Remote Workspaces for the Modern Workforce

Modern, Secure, and Flexible Virtual Desktops for a Distributed Workforce

Organizations today need to deliver desktops and development environments to employees, contractors, and third-party users—without shipping hardware, exposing sensitive data, or being locked into a single vendor or expensive legacy VDI stack.

Kasm Workspaces is a vendor-neutral, cloud-native VDI platform that works with your existing infrastructure and identity providers. IT and DevOps teams can deliver Windows, Linux, and containerized desktops and applications securely through the browser—on any cloud, on-prem, or hybrid environment, using the tools and vendors they already trust.