$20/Session
Scale as Your Requirements Grow
Many organizations begin with Community or Starter editions and upgrade as their security, compliance, or scalability needs increase. As your environment expands, Enterprise Edition provides the controls, integrations, and operational support required for production-grade deployments.
Sign up for Community Edition
Community Edition:
Sign up for Small Team Deployment
Starter Edition:
Talk to sales for Get Started
Enterprise Edition:
Enterprise Support Options
Enterprise Edition includes access to commercial support designed for organizations running Kasm Workspaces in business-critical environments.
Support options include:
For full details on support tiers, response times, and engagement options, visit our Support page:Learn more about Enterprise Support
Looking for an Individual Cloud Solution?
If you're an individual user or small team looking for a fully managed, cloud-hosted personal workspace, Kasm also offers Cloud Personal - Keep your online activities private and your devices safe from malware. Secure cloud workspaces in your web browser, from any device, in any location.Explore Cloud Personal
Have Questions About Which Edition
Is Right for You?
Every deployment is different. If you have questions about feature availability, licensing, scaling considerations, or enterprise support options, our team is here to help.
Whether you're evaluating Kasm for a new deployment or expanding an existing environment, we can help you determine the right solution and architecture for your needs.
Contact us to speak with a Kasm specialist