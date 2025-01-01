Remote Desktops & Applications with Kasm Workspaces

Secure, browser-based access to desktops and applications, anywhere

Organizations need to deliver desktops and applications to employees, contractors, and partners without shipping hardware, exposing sensitive data, or managing legacy VDI stacks. At the same time, access requirements are more dynamic than ever; temporary users, mixed devices, and globally distributed teams are now the norm.

Kasm Workspaces provides a modern, cloud-native approach to delivering full desktops or individual applications securely through the browser. All workloads run in isolated environments, while only encrypted visual output is streamed to the user, keeping data off endpoints and under centralized control.