Secure Managed Access Secure Managed Access is more than just secure remote access for external users—it is a controlled, policy-driven access model for both external and internal users operating within OT, IoT, and industrial environments. Kasm provides secure, browser-based access to applications, devices, and operational systems without requiring changes to existing networks, protocols, or legacy infrastructure. Users are granted access through isolated, disposable workspaces that expose only approved resources, ensuring safety, operational stability, and compliance across all access scenarios. Designed for environments where availability and safety take precedence, Kasm enables organizations to safely connect people to industrial systems without introducing unplanned changes, vendor lock-in, or security risk. Access is tightly governed, fully observable, and automatically revoked—supporting everything from five-minute view-only sessions to fully auditable maintenance workflows. Key Benefits & Capabilities Secure remote access for internal teams, vendors, and contractors—without VPNs or permanent tunnels Granular control over user interactions with applications, devices, and industrial resources Policy-driven access enforcement to ensure safety, security, and adherence to approved change processes Disposable, isolated workspaces that expose only approved applications and views Data loss prevention (DLP) controls, including read-only access and upload/download restrictions per user Time-bound access controls (e.g., five-minute view-only sessions) that automatically expire Full session recording and audit logs to maintain visibility into user actions Native protocol support with no changes to existing OT protocols or workflows No IP address changes, no network reconfiguration, and no application or device modifications required Works over low-bandwidth connections through a standard browser with no software installed Industrial-grade isolation ensures no data, scripts, or malware leave the controlled environment Visibility into user activity and access across environments, down to industrial device levels

Incident Management Incident Management is the structured lifecycle of preparation, detection, analysis, containment, eradication, recovery, and lessons learned used to respond to cyber, physical, and cyber-physical incidents. While IT and OT teams often follow similar response frameworks, the tools, workflows, and risks in OT environments are fundamentally different—where missteps can impact safety, availability, and evidence integrity. Kasm is designed to support both IT and OT incident response needs within a single platform. It provides incident response teams with a secure, browser-based environment to coordinate response efforts, analyze threats, and contain incidents without introducing additional risk or relying on external cloud services. The platform enables rapid control of incidents through a purpose-built incident command and collaboration center, integrated forensic and OSINT investigation tools, and a secure payload detonation environment. Teams can preload operational playbooks, diagrams, call lists, and critical response materials so they are immediately available during an incident—even if normal systems are inaccessible. Kasm command centers can be quickly deployed within an environment or spun up on demand, allowing teams to coordinate response efforts securely. Responders, including trusted third parties, can join through secure session invitations without requiring network changes or exposing sensitive data outside the organization. Designed for degraded and disconnected environments, Kasm continues to operate over low-bandwidth links and minimal compute resources. This enables effective incident response across remote and constrained locations such as offshore platforms, mines, maritime operations, DER sites, and monitoring stations. Kasm functions as a portable, self-contained Incident Response "go bag," providing teams with the tools and visibility they need—when and where they need them most. Key Benefits & Capabilities Secure, browser-based incident command center for OT and cyber-physical incidents Rapid spin-up of isolated Kasm environments during outages or active attacks Secure casting links to bring responders into the command center without network changes Built-in OSINT desktops and investigation tools to support rapid analysis Centralized collaboration for security, operations, engineering, and leadership teams Full session recording and timestamping for compliance and post-incident review Isolation of response activities to preserve operational safety and evidence integrity Alignment with established incident response frameworks and workflows Faster containment and recovery to reduce blast radius and restore operations

Threat & Patch Management Threat & Patch Management is a human-in-the-loop (HITL) controlled process that enables organizations to identify, assess, prioritize, mitigate, and remediate cyber and physical risks across OT, IoT, and industrial environments. It supports secure vulnerability management without disrupting operations, introducing unapproved changes, or compromising system availability and safety. Kasm enables organizations to integrate their existing threat detection and assessment tools while using the Kasm platform to safely contain threat analysis, mitigation, and patching activities. All remediation actions are performed through isolated, disposable workspaces that enforce strict access controls, full observability, and auditable change management—ensuring operational stability throughout the remediation lifecycle. Key Benefits & Capabilities Secure assessment and remediation of threats across OT, IoT, and industrial environments Integration with existing threat detection, identification, and risk assessment tools Isolated, disposable workspaces for threat analysis, patch testing, and remediation Compensating controls (supervised access, session recording, DLP, access restrictions) applied while patches are pending Policy-driven change control to ensure remediation occurs only during approved maintenance windows Secure download, staging, and deployment of patches through enforced DLP controls Built-in CI/CD pipelining and infrastructure orchestration for controlled patch deployment Full session recording, timestamping, and audit logs for all remediation activities Safe sandboxing for malware scanning, forensic analysis, and patch validation Support for patching and updating industrial assets, including PLCs, HMIs, RTUs, and OT applications Centralized, secure patch repositories accessible without banned physical media or untrusted downloads Automatic workspace teardown after remediation to eliminate persistence and residual risk