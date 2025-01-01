1. Architecture Package

Description: An Analysis of your business requirements to determine the best Kasm Workspaces architecture to support your unique needs.

Scope: A web conference with your business leads to gather requirements/objectives and talk through potential technology solutions. A Kasm solutions architect will design the optimal deployment, configuration and approach to operations/maintenance to ensure business goals can be achieved.

Outcome: A Kasm Workspaces architecture design and concept of operations.