About the Partnership

This integrated solution combines Kasm Workspaces, a modern platform for containerized desktop and application streaming, with F5 BIG-IP, F5's market-leading suite for advanced application delivery, security, and traffic management. The result is a high-performance, zero-trust solution for remote desktop access that scales seamlessly across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

  • Kasm Workspaces: A modern platform for containerized desktop and application streaming, providing a flexible and secure solution for remote work environments.
  • F5 BIG-IP: F5's market-leading suite for advanced application delivery, security, and traffic management, ensuring optimal performance and protection.

Joint Solution Benefits

Zero Trust Security

F5 BIG-IP enables SSL inspection, Web Application Firewall (WAF), and Identity-Aware Proxy capabilities to enforce Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) policies for Kasm Workspaces.

Optimized Delivery

F5's intelligent traffic steering, global server load balancing, and performance acceleration ensure fast, reliable access to Kasm Workspaces across distributed environments.

Secure, Simplified Access

Integration with identity providers via SAML, OAuth, and OpenID Connect—managed through F5—enables role-based access controls for end users.

Scalable Architecture

Kasm's container-native design allows rapid provisioning of desktop sessions, while F5 provides policy-based routing, DDoS mitigation, and segmentation.

Kasm Workspaces:

Setup Load Balancer with F5 LTM VE

Optimizing Performance and Security with F5 + Kasm

Delivering secure, high-performance digital workspaces at scale requires the right foundation. By deploying F5 Local Traffic Manager (LTM) and Application Security Manager (ASM) in front of Kasm Workspaces, organizations can ensure reliable access, strong security, and streamlined performance.

With this integration, businesses can:

Offload SSL/TLS at the edge for faster application performance
Protect users and applications with enterprise-grade WAF security policies
Balance traffic intelligently across Kasm nodes for high availability
Provide consistent, secure access to desktops, apps, and remote environments

Watch the video below to see how F5 and Kasm work together to simplify access while strengthening security:

Kasm Workspaces:

Configure SAML IdP with F5 APM

Seamless SSO with F5 APM and Kasm Workspaces

Looking to simplify secure access to your virtual environments? This walkthrough shows how F5 Access Policy Manager (APM) can be configured as a SAML Identity Provider for Kasm Workspaces.

By integrating with Active Directory, organizations can:

Enable employees to log in with their existing credentials
Streamline access to Linux, Windows, and remote desktop environments
Strengthen security through enterprise-grade authentication
Provide consistent, secure access to desktops, apps, and remote environments

Watch the video below to see how F5 and Kasm work together to simplify access while strengthening security:

F5 and Kasm Deployment Walkthrough

Leadership Perspectives

Mike Rau SVP of Enterprise Technical Strategy at F5

"As enterprises continue to modernize their infrastructure to support hybrid work and zero trust architectures, secure and seamless access to applications and desktops is more critical than ever. Our partnership with Kasm Technologies combines advanced application delivery and security from F5 with Kasm's innovative workspace platform—delivering a scalable, high-performance solution built for the modern workforce."

Matt McClaskey Co-Founder of Kasm Technologies

"As hybrid work becomes the norm, organizations need secure, flexible, and scalable platforms that can adapt to evolving threats and operational requirements. By partnering with F5, we're combining our cutting-edge container streaming technology with their world-class application security and delivery platform to help enterprises securely scale their VDI infrastructure."

Ideal for Regulated Industries

This collaboration supports F5's mission to secure and optimize every app and API—anywhere—and is ideally suited for organizations in:

Government

Financial Services

Healthcare

Other Regulated Industries

Ready to Transform Your Remote Access?

Contact us today to learn how this integrated solution can help your organization achieve secure, scalable remote access.