Organizations face two converging realities:
Phishing, drive-by downloads, zero-day browser exploits, and malicious ads continue to bypass traditional web gateways and endpoint defenses. The browser has become the most targeted attack surface in the enterprise.
Security teams must support:
Web Isolation provides a single, policy-controlled way to enable access while eliminating endpoint risk.
Kasm Web Isolation supports multiple operational and security-driven use cases. Explore the solutions below to see how
organizations deploy isolation in practice.
Protect endpoints and sensitive networks from web-based threats
Enable everyday web access without exposing users or infrastructure to malware, phishing, or browser exploits. Ideal for enterprises, government agencies, regulated industries, and secure facilities that require policy enforced internet access.
Conduct anonymous, non-attributable web research safely
Provide analysts with disposable, isolated research environments for Open Source Intelligence (OSINT), fraud investigations, and threat intelligence. Sessions run from configurable regions and egress points, preventing attribution back to the analyst or organization.
This architecture ensures zero trust in the browser layer, with no agents, plugins, or thirdparty software required.
All web code executes remotely in ephemeral containers, never on the endpoint
Works from any modern browser on managed or unmanaged devices
Control uploads, downloads, clipboard use, session duration, and authentication
Deploy on-premises, in private cloud, or as a managed service
Optimized for low-latency global access without sacrificing user experience
Power your browser isolation, secure research environments, and application access from the same engine
Kasm Web Isolation is used across industries where secure, controlled, and policy-driven web access is critical. By isolating all browser activity in ephemeral environments, organizations can reduce risk while enabling productivity, even in highly regulated or sensitive environments.
Protect patient data and clinical systems from web-based threats while enabling staff to safely access research portals, vendor sites, and external resources. Web Isolation helps healthcare organizations reduce ransomware risk and maintain compliance with HIPAA and PHI requirements, without relying on locked-down endpoints.Learn More
Enable secure browsing for analysts, traders, and operations teams while enforcing strict data handling and compliance controls. Web Isolation prevents credential theft, phishing attacks, and data leakage when accessing external research, customer portals, and third-party services.Learn More
Support students, faculty, and researchers with safe access to the open web while protecting campus networks from malware, phishing, and malicious content. Web Isolation enables secure research, online learning, and public-access systems without exposing institutional infrastructure.Learn More
Reduce supply chain and credential-based attacks by isolating access to vendor portals, e-commerce platforms, and external web services. Web Isolation helps protect corporate IT and operational environments from browser-based threats that often originate outside the organization.Learn More
Safeguard OT, SCADA, and critical infrastructure networks by separating web access from operational systems. Web Isolation enables maintenance teams, engineers, and vendors to safely access external documentation and resources without introducing risk into sensitive industrial environments.Learn More
Provide secure, policy-controlled web access in classified, restricted, or highly regulated environments. Web Isolation supports compliance requirements while enabling research, mission planning, and information access without exposing endpoints or internal networks to web-based threats.Learn More
Protected remote access to desktops and apps over the internet.Learn More
Remote desktops and apps via browser.Learn More
Detection-based defenses are no longer enough. With Kasm Web Isolation, organizations can offload web risk entirely; protecting endpoints, preserving privacy, and enabling secure access wherever it’s needed.