CMMC, or the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification, is a framework designed to enhance the cybersecurity posture of companies within the Defense Industrial Base. CMMC serves as the Department of Defense's (DoD) benchmark to ensure appropriate levels of cybersecurity practices and processes are established to protect controlled unclassified information (CUI) on defense contractors' systems and networks.
ATX Defense has partnered with Kasm Technologies to provide zero-trust access to sensitive resources. Stream desktops or applications directly to the web browser to enhance productivity and operational efficiency, allowing your team to work from any location and on any device. This collaboration also leverages the security of Smart Card Multi-factor Authentication (MFA), the identity management of Google Workspaces, and the power of Google Cloud Platform (GCP) to provide secure, scalable, and efficient operational capabilities to small businesses needing to meet stringent defense standards.
Provides full-service organizational transformations emphasizing revolutionary technology, scalable processes, and long-term viability for high-visibility national security missions. Our management consulting expertise and extensive national security experience facilitate seamless integration of industry best practices into mission-critical government operations.
Specializes in secure collaboration and data loss prevention (DLP) critical for high-security US Federal and DoD programs. Our containerized technology underpins the Workspaces platform, enhancing remote workforce capabilities with high compliance and security standards.
Kasm Technologies, known for its robust security solutions, brings its expertise in containerized workload orchestration to this partnership. This enables the development of remote workspaces, browser isolation, and application streaming that are fully-compliant with CMMC standards. This initiative extends ATX Defense's portfolio to include secure workspace streaming via Kasm Workspaces, reinforcing our commitment to secure, cloud-native collaboration tools.
CMMC aims to secure the defense supply chain from increasingly sophisticated and frequent cybersecurity threats. By standardizing cybersecurity preparedness across the DIB, CMMC helps protect the integrity of defense secrets and the national security infrastructure. For contractors, obtaining CMMC certification is crucial for compliance and eligibility for DoD contracts. It also serves as a testament to their commitment to security, potentially giving them a competitive advantage in the marketplace.
CMMC consists of five cumulative levels of certification that reflect the maturity & reliability of a company’s cybersecurity infrastructure. These levels range from basic cyber hygiene at Level 1 to advanced processes for reducing risk from Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs) at Level 5.
Each level covers specific practices and processes, from safeguarding Federal Contract Information (FCI) at lower levels to protecting Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) at higher levels.
Unlike previous self-certification models, CMMC requires third-party assessment to ensure compliance & certification. This ensures that a contractor’s cybersecurity practices and processes have been rigorously evaluated and meet the required standards before they can participate in DoD contracts.
CMMC levels are specified in DoD requests for information and requests for proposals, making cybersecurity an integral part of the defense contracting process. Contractors must achieve the required CMMC level to be eligible to bid on and receive contracts.
CMMC compliance is crucial for small businesses in the defense industry as it directly impacts their ability to bid on and win contracts with the DoD. Ensuring compliance safeguards national security interests and positions these businesses as reliable, trustworthy partners in the defense supply chain. Achieving and maintaining CMMC compliance enhances a company’s cybersecurity posture against evolving threats and vulnerabilities, a critical aspect of its operational resilience.
