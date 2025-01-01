Financial institutions operate in some of the world’s most regulated and high-stakes environments. Data security, compliance, and performance are non-negotiable.
Legacy solutions such as VPNs and traditional VDI often create security gaps, unnecessary costs, and operational bottlenecks. VPNs can be attacked, vendor agents must be deployed to devices, and global teams add complexity around compliance with regulations like GDPR, PCI DSS, and GLBA.
Kasm Workspaces provides secure, containerized digital workspaces for remote access, application delivery, and secure browsing—helping financial services firms modernize operations while maintaining trust, compliance, and performance.
Enforce role-based access, device trust, MFA, and granular session controls.
Visual streaming ensures client and transaction data remains inside your infrastructure.
Eliminate phishing, malware, and data exfiltration risks by separating browsing activity from production networks.
Support compliance teams with full visibility into activity across sessions.
Spin up secure desktops for traders, analysts, or compliance teams in seconds.
Enable access to trading platforms, modeling tools, and dashboards without performance sacrifice.
Securely extend access to remote staff, vendors, and consultants—without costly laptops or risky VPN tunnels.
Scale up securely for quarterly reporting, tax season, or M&A activity.
Simplify IT with unified controls for provisioning, patching, and monitoring.
Meet data residency requirements (e.g., GDPR) while keeping full control. View the difference between self-hosted and cloud.
Provide contractors, consultants, and remote staff access to financial systems without shipping laptops or managing VPNs.
Analysts can conduct open-source intelligence (OSINT) research in managed or non-attributable environments.
Kasm Workspaces supports key frameworks relevant to financial services, including:
Reduces risk of breaches from unmanaged devices and legacy VPNs
Enables secure vendor, contractor, and remote staff access without shipping hardware
Supports latency-sensitive trading and risk analysis applications
Replaces costly legacy VDI and VPN infrastructure
Supports customizable DLP (Data Loss Prevention) controls
Flexible deployment ensures compliance with GDPR, PII, and sovereign data requirements
Kasm Workspaces enables financial institutions to modernize securely, serve clients better, and respond faster to market and regulatory changes.
