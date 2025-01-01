Empowering Government & Defense with Secure Virtual Workspaces

Government, defense, and intelligence organizations face mounting pressure to modernize IT, eliminate vendor lock-in, ensure mission assurance, and operate under the most rigorous compliance standards.

Kasm Workspaces provides a secure, scalable, and cost-effective platform for virtual desktops, secure application access, and browser isolation. Purpose-built for zero trust, Kasm empowers agencies to transition away from costly legacy solutions and adopt next-generation, containerized digital workspaces that are web-native, cloud-capable, and DevOps-driven.