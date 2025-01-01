Safe and Secure Access isolated browsing for secure access.

Give your Operational Technology teams real-time, context-driven cyber-physical visibility through a single pane of glass, enabling informed decisions without compromising security or control. Operators, vendors, & field engineers can access exactly what they need in seconds through isolated, disposable browser sessions, allowing secure Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) and Bring-Your-Own-Applications while maintaining full isolation, auditability, & control.

Built for critical infrastructure environments, Kasm Workspaces delivers industrial-grade OT functionality while meeting regulatory, security, and IT-driven workflow requirements—enabling rapid response, reduced risk, and secure access at scale.

Gain visibility into your systems to reduce downtime and ensure safe operations

Industrial operations demand constant visibility to maintain operational safety, uptime and efficiency. Disconnected tools and blind spots increase operational risk, production loss, and exposure to negative regulatory, reputational and financial impacts.

Kasm is a cyber-physical operational access platform that unifies OT, IoT, cybersecurity tools, and enterprise systems into secure, governed workspaces. Instead of rip-and-replace or isolated point solutions, Kasm brings operational systems, data, and cyber context together under a unified platform of people, process and technology control.

This unified operational view gives teams the visibility and control they need to respond to incidents faster, collaborate securely, and restore operations safely—without unnecessary access or added complexity.

Functional OT & IoT Use Cases

Secure Managed Access

Secure Managed Access is more than just secure remote access for external users—it is a controlled, policy-driven access model for both external and internal users operating within OT, IoT, and industrial environments. Kasm provides secure, browser-based access to applications, devices, and operational systems without requiring changes to existing networks, protocols, or legacy infrastructure. Users are granted access through isolated, disposable workspaces that expose only approved resources, ensuring safety, operational stability, and compliance across all access scenarios.

Designed for environments where availability and safety take precedence, Kasm enables organizations to safely connect people to industrial systems without introducing unplanned changes, vendor lock-in, or security risk. Access is tightly governed, fully observable, and automatically revoked—supporting everything from five-minute view-only sessions to fully auditable maintenance workflows.

Key Benefits & Capabilities

Secure remote access for internal teams, vendors, and contractors—without VPNs or permanent tunnels

Granular control over user interactions with applications, devices, and industrial resources

Policy-driven access enforcement to ensure safety, security, and adherence to approved change processes

Disposable, isolated workspaces that expose only approved applications and views

Data loss prevention (DLP) controls, including read-only access and upload/download restrictions per user

Time-bound access controls (e.g., five-minute view-only sessions) that automatically expire

Full session recording and audit logs to maintain visibility into user actions

Native protocol support with no changes to existing OT protocols or workflows

No IP address changes, no network reconfiguration, and no application or device modifications required

Works over low-bandwidth connections through a standard browser with no software installed

Industrial-grade isolation ensures no data, scripts, or malware leave the controlled environment

Visibility into user activity and access across environments, down to industrial device levels

Incident Management

Incident Management is the structured lifecycle of preparation, detection, analysis, containment, eradication, recovery, and lessons learned used to respond to cyber, physical, and cyber-physical incidents. While IT and OT teams often follow similar response frameworks, the tools, workflows, and risks in OT environments are fundamentally different—where missteps can impact safety, availability, and evidence integrity.

Kasm is designed to support both IT and OT incident response needs within a single platform. It provides incident response teams with a secure, browser-based environment to coordinate response efforts, analyze threats, and contain incidents without introducing additional risk or relying on external cloud services.

The platform enables rapid control of incidents through a purpose-built incident command and collaboration center, integrated forensic and OSINT investigation tools, and a secure payload detonation environment. Teams can preload operational playbooks, diagrams, call lists, and critical response materials so they are immediately available during an incident—even if normal systems are inaccessible.

Kasm command centers can be quickly deployed within an environment or spun up on demand, allowing teams to coordinate response efforts securely. Responders, including trusted third parties, can join through secure session invitations without requiring network changes or exposing sensitive data outside the organization.

Designed for degraded and disconnected environments, Kasm continues to operate over low-bandwidth links and minimal compute resources. This enables effective incident response across remote and constrained locations such as offshore platforms, mines, maritime operations, DER sites, and monitoring stations.

Kasm functions as a portable, self-contained Incident Response “go bag,” providing teams with the tools and visibility they need—when and where they need them most.

Key Benefits & Capabilities

Secure, browser-based incident command center for OT and cyber-physical incidents

Rapid spin-up of isolated Kasm environments during outages or active attacks

Secure casting links to bring responders into the command center without network changes

Built-in OSINT desktops and investigation tools to support rapid analysis

Centralized collaboration for security, operations, engineering, and leadership teams

Full session recording and timestamping for compliance and post-incident review

Isolation of response activities to preserve operational safety and evidence integrity

Alignment with established incident response frameworks and workflows

Faster containment and recovery to reduce blast radius and restore operations

Threat & Patch Management

Threat & Patch Management is a human-in-the-loop (HITL) controlled process that enables organizations to identify, assess, prioritize, mitigate, and remediate cyber and physical risks across OT, IoT, and industrial environments. It supports secure vulnerability management without disrupting operations, introducing unapproved changes, or compromising system availability and safety.

Kasm enables organizations to integrate their existing threat detection and assessment tools while using the Kasm platform to safely contain threat analysis, mitigation, and patching activities. All remediation actions are performed through isolated, disposable workspaces that enforce strict access controls, full observability, and auditable change management—ensuring operational stability throughout the remediation lifecycle.

Key Benefits & Capabilities

Secure assessment and remediation of threats across OT, IoT, and industrial environments

Integration with existing threat detection, identification, and risk assessment tools

Isolated, disposable workspaces for threat analysis, patch testing, and remediation

Compensating controls (supervised access, session recording, DLP, access restrictions) applied while patches are pending

Policy-driven change control to ensure remediation occurs only during approved maintenance windows

Secure download, staging, and deployment of patches through enforced DLP controls

Built-in CI/CD pipelining and infrastructure orchestration for controlled patch deployment

Full session recording, timestamping, and audit logs for all remediation activities

Safe sandboxing for malware scanning, forensic analysis, and patch validation

Support for patching and updating industrial assets, including PLCs, HMIs, RTUs, and OT applications

Centralized, secure patch repositories accessible without banned physical media or untrusted downloads

Automatic workspace teardown after remediation to eliminate persistence and residual risk

Cyber Physical

Critical Infrastructure organizations can’t afford to have disconnected tools, processes or remote operations giving them blind spots in their infrastructure. And while some organizations have SIEM and SOAR tools, these and predominantly IT focused and lack critical OT context.

Teams need real-time visibility into what’s actually happening across their infrastructure. It requires a managed platform that brings together their cyber and physical systems, data, and actions into a unified 360 Degree operational view of their environment.

Having this Operational View of their Cyber-physical systems (CPS) from PERA Levels 3-0 (computing systems, network resources , industrial systems, sensors, operational processes, etc.), their data and their users actions gives organizations the who, what, when, where and how heartbeat of they need today.

This heartbeat not only gives them the operational status and context they need to be safe and secure, but it also improves their operational uptime, their mean-time values (MTTR, MTBF, MTTF), overall operational efficiency and allows them to quickly respond to any cyber or physical incident with actionable intelligence.

From a business perspective it can reduce operational costs, increase profits, improve operational efficiency (OE), reduce maintenance calls / truck rolls and help them avoid costly incidents and events that can damage their reputation and increase regulatory scrutiny.

The Kasm platform is designed to give teams the capability to build that single-pane of glass view of their most critical business operations. Instead of forcing rip-and-replace or locking you into a rigid product, Kasm integrates your existing OT, IoT, cybersecurity tools, internal systems, and third-party products into secure unified workspaces allowing them to safely and securely live side-by-side under one set of policies, tailored to how your teams work, collaborate and respond.

Examples of industrial and environmental indicators, include:

Door sensors and access controls

Motion monitors and motion-triggered alarms

Rail and track integrity sensors

Cabinet and enclosure sensors

System monitoring and alerting platforms

Environmental sensors, including temperature probes

The Growing Need for Safe, Immediate OT & IoT Access

OT/IoT environments sit where cybersecurity, physical safety, and uptime collide. The stakes are higher, the systems are older, and the access demands are relentless. Teams are under pressure from:

Global vendors, contractors, and remote staff need fast access during outages or break-fix events but permanent tunnels and unmanaged endpoints increase exposure.

Safety-Critical Access Requirements
Operational Complexity and Distributed Teams
Legacy OT That Wasn't Built for Modern Connectivity Methods
Rising Compliance, Regulatory and Audit Requirements

Kasm meets these realities by acting as the secure access platform between people and operational systems — enabling speed and safety without opening OT networks to unnecessary risk.

Experience OT/IoT Access Without the Risk

Kasm streams desktops, apps, and industrial dashboards through isolated browser sessions. OT and IoT systems remain protected in their environment — never exposed to the user’s device, network, clipboard, or malware risk.

Teams get secure, just-in-time access that is fast, reliable, and auditable — without “winging it” through unsafe remote methods.

Key Platform Benefits for OT/IoT Teams

Complete Access Isolation

Every interaction runs inside an ephemeral workspace. No scripts, files, or data touch the endpoint.

Just-In-Time Access When It Matters Most

Provision controlled access in seconds for break-fix, emergency response, or maintenance windows — then revoke automatically when the session ends.

Unified Resource Access

Bring OT/IoT tools together in one secure platform rather than scattered access paths. Workflows happen in one governed view.

No Software or Agents Required

Access from any modern browser. No VPN clients. No endpoint changes. No operational disruption.

Granular, Policy-Driven Control

Define exactly who can access what — apps, dashboards, devices, or network segments — backed by recording, audit logs, clipboard controls, and data-flow restrictions.

Segmented & Zero-Trust Ready

Support air-gapped sites, DMZ architectures, sovereign/private networks, or hybrid environments. Users never connect directly to devices.

Lightweight for Industrial Realities

Kasm delivers access without overloading legacy OT systems or requiring infrastructure redesign.

No disruptive changes to existing processes

Every interaction runs inside an ephemeral workspace. No scripts, files, or data touch the endpoint.

Built for OT, IoT & ICS Operations

Kasm enables secure, operationally aligned access across real industrial use cases:

Secure Remote Operations & Monitoring

Stream SCADA dashboards, HMIs, or IoT sensor analytics into isolated workspaces for engineers and operators.

Vendor & Contractor Access:

Grant limited, time-bound access without exposing internal networks or opening permanent tunnels.

Troubleshooting & Field Maintenance

Allow technicians to safely access OT environments from unmanaged or personal devices without contaminating production networks.

Incident Response & Training

Deliver safe workspaces for incident response, threat investigation, training and OT cyber readiness without touching live systems.

Compliance-Aligned Platform Capabilities

Kasm supports the implementation of controls required by these and more:

NERC CIP
ISA/IEC 62443
ISO 27001
NIST (800-82, 800-161, 800-53, CSF)
NIS 2 (EU) 2022/2555
CISA/NCSC
CIS Critical Security Controls
ASD/ACSC
BSI-CS 108
CMMC Level 2
Important Note:

Kasm provides platform capabilities that enable your organization’s regulatory requirements. Certification depends on how controls are implemented, managed, and maintained by your organization. Learn More

Core Platform Features for OT/IoT Access

Browser-Based Delivery

Only a browser is needed ideal for industrial sites with mixed or aging hardware.

Container Streaming & Automatic Disposal

Sessions launch instantly in secure containers and are destroyed on exit.

Zero-Trust Security by Design

Identity-based access, isolation by default, and no lateral movement.

Full Session Visibility & Auditability

Session recording and logs provide the traceability industrial compliance requires.

Scalable Architecture

Built on Docker/Kubernetes for on-prem, cloud, edge, or hybrid deployments.

How OT & IoT Teams Use Kasm

Just-In-Time Vendor Access

Temporary sessions for emergency maintenance without permanent network pathways.

Granular Operational Access (PLC, RTU, HMI)

Deliver controlled access to operational resources and applications without exposing backend networks.

Isolated Access for Field Engineers

Supports BYOD/BYOA without risking malware or data leakage.

Segregated Networks for Compliance

Ensure IT and OT never directly connect while still enabling safe access.

Unified Operational Workflow Execution

View data, issue tickets, communicate, and resolve incidents from one secure platform.

The Business Impact

Kasm Workspaces drives measurable OT/IoT outcomes:

  • Reduced Cyber Risk through isolation and zero-trust enforcement
  • Faster Response Times with immediate access provisioning
  • Stronger Safety Posture via controlled, secure managed access
  • Lower Cost & Complexity versus VDI, jump hosts, or VPN sprawl
  • Improved Compliance Readiness with audit logs and session recording
  • Extended Legacy System Lifecycles by offloading access workloads to containers
  • Modernization Without Disruption keep the workflows, secure the access

We Enable Our Partners to Deliver Always-On OT/ICS Security and Operations

We enable our partners and clients to deliver 24×7×365 support across all facets of their OT/ICS infrastructure. Our platform is purpose-built for mission-critical environments, providing the visibility, access, and control required to safely operate, secure, and respond across complex industrial systems.

Through a single, unified platform, partners can provide:

  • Continuous 24×7×365 Operational Support
  • 360° Real-Time Operational Visibility
  • A Zero Trust Network Access Foundation for OT/ICS
  • Provide tools for threat management and mitigation
  • Continuous Integration & Continuous Development application management
A Zero Trust Network Access Foundation for OT/ICS

Secure, policy-driven access that supports OT/ICS safety, security, and compliance requirements without disrupting critical operations.

Our Strategic Partners

We work closely with industry-leading partners to extend the reach of our platform and deliver expert-driven operational, security, and engineering outcomes across OT/ICS environments.

Guidepoint Security

brings together proven expertise, great relationships, and leading technologies to solve our client’s most complex cybersecurity challenges. As a trusted cybersecurity advisor and partner with deep expertise across IT, OT, ICS, and critical infrastructure, GuidePoint keeps people, data, and operations safe. We deliver tailored cybersecurity services - from strategic consulting to implementation and incident response - that adapt to safeguard complex industrial environments today and provide complete confidence in their cybersecurity tomorrow.

By leveraging our platform, GuidePoint enables 24x7 operational support, real-time visibility, and rapid cyber-physical threat response for their OT/ICS clients.

Learn More

Barry-Wehmiller

is a global capital equipment and engineering solutions company serving manufacturing, packaging, and industrial markets. Known for its deep operational and engineering expertise, Barry-Wehmiller helps organizations design, build, and optimize safe, efficient, and resilient industrial systems.

Through our platform, Barry-Wehmiller enhances secure remote access, operational visibility, and Zero Trust foundations across OT/ICS environments—supporting both modernization and long-term operational excellence.

Learn More

Industries We Serve

Deploy the Kasm platform:

Energy & Industrial Applications

Government, Defense and Intelligence

Retail & Manufacturing

Healthcare

Financial Services

Education

Modern Access for Critical Infrastructure

Secure, unified access to OT and IoT systems designed to improve visibility, reduce risk, and accelerate response.