Financial institutions operate in some of the world’s most regulated and high-stakes environments. Data security, compliance, and performance are non-negotiable.

Legacy solutions such as VPNs and traditional VDI often create security gaps, unnecessary costs, and operational bottlenecks. VPNs can be attacked, vendor agents must be deployed to devices, and global teams add complexity around compliance with regulations like GDPR, PCI DSS, and GLBA.

Kasm Workspaces provides secure, containerized digital workspaces for remote access, application delivery, and secure browsing—helping financial services firms modernize operations while maintaining trust, compliance, and performance.

Security and Compliance at the Core

Protecting sensitive financial data requires advanced security controls and continuous enforcement.
Kasm Workspaces helps financial firms:

Zero Trust Access

Enforce role-based access, device trust, MFA, and granular session controls.

Data Never Touches the Endpoint

Visual streaming ensures client and transaction data remains inside your infrastructure.

Containerized Browser Isolation

Eliminate phishing, malware, and data exfiltration risks by separating browsing activity from production networks.

Comprehensive Logging & Auditing

Support compliance teams with full visibility into activity across sessions.

Built for the Speed of Finance

Financial operations demand speed, security, and reliability. Kasm delivers:

Instant Provisioning

Spin up secure desktops for traders, analysts, or compliance teams in seconds.

Support for Latency-Sensitive Applications

Enable access to trading platforms, modeling tools, and dashboards without performance sacrifice.

BYOD & Contractor Access

Securely extend access to remote staff, vendors, and consultants—without costly laptops or risky VPN tunnels.

Flexible Deployment Options

Financial services firms need infrastructure that adapts to both regulatory requirements and business needs. With Kasm you can:

Elastic Scaling

Scale up securely for quarterly reporting, tax season, or M&A activity.

Centralized Management

Simplify IT with unified controls for provisioning, patching, and monitoring.

Deploy On-Prem, Cloud, or Hybrid

Meet data residency requirements (e.g., GDPR) while keeping full control. View the difference between self-hosted and cloud.

Key Financial Services Use Cases

Secure Remote Access

Provide contractors, consultants, and remote staff access to financial systems without shipping laptops or managing VPNs.

Fraud Detection & Threat Intelligence (OSINT)

Analysts can conduct open-source intelligence (OSINT) research in managed or non-attributable environments.

Browser Isolation for Risk Mitigation

Compliance Enablement

Kasm Workspaces supports key frameworks relevant to financial services, including:

FFIEC, FINRA, PCI
DSS, and GLBA

FIPS 140-2 validated
encryption modules

SOC 2 Type II alignment

Configurable to meet GDPR and data sovereignty requirements

Why Financial Services
Companies Choose Kasm

Reduces risk of breaches from unmanaged devices and legacy VPNs

Enables secure vendor, contractor, and remote staff access without shipping hardware

Supports latency-sensitive trading and risk analysis applications

Replaces costly legacy VDI and VPN infrastructure

Supports customizable DLP (Data Loss Prevention) controls

Flexible deployment ensures compliance with GDPR, PII, and sovereign data requirements

Secure. Compliant. Scalable.

Kasm Workspaces enables financial institutions to modernize securely, serve clients better, and respond faster to market and regulatory changes.

