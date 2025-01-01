What Is Secure Remote Access with Kasm?

Kasm Workspaces is a secure intermediary platform that provides controlled, policy driven access to internal resources without exposing them directly to users or their devices.

Instead of extending the network outward, Kasm keeps applications and data inside your environment and streams only a visual representation to the user. No application code, data, or malware ever reaches the endpoint.

This architecture enables secure access to applications, desktops, and protected environments without VPN agents, endpoint trust, or persistent connections.