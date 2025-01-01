Desktop vs. Browser: The Smarter Choice for Education Many institutions believe they must invest in full desktop installations to give students the performance and features they need. In reality, a secure browser-based workspace can deliver most of those benefits—at a fraction of the cost and complexity.

Kasm Browser-Based Workspaces Traditional Desktop Deployment Lower costs—no specialized hardware required Cost High upfront and ongoing hardware/software costs Accessible from any device with a browser Accessibility Tied to specific devices or on-campus locations Instant access—no installs needed Setup & Maintenance Requires software installs, updates, and IT support Powered by server-side compute resources Performance Dependent on local machine specs Data stays in secure institutional infrastructure Security Data stored on local devices —higher breach risk Scales instantly for new courses or semesters Scalability Limited by hardware and lab space

Browser-based access with Kasm Workspaces offers the same core learning and lab capabilities—without the hardware costs, installation headaches, or location restrictions.