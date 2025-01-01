The way organizations deliver desktops and applications hasn’t kept pace with how people actually work today.
Teams are more distributed, access requirements change constantly, and security expectations are higher than ever, yet many organizations are still relying on delivery models built for static, office-based environments.
The Reality Organizations Face Today
Issuing, managing, and securing laptops for remote employees, contractors, and temporary workers is costly, slow, and difficult to scale.
Traditional VDI solutions are infrastructure-heavy, expensive to operate, and difficult to adapt, often forcing organizations into fixed architectures and long-term vendor lock-in.
Contractors, vendors, and partners need secure access to internal applications without receiving corporate devices or broad network-level permissions.
Kasm Workspaces supports two complementary approaches to secure access, allowing organizations to choose the right model for each user and workload.
Deliver Windows, Linux, or containerized desktops to users on any device. Remote Workspaces are ideal when users need a complete environment, such as developers, engineers, analysts, or regulated roles where data must remain centralized.
Secure delivery of individual applications without the desktop
Not every user needs a full desktop. App Streaming allows organizations to publish individual Windows, Linux, SaaS, or legacy applications directly to the browser, reducing attack surface and simplifying access.
No agents, plugins, or software required—works on any modern device
Stream traditional Windows desktops or applications alongside high-performance Linux environments
Scale resources up and down automatically—pay only for active usage
Run on-premises, in private cloud, public cloud, hybrid, or air-gapped environments
Enforce uploads, downloads, clipboard usage, session timeouts, and network access
Desktops and applications run remotely; no data or code executes on the endpoint
Run on the hardware, hypervisor, and virtualization stack your organization already uses, without forcing changes to existing architecture or operational models
Kasm Workspaces supports organizations across industries where secure, controlled access to desktops and applications is critical.
Enable remote clinical and administrative access while protecting PHI and supporting HIPAA compliance.Learn More
Deliver controlled access to sensitive desktops and applications for analysts, traders, and contractors.Learn More
Provide labs, training environments, and specialized software without managing physical hardware.Learn More
Support vendor access, supply-chain applications, and operational tools without exposing internal systems.Learn More
Isolate access to engineering tools, legacy applications, and operational systems.Learn More
Deliver auditable, policy-controlled desktops and applications in secure or classified environments.Learn More
Protected remote access to desktops and apps over the internet.Learn More
Remote browsing that keeps threats off devices.Learn More
Whether users need a full desktop or a single application, Kasm Workspaces delivers secure, browser-based access that scales with modern workforce demands.