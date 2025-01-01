Why Web Isolation Is Now a Security Requirement

Organizations face two converging realities:

Browser-Based Attacks Are the Primary Threat Vector

Phishing, drive-by downloads, zero-day browser exploits, and malicious ads continue to bypass traditional web gateways and endpoint defenses. The browser has become the most targeted attack surface in the enterprise.

Access Requirements Are More Complex Than Ever

Security teams must support:

  • Internet access from restricted or regulated environments
  • Research on unknown or hostile sites
  • External access from contractors, partners, and BYOD users
  • Investigations that require privacy, anonymity, or geographic attribution

Web Isolation provides a single, policy-controlled way to enable access while eliminating endpoint risk.

Web Isolation Use Cases

Kasm Web Isolation supports multiple operational and security-driven use cases. Explore the solutions below to see how
organizations deploy isolation in practice.

Browser Isolation for Secure Web Access

Protect endpoints and sensitive networks from web-based threats

Enable everyday web access without exposing users or infrastructure to malware, phishing, or browser exploits. Ideal for enterprises, government agencies, regulated industries, and secure facilities that require policy enforced internet access.

Common scenarios include:
  • Secure internet access for regulated or classified environments
  • Phishing and malware containment
  • BYOD and third-party access without VPNs or agents
  • Compliance-driven web separation
Learn more about Browser Isolation for Secure Web Access
Experience Kasm Workspaces in seconds

The demo launches a live workspace inside your browser, No Downloads, No Setup

Web Research & Digital Investigations

Conduct anonymous, non-attributable web research safely

Provide analysts with disposable, isolated research environments for Open Source Intelligence (OSINT), fraud investigations, and threat intelligence. Sessions run from configurable regions and egress points, preventing attribution back to the analyst or organization.

Common scenarios include:
  • Threat intelligence and SOC investigations
  • Fraud, AML, and brand protection research
  • Dark web and adversary infrastructure analysis
  • Journalist and investigative research environments
Learn more about Web Research & Digital Investigations
Experience Kasm Workspaces in seconds

The demo launches a live workspace inside your browser, No Downloads, No Setup

How Kasm Web
Isolation Works

A user launches a browser workspace through Kasm Workspaces

A secure, containerized environment is dynamically provisioned

All web interaction occurs inside the isolated container

Only encrypted visual output is streamed to the user’s device

When the session ends, the container is destroyed, leaving no residual data

This architecture ensures zero trust in the browser layer, with no agents, plugins, or thirdparty software required.

Key Capabilities

Full Browser Isolation

All web code executes remotely in ephemeral containers, never on the endpoint

Agentless Access

Works from any modern browser on managed or unmanaged devices

Granular Policy Controls

Control uploads, downloads, clipboard use, session duration, and authentication

Flexible Deployment

Deploy on-premises, in private cloud, or as a managed service

High-Performance Streaming

Optimized for low-latency global access without sacrificing user experience

Unified Platform

Power your browser isolation, secure research environments, and application access from the same engine

Industries That Rely on Web Isolation

Kasm Web Isolation is used across industries where secure, controlled, and policy-driven web access is critical. By isolating all browser activity in ephemeral environments, organizations can reduce risk while enabling productivity, even in highly regulated or sensitive environments.

Healthcare

Protect patient data and clinical systems from web-based threats while enabling staff to safely access research portals, vendor sites, and external resources. Web Isolation helps healthcare organizations reduce ransomware risk and maintain compliance with HIPAA and PHI requirements, without relying on locked-down endpoints.

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Financial Services

Enable secure browsing for analysts, traders, and operations teams while enforcing strict data handling and compliance controls. Web Isolation prevents credential theft, phishing attacks, and data leakage when accessing external research, customer portals, and third-party services.

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Education

Support students, faculty, and researchers with safe access to the open web while protecting campus networks from malware, phishing, and malicious content. Web Isolation enables secure research, online learning, and public-access systems without exposing institutional infrastructure.

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Retail & Manufacturing

Reduce supply chain and credential-based attacks by isolating access to vendor portals, e-commerce platforms, and external web services. Web Isolation helps protect corporate IT and operational environments from browser-based threats that often originate outside the organization.

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Energy & Industrial Applications

Safeguard OT, SCADA, and critical infrastructure networks by separating web access from operational systems. Web Isolation enables maintenance teams, engineers, and vendors to safely access external documentation and resources without introducing risk into sensitive industrial environments.

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Government, Defense & Intelligence

Provide secure, policy-controlled web access in classified, restricted, or highly regulated environments. Web Isolation supports compliance requirements while enabling research, mission planning, and information access without exposing endpoints or internal networks to web-based threats.

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Explore other Kasm Solutions

Secure Remote Access

Protected remote access to desktops and apps over the internet.

Learn More

Remote Desktops & Applications

Remote desktops and apps via browser.

Learn More

Kasm Insights

Eliminate Web Risk—Without Slowing Users Down

Detection-based defenses are no longer enough. With Kasm Web Isolation, organizations can offload web risk entirely; protecting endpoints, preserving privacy, and enabling secure access wherever it’s needed.