Zero-trust
Privacy
Non-persistent
Non-attribution

Choose Your Plan

Kasm Cloud Personal provides individual on-demand Workspaces. Workspaces are deleted after each use and do not allow software installs or data persistence. For customized workspaces with data persistence, please visit our homepage

Cloud Browser

    • Brave
    • Chrome
    • Chromium
    • Edge
    • Firefox
    • Vivaldi
    • US-Virginia
    • US-California
    • Germany
    • India
    • Brazil
    • Australia
  • No Persistence Cloud Storage (OneDrive, Dropbox, S3)
  • 100 hours per month
  • 20 Minute Timeout
$10/month
Cloud OSINT

    • Brave
    • Chrome
    • Chromium
    • Edge
    • Firefox
    • Vivaldi
    • Windows
    • KasmOS
    • Ubuntu
    • Fedora
    • Alpine
    • OpenSUSE
    • Discord
    • Gimp
    • Insomnia
    • Only Office
    • Postman
    • Remmina
    • Signal
    • Slack
    • Sublime
    • Teams
    • Telegram
    • Terminal
    • VS Code
    • VLC
    • Zoom
    • Tor-Browser
    • Kali Linux
    • REMnux
    • Trace Labs
    • ParrotOS
    • Forensic OSINT
    • Hunchly
    • Maltego
    • Nessus
    • Spiderfoot
    • US-Virginia
    • US-California
    • Germany
    • India
    • Brazil
    • Australia
  • No Persistence Cloud Storage (OneDrive, Dropbox, S3)
  • 300 hours per month
  • 60 Minute Timeout
$40/month
Enhancing Your Online Experience

Privacy

Online activities are being monitored, tracked and monetized. Between cookies, browser caching, and session fingerprinting/tracking, it is becoming increasingly difficult to ensure anonymity and privacy on the web. Cloud Personal provides a simple and elegant solution by performing your web interactivity from a temporary browser, desktop or application in the cloud that is destroyed after each session.

Security

A safe, secure and disposable environment. When visiting a website or opening a file in Cloud Personal, no website or application code runs on your system, only the cloud browser or desktop, protecting your system from compromised websites and the latest malware. This provides unmatched privacy, security, and online safety by ensuring that your local system is never exposed to the threats of the internet.

Collaboration

Want to collaborate on a coding project with a team, show off your latest design to your colleagues, or just browse a new website with a friend? Kasm allows you to enable sharing on your session to invite others to join the fun.

Automated Updates

Cloud Personal uses a DevSecOps process for automatically building, testing and publishing images on a nightly basis ensuring that you always have the latest software packages. The result is that you always have the latest OS/software and the current security patches on your next session, with no administrator intervention and zero user downtime.

Global Region Selector

Choose from our globally dispersed geographical regions when launching your workspace to have your session deployed at a location of your choice. Specifying your source allows your session to inherit regional settings or navigate around geofencing. Or simply leave the default setting to have your session initiated from our nearest datacenter location.

Cloud Personal Introduction

An introduction to the platform, the subscription plans, and how the technology works.

Our Youtube Channel

Cloud Personal Introduction

Cloud Personal Overview & Usage

Kasm Open-in-Isolation Browser Plugin

Learn More About Cloud Personal

Explore our documentation and browse the frequently asked questions to ensure you are getting the most out of your subscription.

Documentation FAQs
View Cloud Status Dashboard

Report an Issue