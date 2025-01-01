Enable Learning Without Boundaries

Kasm Workspaces eliminates the limitations of on-campus labs, fixed hardware, and location-based access:

Anywhere, Anytime Access

Students and educators can connect to courseware, lab tools, and applications from any browser, without requiring high-end devices.

Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Support

Reduce the need for costly device provisioning while ensuring consistent, centrally managed environments. Kasm flips the traditional VDI model — no trust in endpoints, all security and compliance enforced in the workspace, and only pixels are delivered to the user.

Cross-Platform Compatibility

Deliver the same secure experience whether on Windows, Mac, Chromebook, or tablet.

Hardware Vendor Flexibility

Designed to work alongside existing hardware investments, whether your institution relies on Lenovo, Dell, or a mixed environment.

Simplify IT and Expand Reach

With shrinking IT budgets and growing demands, education technology teams need solutions that
are easy to deploy, manage, and scale:

No Software Installation

Entire workspaces stream directly through the browser, removing compatibility challenges.

Instant Lab Environments

Provision secure virtual labs for coding, engineering, cybersecurity, or data science in minutes.

Centralized Administration

Manage all users, courses, and resources from a single console.

Desktop vs. Browser: The Smarter Choice for Education

Many institutions believe they must invest in full desktop installations to give students the performance and features they need. In reality, a secure browser-based workspace can deliver most of those benefits—at a fraction of the cost and complexity.

Kasm Browser-Based Workspaces
Traditional Desktop Deployment
Lower costs—no specialized hardware required
Cost
High upfront and ongoing hardware/software costs
Accessible from any device with a browser
Accessibility
Tied to specific devices or on-campus locations
Instant access—no installs needed
Setup & Maintenance
Requires software installs, updates, and IT support
Powered by server-side compute resources
Performance
Dependent on local machine specs
Data stays in secure institutional infrastructure
Security
Data stored on local devices —higher breach risk
Scales instantly for new courses or semesters
Scalability
Limited by hardware and lab space

Browser-based access with Kasm Workspaces offers the same core learning and lab capabilities—without the hardware costs, installation headaches, or location restrictions.

Security and Compliance Built for Education

From online testing to sensitive research data, security is paramount:

Secure Streaming

All data stays within your institution’s infrastructure—never stored on student devices.

FERPA-Aligned Security Posture

Meets stringent student data protection standards.

Role-Based Access Controls

Grant access only to the applications, data, and tools each role requires.

Remote Exam Integrity

Provide secure, locked-down environments for high-stakes testing, such as SATs, PSATs, or professional certifications.

Academic Use Cases

Virtual Computer Labs

Deliver lab environments to remote and in-person learners without maintaining physical machines.

AI for Every Student, Securely Anywhere

Kasm delivers browser-based, GPU-powered AI workspaces that give every student equal, secure, and on-demand access to advanced AI tools—without the need for expensive hardware or complex IT management.

Learn More About
Cybersecurity & IT Training

Enable real-world, hands-on learning in isolated, safe sandboxes.

Learn More About
Research Computing

Provide access to compute-intensive tools and datasets without local installation.

Learn More About
Online Testing & Certification

Securely deliver exams to students anywhere, protecting test integrity.

Learn More About
Continuing Education

Offer browser-based classrooms and training tools for adult learners and professionals.

Learn More About
Benefits for Education Institutions

Scales quickly for new semesters, courses, or programs

Integrates with existing LMS, identity systems, and hardware vendors

Supports equity by enabling access for low-resource students and devices

Reduces costs associated with VDI, lab maintenance, and IT support

Removes hardware and location barriers to learning

Powering the Future of Digital Education

Whether you are enabling a single classroom or modernizing an entire university system, Kasm Workspaces delivers secure, accessible, and scalable virtual learning environments.

Contact our education solutions team to request a quote tailored to your institution’s needs..