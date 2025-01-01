Secure Application Access Without the Desktop

Not every use case requires a full virtual desktop. App Streaming with Kasm Workspaces allows organizations to publish individual applications from Microsoft Office and line-of business tools to SaaS platforms and legacy software without exposing the underlying operating system or data.

Applications run remotely in secure, isolated environments while users interact with them through their browser. This minimizes attack surface, reduces endpoint risk, and simplifies access for employees, contractors, and third parties.

Kasm Workspaces provides a modern approach to application delivery that combines the flexibility of app streaming with built-in security controls.

Stream Modern and Legacy Applications Securely

Many organizations still depend on legacy or insecure applications that cannot safely run on modern endpoints. Others need to control access to SaaS and internal applications without deploying thick clients or full desktops.

Kasm Workspaces solves this by running applications on remote infrastructure, Windows or Linux, and streaming only the application interface to the user.

No software is installed locally

No data is stored on the endpoint

All access is controlled by policy

This approach allows organizations to maintain operational continuity while enforcing strong security and compliance requirements.

App Streaming Capabilities

Isolated Application Sessions

Applications run in secure, session-based environments on shared infrastructure, providing controlled access to applications and data without exposing it to end-user devices.

Windows and Linux Application Support

Stream applications from both Windows and Linux environments, including support for smart cards across platforms.

Modern and Legacy Application Compatibility

Support SaaS applications, modern web apps, and legacy software that would otherwise pose security risks on endpoints.

Browser-Based Access

Users access applications through a standard web browser; no agents, plugins, or thick clients required.

Application-Level DLP Controls

Control uploads, downloads, clipboard access, and data movement on a per-application basis to prevent data exfiltration.

Policy-Driven Access

Apply granular controls based on user, application, risk profile, or security posture.

Control Risk at the Application Level

Not all applications carry the same level of risk. Kasm Workspaces enables application specific security policies,
allowing organizations to:

Block uploads to untrusted or insecure applications

Prevent downloads from sensitive applications

Restrict copy/paste and clipboard usage

Enforce session timeouts and access restrictions

This ensures users can access the tools they need, without exposing sensitive data or systems.

Built for Simplicity and Scale

Compatible Everywhere

Works on any device with a modern browser: Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Safari, and more.

Customizable and Extensible

Use the Workspaces Developer API to tailor application delivery, integrate with existing platforms, or embed app streaming into your own products.

Seamless Integration

Integrates with existing identity providers, SSO, and security tooling for a smooth user experience.

Industries Using App Streaming

Kasm Workspaces App Streaming supports a wide range of industries where secure, controlled access to applications is critical.

Education

Provide students and faculty access to specialized or legacy applications without requiring software installation or managed devices.

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Healthcare

Enable access to clinical, administrative, and legacy healthcare applications while protecting PHI and supporting HIPAA compliance.

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Financial Services

Control access to sensitive financial applications, prevent data exfiltration, and enforce strict security policies for analysts and contractors.

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Government & Defense

Deliver controlled application access in secure or air-gapped environments while maintaining auditability and zero trust principles.

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Retail & Manufacturing

Provide vendors and internal teams access to industrial, engineering, or legacy applications without exposing operational networks.

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Energy & Industrial

Isolate application access for field operators, partners, and third parties while protecting critical infrastructure systems.

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Explore Other Kasm Use Cases

Browser Isolation

Protect Endpoints and Data with Full Browser Isolation.

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Web Research (OSINT)

Secure, anonymous access to the surface and dark web for cyber, fraud, and intelligence teams.

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Remote Workspaces

Secure workspaces that can be accessed anywhere.

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IoT/OT

Streamline Management and Connectivity to Critical Industrial Environments.

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Kasm Insights

App Streaming Without Compromise

Kasm Workspaces App Streaming delivers secure, browser-based access to the applications your organization depends on, without sacrificing usability, compatibility, or security.