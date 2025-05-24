10.1. Transfers & Assignment.

Except to the extent transfer may not legally be restricted, You will not assign this EULA, any Order, or any right or obligation herein or delegate any performance without Kasm Technologies’ prior written consent, which consent will not be unreasonably withheld. Kasm Technologies may use sufficiently qualified subcontractors to provide services to You, provided that Kasm Technologies remains responsible to You for the performance of the services.

10.2. Waiver.

The failure to exercise a right or to require performance of an obligation under this Agreement shall not affect a party's ability to exercise such right or require such performance at any time thereafter nor shall be the waiver of a breach constitute a waiver of any subsequent breach.

10.3. Severability.

If any provision of this Agreement is held to be unenforceable or invalid, such provision will be changed and interpreted to accomplish the objectives of such provision to the greatest extent possible under applicable law and the remaining provisions will continue in full force and effect.

10.4. Compliance with Laws; Export Control; Government Regulations.

Each party shall comply with all laws applicable to the actions contemplated by this EULA. You acknowledge that the Software is of United States origin, is provided subject to the U.S. Export Administration Regulations, may besubject to the export control laws of the applicable territory, and that diversion contrary to applicable export control laws is prohibited. You represent that (1) you are not, and are not acting on behalf of, (a) any person who is a citizen, national, or resident of, or who is controlled by the government of any country to which the United States has prohibited export transactions; or (b) any person or entity listed on the U.S. Treasury Department list of Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons, or the U.S. Commerce Department Denied Persons List or Entity List; and (2) you will not permit the Software to be used for, any purposes prohibited by law, including, any prohibited development, design, manufacture or production of missiles or nuclear, chemical or biological weapons. The Software and accompanying documentation are deemed to be “commercial computer software” and “commercial computer software documentation”, respectively, pursuant to DFARS Section 227.7202 and FAR Section 12.212(b), as applicable. Any use, modification, reproduction, release, performing, displaying or disclosing of the Software and documentation by or for the U.S. Government shall be governed solely by the terms and conditions of this EULA.

10.5. Governing Law.

This EULA is governed by the laws of the State of Virginia, United States of America (excluding its conflict of law rules), and the federal laws of the United States. The state and federal courts located in Virginia will be the exclusive jurisdiction for disputes.

10.6. Order of Precedence.

In the event of conflict or inconsistency among this EULA and the Order, the terms of this EULA shall supersede and control over any conflicting or additional terms and conditions of any order, acknowledgement or confirmation or other document issued by You.

10.7. Entire Agreement.

This EULA, including accepted Orders and any amendments, contain the entire agreement of the parties with respect to this EULA and supersede all previous or contemporaneous communications, representations, proposals, commitments, understandings and agreements, whether written or oral, between the parties.