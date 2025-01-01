Not every use case requires a full virtual desktop. App Streaming with Kasm Workspaces allows organizations to publish individual applications from Microsoft Office and line-of business tools to SaaS platforms and legacy software without exposing the underlying operating system or data.
Applications run remotely in secure, isolated environments while users interact with them through their browser. This minimizes attack surface, reduces endpoint risk, and simplifies access for employees, contractors, and third parties.
Kasm Workspaces provides a modern approach to application delivery that combines the flexibility of app streaming with built-in security controls.
Many organizations still depend on legacy or insecure applications that cannot safely run on modern endpoints. Others need to control access to SaaS and internal applications without deploying thick clients or full desktops.
Kasm Workspaces solves this by running applications on remote infrastructure, Windows or Linux, and streaming only the application interface to the user.
This approach allows organizations to maintain operational continuity while enforcing strong security and compliance requirements.
Applications run in secure, session-based environments on shared infrastructure, providing controlled access to applications and data without exposing it to end-user devices.
Stream applications from both Windows and Linux environments, including support for smart cards across platforms.
Support SaaS applications, modern web apps, and legacy software that would otherwise pose security risks on endpoints.
Users access applications through a standard web browser; no agents, plugins, or thick clients required.
Control uploads, downloads, clipboard access, and data movement on a per-application basis to prevent data exfiltration.
Apply granular controls based on user, application, risk profile, or security posture.
Not all applications carry the same level of risk. Kasm Workspaces enables application specific security policies,
allowing organizations to:
This ensures users can access the tools they need, without exposing sensitive data or systems.
Works on any device with a modern browser: Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Safari, and more.
Use the Workspaces Developer API to tailor application delivery, integrate with existing platforms, or embed app streaming into your own products.
Integrates with existing identity providers, SSO, and security tooling for a smooth user experience.
Kasm Workspaces App Streaming supports a wide range of industries where secure, controlled access to applications is critical.
Provide students and faculty access to specialized or legacy applications without requiring software installation or managed devices.Learn More
Enable access to clinical, administrative, and legacy healthcare applications while protecting PHI and supporting HIPAA compliance.Learn More
Control access to sensitive financial applications, prevent data exfiltration, and enforce strict security policies for analysts and contractors.Learn More
Deliver controlled application access in secure or air-gapped environments while maintaining auditability and zero trust principles.Learn More
Provide vendors and internal teams access to industrial, engineering, or legacy applications without exposing operational networks.Learn More
Isolate application access for field operators, partners, and third parties while protecting critical infrastructure systems.Learn More
Protect Endpoints and Data with Full Browser Isolation.Learn More
Secure, anonymous access to the surface and dark web for cyber, fraud, and intelligence teams.Learn More
Secure workspaces that can be accessed anywhere.Learn More
Streamline Management and Connectivity to Critical Industrial Environments.Learn More
Kasm Workspaces App Streaming delivers secure, browser-based access to the applications your organization depends on, without sacrificing usability, compatibility, or security.