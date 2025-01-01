Why Modern Desktop & Application Delivery Matters

The way organizations deliver desktops and applications hasn’t kept pace with how people actually work today.

Teams are more distributed, access requirements change constantly, and security expectations are higher than ever, yet many organizations are still relying on delivery models built for static, office-based environments.

The Reality Organizations Face Today

Device-Centric Complexity

Issuing, managing, and securing laptops for remote employees, contractors, and temporary workers is costly, slow, and difficult to scale.

Rigid VDI Platforms

Traditional VDI solutions are infrastructure-heavy, expensive to operate, and difficult to adapt, often forcing organizations into fixed architectures and long-term vendor lock-in.

Growing Third-Party Access Needs

Contractors, vendors, and partners need secure access to internal applications without receiving corporate devices or broad network-level permissions.

One Platform, Two Use Cases

Kasm Workspaces supports two complementary approaches to secure access, allowing organizations to choose the right model for each user and workload.

Remote Desktops & Applications Use Cases

Full virtual desktops for secure, flexible work

Deliver Windows, Linux, or containerized desktops to users on any device. Remote Workspaces are ideal when users need a complete environment, such as developers, engineers, analysts, or regulated roles where data must remain centralized.

Common scenarios include:
  • Remote and hybrid employees
  • Contractor and third-party access
  • Developer and engineering environments
  • High-security or regulated workloads
Learn More About Remote Workspaces
Experience Kasm Workspaces in seconds

The demo launches a live workspace inside your browser, No Downloads, No Setup

App Streaming

Secure delivery of individual applications without the desktop

Not every user needs a full desktop. App Streaming allows organizations to publish individual Windows, Linux, SaaS, or legacy applications directly to the browser, reducing attack surface and simplifying access.

Common scenarios include:
  • Legacy or insecure application access
  • SaaS and line-of-business applications
  • Application-level DLP and policy enforcement
  • Temporary or task-specific access
Learn more about App Streaming

Key Capabilities Across Desktops & Applications

Browser-Based Access

No agents, plugins, or software required—works on any modern device

Windows and Linux Support

Stream traditional Windows desktops or applications alongside high-performance Linux environments

Elastic, Cloud-Native Scaling

Scale resources up and down automatically—pay only for active usage

Deployment Models

Run on-premises, in private cloud, public cloud, hybrid, or air-gapped environments

Granular Policy Controls

Enforce uploads, downloads, clipboard usage, session timeouts, and network access

Isolated, Zero Trust Environments

Desktops and applications run remotely; no data or code executes on the endpoint

Flexible Infrastructure Compatibility

Run on the hardware, hypervisor, and virtualization stack your organization already uses, without forcing changes to existing architecture or operational models

How It Works

A user launches a Kasm desktop or application from their browser

A secure, isolated environment is dynamically provisioned

The session runs entirely in the remote environment

Only visual output is streamed to the user’s device

Policies govern data access and session behavior

Sessions are destroyed or persisted based on configuration

Industries Using Remote Desktops & App Streaming

Kasm Workspaces supports organizations across industries where secure, controlled access to desktops and applications is critical.

Healthcare

Enable remote clinical and administrative access while protecting PHI and supporting HIPAA compliance.

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Financial Services

Deliver controlled access to sensitive desktops and applications for analysts, traders, and contractors.

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Education

Provide labs, training environments, and specialized software without managing physical hardware.

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Retail & Manufacturing

Support vendor access, supply-chain applications, and operational tools without exposing internal systems.

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Energy & Industrial Applications

Isolate access to engineering tools, legacy applications, and operational systems.

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Government & Defense

Deliver auditable, policy-controlled desktops and applications in secure or classified environments.

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Explore other Kasm Solutions

Secure Remote Access

Protected remote access to desktops and apps over the internet.

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Web Isolation

Remote browsing that keeps threats off devices.

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Kasm Insights

Enable Secure Access—Without Legacy VDI

Whether users need a full desktop or a single application, Kasm Workspaces delivers secure, browser-based access that scales with modern workforce demands.