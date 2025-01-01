Today’s workplace is increasingly hybrid, distributed, and dynamic. IT teams now face challenges that traditional VDI, and desktop management tools were never designed to meet.
Shipping, tracking, and managing laptops for short-term contractors, remote hires, and global teams has become expensive and operationally overwhelming.
Organizations rely heavily on external users who need temporary, controlled access to business applications, often without receiving corporate hardware.
Mid-market companies and MSPs need scale, without the heavy overhead of managing laptops, while large enterprises seek flexibility to move between cloud, hybrid, and onprem environments.
Remote workspaces provide users with the environments they need to do their jobs securely, efficiently, and without tying IT to rigid or costly platforms.
Kasm Workspaces allows users to access Windows desktops, Linux workspaces, and custom development
environments using only a browser.
Deliver Windows or Linux desktops to any user; employees, contractors, or partners on any device.
Eliminate the logistical overhead of laptop shipping, maintenance, hardware refresh cycles, and regional deployment delays.
Apply security policies for DLP, uploads/downloads, clipboard, timeouts, and network restrictions.
Supports use cases across IT, EUC, DevOps, engineering, security, and high-compliance industries.
Automatically scale workspaces on demand using containerized, cloud and on-premise
Enable staff to work from anywhere with secure virtual desktops, without requiring corporate hardware.
Provide short-lived, secure access environments without the risk of unmanaged endpoints.
Deliver “beefy” Linux or Windows dev workstations, build servers, or sandboxed test environments without physical machines.
Provide flexible lab and training environments for universities and research teams.
Kasm Workspaces delivers VDI in a way legacy systems cannot; cloud-native, infrastructure-agnostic, and built for modern workloads.
Core Differentiators
Vendor Neutrality
Use vSphere, Nutanix, KubeVirt, public clouds, or any existing virtualization layer; no vendor lock-in.
Windows + Linux Support
Stream traditional RDP desktops for Windows or containerized Linux workspaces with high performance.
Auto-Scaling for Cost Efficiency
Scale up when users log in; scale down when they leave. Pay for active compute, not for idle hardware.
Flexible Hosting Options
Run on-premises, in the cloud, in air-gapped workloads, or across multiple infrastructures.
Containerized Streaming Architecture
Backed by microservices, container orchestration, and KasmVNC for high-performance Linux access.
Deliver labs and learning environments without physical hardware.Learn More
Protect PHI and comply with HIPAA while enabling remote operations.Learn More
Provide isolated desktops for vendor access to production systems.Learn More
Prevent data leakage and enforce compliance across trading and research teams.Learn More
Provide controlled, auditable, policy-governed environments in secure networks.Learn More
Separate corporate and operational access through isolated workspaces.Learn More
Protect Endpoints and Data with Full Browser Isolation.Learn More
Secure, anonymous access to the surface and dark web for cyber, fraud, and intelligence teams.Learn More
Secure workspaces that can be accessed anywhere.Learn More
Streamline Management and Connectivity to Critical Industrial Environments.Learn More
Legacy VDI cannot meet the demands of modern hybrid work. Kasm Workspaces delivers a secure, containerized, browser-based alternative that empowers IT and DevOps while keeping data protected and infrastructure open.