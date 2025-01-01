Community Edition

provides core functionality for individual users and small deployments.

Starter Edition

introduces commercial support and expanded capabilities for growing teams.

Enterprise Edition

Unlocks advanced security, scalability, and integrations for large & regulated organizations.

Feature
Community
Starter
Enterprise
Pricing
Free
$10/User
$20/Session
Request a Quote
Licensing
5 Concurrent Sessions
Concurrent Sessions or Named User
Concurrent Sessions or Named User
License Minimum
N/A
<25
>25
Browser Isolation
X
X
X
Remote Desktops
X
X
X
Application Streaming
X
X
X
Single Server Deployment
X
X
X
Multi-Server Deployment
X
X
X
Kuberenetes Deployment
X
X
X
SSO Support
X
X
X
DLP Controls
X
X
X
Web Category Filtering
X
X
SSH Key Management
X
X
X
Customized Images
X
X
X
Persistent Profiles
X
X
X
Persistent Data Mapping
X
X
X
Auto-scaling Support
X
X
Bring your own Egress
X
X
X
Managed Egress
For Purchase
Developer API
X
X
Custom Branding
X
Session Staging
X
X
Session Banner
X
X
X
Share Sessions
X
X
X
Enterprise Logging
X
X
X
Kasm Workspace Registry
X
X
X
Session Recording
X
X
X
Watermarking
X
X
X
Community Support
X
X
X
Kasm Support
For Purchase
Professional Services
For Purchase
Kasm Hosted SaaS
Available

Scale as Your Requirements Grow

Many organizations begin with Community or Starter editions and upgrade as their security, compliance, or scalability needs increase. As your environment expands, Enterprise Edition provides the controls, integrations, and operational support required for production-grade deployments.

Sign up for
Community Edition:

Community Edition

Sign up for
Starter Edition:

Small Team Deployment

Talk to sales for
Enterprise Edition:

Get Started

Enterprise Support Options

Enterprise Edition includes access to commercial support designed for organizations running Kasm Workspaces in business-critical environments.

Support options include:

Direct access to Kasm technical support engineers
Defined response time SLAs
Deployment and upgrade guidance
Architecture and scaling best practices
Ongoing product updates and maintenance releases

For full details on support tiers, response times, and engagement options, visit our Support page:

Learn more about Enterprise Support

Looking for an Individual Cloud Solution?

If you're an individual user or small team looking for a fully managed, cloud-hosted personal workspace, Kasm also offers Cloud Personal - Keep your online activities private and your devices safe from malware. Secure cloud workspaces in your web browser, from any device, in any location.

Explore Cloud Personal

Have Questions About Which Edition
Is Right for You?

Every deployment is different. If you have questions about feature availability, licensing, scaling considerations, or enterprise support options, our team is here to help.

Whether you're evaluating Kasm for a new deployment or expanding an existing environment, we can help you determine the right solution and architecture for your needs.

Contact us to speak with a Kasm specialist

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