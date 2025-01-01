Government, defense, and intelligence organizations face mounting pressure to modernize IT, eliminate vendor lock-in, ensure mission assurance, and operate under the most rigorous compliance standards.
Kasm Workspaces provides a secure, scalable, and cost-effective platform for virtual desktops, secure application access, and browser isolation. Purpose-built for zero trust, Kasm empowers agencies to transition away from costly legacy solutions and adopt next-generation, containerized digital workspaces that are web-native, cloud-capable, and DevOps-driven.
Role-based access, network segmentation, and MFA ensure only authorized users can access.
Visual streaming keeps sensitive data within government-controlled environments.
Deploy multi-region, multi-cloud, or on-prem environments in hours—not weeks.
Built on open source and open standards, Kasm provides freedom from legacy hypervisors and closed ecosystems.
Run on public cloud, private data centers, disconnected networks, or air-gapped systems.
Control data flow between classification levels through container segmentation.
GPU-enabled environments support geospatial, SIGINT, and ML workloads.
Deploy secure workspaces anywhere: from cyber ops centers to forward operating bases.
Investigators can operate without revealing identity, location, or agency affiliation.
Temporary environments that are destroyed after use, leaving no trace.
Maintain continuity across investigations when a digital identity must be sustained.
Integrate with tools like Hunchly to securely gather, store, and present digital evidence.
Avoid tipping off targets; websites display content as intended, not filtered for known law enforcement IP ranges.
Too often, investigators rely on nonsecure practices like screenshots or PDFs of web pages. Kasm enables professional, secure, and court-admissible investigative workflows.
Works with CAC/PIV, Okta, Azure AD, and other identity providers.
Integrates with F5, Palo Alto, Zscaler, and other firewall/proxy solutions.
Send logs to Splunk, Elastic, or other platforms for centralized visibility.
APIs and scripts enable integration into existing DevOps pipelines.
This interoperability ensures agencies can adopt Kasm without disrupting current workflows — enhancing mission security and performance while complementing existing investments.
No need to maintain thousands of idle VMs. Workspaces spin up on demand and are destroyed after use.
Eliminate the cost of shipping laptops or maintaining dedicated contractor hardware.
Automated orchestration reduces training and staffing requirements.
Agencies can focus on protecting mission data rather than endlessly patching and securing endpoints.
By modernizing the way workspaces are deployed and secured, Kasm reduces the total cost of ownership
(TCO) while improving resilience and agility.
Kasm Workspaces supports key frameworks relevant to financial services, including:
NIST 800-53, 800-171, and CMMC Level 2
Kasm provides the platform that enables compliance requirements. Certification depends on how your IT and security teams implement and manage controls within your environment.
Escape legacy vendor lock-in
Reduce total cost of ownership through ephemeral, on-demand workspaces
Proven across federal, defense, intel, and law enforcement missions
Align with zero trust and data loss prevention mandates
Accelerate automation and orchestration using modern DevOps practices
Replace legacy hypervisors with cloud-capable orchestration.
Containerized workstations for secure threat intelligence analysis.
Lightweight workspace kits for disconnected environments.
Non-attributable environments for criminal, IP, and fraud investigations.
Elastic scaling for crises, elections, or seasonal surges.
Running AI tools inside containerized Chrome workspaces with strict egress controls and LLM Guard, government agencies can safely leverage public GPTs without risking data leaks or prompt-injection exploits.
Kasm Workspaces enables government, defense, and law enforcement organizations to operate securely and efficiently in today’s dynamic threat landscape. With Kasm, agencies can reduce risk, accelerate modernization, and ensure mission success.
Contact our federal solutions team to request a quote.