Empowering Government & Defense with Secure Virtual Workspaces

Government, defense, and intelligence organizations face mounting pressure to modernize IT, eliminate vendor lock-in, ensure mission assurance, and operate under the most rigorous compliance standards.

Kasm Workspaces provides a secure, scalable, and cost-effective platform for virtual desktops, secure application access, and browser isolation. Purpose-built for zero trust, Kasm empowers agencies to transition away from costly legacy solutions and adopt next-generation, containerized digital workspaces that are web-native, cloud-capable, and DevOps-driven.

Modernize Government IT Without Compromise

Kasm Workspaces enables secure, centralized access to sensitive systems and mission applications:

Zero Trust Architecture

Role-based access, network segmentation, and MFA ensure only authorized users can access.

Data-Centric Security

Visual streaming keeps sensitive data within government-controlled environments.

Automation & Orchestration

Deploy multi-region, multi-cloud, or on-prem environments in hours—not weeks.

No Vendor Lock-In

Built on open source and open standards, Kasm provides freedom from legacy hypervisors and closed ecosystems.

Defense & Intelligence: Secure. Agile. Mission-Focused.

Kasm Workspaces is designed to operate in the most complex, classified, and high-stakes environments:

Mission-Ready Deployments

Run on public cloud, private data centers, disconnected networks, or air-gapped systems.

Cross-Domain Isolation

Control data flow between classification levels through container segmentation.

Remote Intelligence Analysis

GPU-enabled environments support geospatial, SIGINT, and ML workloads.

Tactical Agility

Deploy secure workspaces anywhere: from cyber ops centers to forward operating bases.

Learn More

Law Enforcement: Investigations
Without Attribution

Law enforcement requires unique investigation capabilities to protect investigators
and preserve evidence integrity.

Non-Attribution & Privacy

Investigators can operate without revealing identity, location, or agency affiliation.

Ephemeral Sessions

Temporary environments that are destroyed after use, leaving no trace.

Persistent Personas

Maintain continuity across investigations when a digital identity must be sustained.

Evidence Collection & Automation

Integrate with tools like Hunchly to securely gather, store, and present digital evidence.

Persona & Fingerprint Control

Avoid tipping off targets; websites display content as intended, not filtered for known law enforcement IP ranges.

Best Practice Callout

Too often, investigators rely on nonsecure practices like screenshots or PDFs of web pages. Kasm enables professional, secure, and court-admissible investigative workflows.

Integration & Ecosystem Interoperability

Kasm is not “another siloed tool” — it’s designed to integrate into existing
government and defense IT ecosystems:

Identity & Authentication

Works with CAC/PIV, Okta, Azure AD, and other identity providers.

Network Security

Integrates with F5, Palo Alto, Zscaler, and other firewall/proxy solutions.

Learn More

SIEM & SOC Tools

Send logs to Splunk, Elastic, or other platforms for centralized visibility.

Automation & DevSecOps

APIs and scripts enable integration into existing DevOps pipelines.

This interoperability ensures agencies can adopt Kasm without disrupting current workflows — enhancing mission security and performance while complementing existing investments.

Mission Efficiency & Cost Optimization

Public sector budgets demand efficiency. Kasm helps agencies reduce
costs while increasing operational readiness:

Ephemeral Workspaces

No need to maintain thousands of idle VMs. Workspaces spin up on demand and are destroyed after use.

Lower Hardware Provisioning

Eliminate the cost of shipping laptops or maintaining dedicated contractor hardware.

Learn More

Streamlined IT Operations

Automated orchestration reduces training and staffing requirements.

Shift in Security Spend

Agencies can focus on protecting mission data rather than endlessly patching and securing endpoints.

By modernizing the way workspaces are deployed and secured, Kasm reduces the total cost of ownership
(TCO) while improving resilience and agility.

Compliance Enablement

Kasm Workspaces supports key frameworks relevant to financial services, including:

Government Standards

NIST 800-53, 800-171, and CMMC Level 2

Defense/Intel Standards

DoD IL5, DISA STIGs, FedRAMP, StateRAMP

Security Controls

Zero Trust, Data Loss Prevention, FIPS 140-2 encryption

Flexible Deployment

Cloud, hybrid, on-prem, and air-gapped capabilities

Important Note:

Kasm provides the platform that enables compliance requirements. Certification depends on how your IT and security teams implement and manage controls within your environment. 

Why Agencies Choose Kasm

Escape legacy vendor lock-in

Reduce total cost of ownership through ephemeral, on-demand workspaces

Proven across federal, defense, intel, and law enforcement missions

Align with zero trust and data loss prevention mandates

Accelerate automation and orchestration using modern DevOps practices

Real-World Applications

Government IT
Modernization

Replace legacy hypervisors with cloud-capable orchestration.

Cyber Operations
Centers

Containerized workstations for secure threat intelligence analysis.

Field & Tactical
Deployments

Lightweight workspace kits for disconnected environments.

Investigative
Agencies

Non-attributable environments for criminal, IP, and fraud investigations.

Emergency
Management

Elastic scaling for crises, elections, or seasonal surges.

AI Enablement

Running AI tools inside containerized Chrome workspaces with strict egress controls and LLM Guard, government agencies can safely leverage public GPTs without risking data leaks or prompt-injection exploits.

Secure. Compliant. Scalable. Mission-Ready.

Kasm Workspaces enables government, defense, and law enforcement organizations to operate securely and efficiently in today’s dynamic threat landscape. With Kasm, agencies can reduce risk, accelerate modernization, and ensure mission success.

Contact our federal solutions team to request a quote.