This integrated solution combines Kasm Workspaces, a modern platform for containerized desktop and application streaming, with F5 BIG-IP, F5's market-leading suite for advanced application delivery, security, and traffic management. The result is a high-performance, zero-trust solution for remote desktop access that scales seamlessly across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.
F5 BIG-IP enables SSL inspection, Web Application Firewall (WAF), and Identity-Aware Proxy capabilities to enforce Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) policies for Kasm Workspaces.
F5's intelligent traffic steering, global server load balancing, and performance acceleration ensure fast, reliable access to Kasm Workspaces across distributed environments.
Integration with identity providers via SAML, OAuth, and OpenID Connect—managed through F5—enables role-based access controls for end users.
Kasm's container-native design allows rapid provisioning of desktop sessions, while F5 provides policy-based routing, DDoS mitigation, and segmentation.
Delivering secure, high-performance digital workspaces at scale requires the right foundation. By deploying F5 Local Traffic Manager (LTM) and Application Security Manager (ASM) in front of Kasm Workspaces, organizations can ensure reliable access, strong security, and streamlined performance.
Watch the video below to see how F5 and Kasm work together to simplify access while strengthening security:
Looking to simplify secure access to your virtual environments? This walkthrough shows how F5 Access Policy Manager (APM) can be configured as a SAML Identity Provider for Kasm Workspaces.
"As enterprises continue to modernize their infrastructure to support hybrid work and zero trust architectures, secure and seamless access to applications and desktops is more critical than ever. Our partnership with Kasm Technologies combines advanced application delivery and security from F5 with Kasm's innovative workspace platform—delivering a scalable, high-performance solution built for the modern workforce."
"As hybrid work becomes the norm, organizations need secure, flexible, and scalable platforms that can adapt to evolving threats and operational requirements. By partnering with F5, we're combining our cutting-edge container streaming technology with their world-class application security and delivery platform to help enterprises securely scale their VDI infrastructure."
This collaboration supports F5's mission to secure and optimize every app and API—anywhere—and is ideally suited for organizations in:
