Secure Application Access Without the Desktop

Not every use case requires a full virtual desktop. App Streaming with Kasm Workspaces allows organizations to publish individual applications from Microsoft Office and line-of business tools to SaaS platforms and legacy software without exposing the underlying operating system or data.

Applications run remotely in secure, isolated environments while users interact with them through their browser. This minimizes attack surface, reduces endpoint risk, and simplifies access for employees, contractors, and third parties.

Kasm Workspaces provides a modern approach to application delivery that combines the flexibility of app streaming with built-in security controls.