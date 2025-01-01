Students and educators can connect to courseware, lab tools, and applications from any browser, without requiring high-end devices.Learn More
Reduce the need for costly device provisioning while ensuring consistent, centrally managed environments. Kasm flips the traditional VDI model — no trust in endpoints, all security and compliance enforced in the workspace, and only pixels are delivered to the user.Learn More
Deliver the same secure experience whether on Windows, Mac, Chromebook, or tablet.Learn More
Designed to work alongside existing hardware investments, whether your institution relies on Lenovo, Dell, or a mixed environment.
Entire workspaces stream directly through the browser, removing compatibility challenges.
Provision secure virtual labs for coding, engineering, cybersecurity, or data science in minutes.Learn More
Manage all users, courses, and resources from a single console.
Browser-based access with Kasm Workspaces offers the same core learning and lab capabilities—without the hardware costs, installation headaches, or location restrictions.
All data stays within your institution’s infrastructure—never stored on student devices.
Meets stringent student data protection standards.Learn More
Grant access only to the applications, data, and tools each role requires.
Provide secure, locked-down environments for high-stakes testing, such as SATs, PSATs, or professional certifications.
Deliver lab environments to remote and in-person learners without maintaining physical machines.
Kasm delivers browser-based, GPU-powered AI workspaces that give every student equal, secure, and on-demand access to advanced AI tools—without the need for expensive hardware or complex IT management.
Enable real-world, hands-on learning in isolated, safe sandboxes.
Provide access to compute-intensive tools and datasets without local installation.
Securely deliver exams to students anywhere, protecting test integrity.
Offer browser-based classrooms and training tools for adult learners and professionals.
Scales quickly for new semesters, courses, or programs
Integrates with existing LMS, identity systems, and hardware vendors
Supports equity by enabling access for low-resource students and devices
Reduces costs associated with VDI, lab maintenance, and IT support
Removes hardware and location barriers to learning
Whether you are enabling a single classroom or modernizing an entire university system, Kasm Workspaces delivers secure, accessible, and scalable virtual learning environments.
Contact our education solutions team to request a quote tailored to your institution’s needs..