Why Secure Remote Access Has Changed

Traditional remote access models were built for a different era, one where devices were managed, users were trusted, and networks were static. Today’s environments demand a fundamentally different approach.

Endpoints Can No Longer Be Trusted

Employees, contractors, partners, and vendors increasingly access corporate resources from unmanaged or third-party devices. Installing VPN agents or endpoint software is often impractical, or outright impossible.

VPNs Expand the Attack Surface

Legacy VPNs provide broad network access once connected, increasing lateral movement risk, credential exposure, and blast radius in the event of compromise.

Access Needs Are Application and Environment-Specific

Organizations need to provide access to specific applications, systems, or secure enclaves, not entire networks, while enforcing policy, visibility, and compliance.

Secure Remote Access with Kasm Workspaces addresses these challenges by acting as a secure intermediary gateway, not a direct network tunnel.

What Is Secure Remote Access with Kasm?

Kasm Workspaces is a secure intermediary platform that provides controlled, policy driven access to internal resources without exposing them directly to users or their devices.

Instead of extending the network outward, Kasm keeps applications and data inside your environment and streams only a visual representation to the user. No application code, data, or malware ever reaches the endpoint.

This architecture enables secure access to applications, desktops, and protected environments without VPN agents, endpoint trust, or persistent connections.

Secure Remote Access Use Case

Secure Remote Access for IoT / OT & Industrial Environments

Industrial, operational, and critical infrastructure systems are often intentionally isolated from the internet. Secure access is still required—but traditional remote access introduces unacceptable risk.

Kasm enables controlled, browser-based access into OT and IoT environments without connecting endpoints directly to operational networks

Common scenarios include:
  • Remote access to SCADA, HMI, and industrial control systems
  • Secure vendor and maintenance access
  • Segmented access into air-gapped or restricted OT networks
  • Controlled access to legacy systems that cannot be secured at the endpoint
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How Secure Remote Access Works

A user authenticates through your existing identity provider

Kasm provisions a secure, containerized workspace or application session

The session runs entirely inside your infrastructure or cloud

Only encrypted pixels are streamed to the user’s browser

When the session ends, the environment is destroyed, leaving no residual data

This model delivers true Zero Trust Application and Environment Access, not network level exposure.

How Organizations Use Secure Remote Access

Provide secure, browser-based access to internal applications, installed or SaaS, without requiring VPNs, agents, or managed endpoints.

Common scenarios include:

Third-party contractors and consultants

BYOD and unmanaged device access

Partner and vendor application access

Temporary or just in time access requirements

Users receive access only to what they are authorized to use, nothing more.

Secure Employee Access to Protected Environments

Enable employees to access systems inside secure enclaves, segmented networks, or restricted environments—whether they are remote or on-site.

Kasm acts as a controlled access point, ensuring:
  • No direct network connectivity from the endpoint
  • Strong authentication and policy enforcement
  • Full session visibility and auditability

This model is ideal for regulated environments where data residency and access control are critical.

Key Capabilities

Zero Trust Network Access

Every session is authenticated, authorized, and isolated. No implicit trust, no persistent network access.

Agentless, Browser Based Access

Users connect using a standard browser. No VPN clients, agents, or endpoint software required.

Strong Identity Integration

Integrates with existing identity providers and supports SSO and MFA for secure, centralized authentication.

Full Session Logging & Auditing

Session recordings provide visibility into user access and activity, supporting compliance, auditing, and incident response.

Secure, Ephemeral Environments

Each session runs in a disposable container that is destroyed on exit, eliminating persistence and data residue.

Flexible Deployment Models

Deploy on-premises, in private cloud, public cloud, or hybrid environments to meet architectural and compliance needs.

Industries That Rely on Secure Remote Access

Kasm Secure Remote Access is used across industries where organizations must provide controlled access to applications, systems, and protected environments without expanding the network attack surface. By acting as a secure intermediary, Kasm enables policy-driven access from any device while keeping applications and data inside trusted environments.

Healthcare

Enable clinicians, administrators, and third-party vendors to securely access clinical applications, patient systems, and operational tools without exposing sensitive data or requiring VPNs. Secure Remote Access helps healthcare organizations protect PHI, support remote workflows, and maintain HIPAA compliance while preventing unmanaged devices from directly connecting to internal networks.

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Financial Services

Provide analysts, operations teams, contractors, and partners with secure access to internal applications and sensitive systems while enforcing strict authentication, auditing, and access controls. Secure Remote Access reduces credential risk, limits lateral movement, and supports compliance requirements for regulated financial environments, without relying on endpoint trust.

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Education

Support faculty, staff, researchers, and external collaborators with secure access to internal systems and academic applications from any location. Secure Remote Access enables BYOD and third-party access while protecting campus networks and sensitive systems from direct exposure.

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Retail & Manufacturing

Enable secure access to internal applications, operational systems, and vendor platforms across distributed locations and partner ecosystems. Secure Remote Access helps reduce supply-chain risk, supports remote operations, and allows controlled access to critical systems without extending network connectivity to unmanaged endpoints.

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Energy & Industrial Applications

Provide controlled access to OT, SCADA, and industrial environments that are intentionally segmented or isolated from the internet. Secure Remote Access enables engineers, operators, and vendors to connect to protected systems through secure access enclaves without introducing direct network exposure or compromising operational integrity.

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Government, Defense & Intelligence

Deliver secure, policy-enforced access to applications and systems within classified, restricted, or highly regulated environments. Secure Remote Access supports zero trust architectures, strong identity enforcement, and full session auditing while enabling remote and third-party access without expanding the attack surface.

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Explore other Kasm Solutions

Remote Workspaces & Applications

Browser-based secure access to desktops and apps, no installs.

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Web Isolation

Browsing runs remotely, keeping threats off devices.

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Kasm Insights

Secure Access Without Expanding Risk

Secure Remote Access with Kasm Workspaces enables organizations to grant access without granting trust, reduce reliance on VPNs, and protect sensitive systems from endpoint-based threats.