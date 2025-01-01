CMMC, or the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification, is a framework designed to enhance the cybersecurity posture of companies within the Defense Industrial Base. CMMC serves as the Department of Defense's (DoD) benchmark to ensure appropriate levels of cybersecurity practices and processes are established to protect controlled unclassified information (CUI) on defense contractors' systems and networks.

ATX Defense has partnered with Kasm Technologies to provide zero-trust access to sensitive resources. Stream desktops or applications directly to the web browser to enhance productivity and operational efficiency, allowing your team to work from any location and on any device. This collaboration also leverages the security of Smart Card Multi-factor Authentication (MFA), the identity management of Google Workspaces, and the power of Google Cloud Platform (GCP) to provide secure, scalable, and efficient operational capabilities to small businesses needing to meet stringent defense standards.