The Growing Need for Modern Remote Workspaces

Today’s workplace is increasingly hybrid, distributed, and dynamic. IT teams now face challenges that traditional VDI, and desktop management tools were never designed to meet.

Remote & Hybrid Workforce Expansion

Shipping, tracking, and managing laptops for short-term contractors, remote hires, and global teams has become expensive and operationally overwhelming.

Increased Third-Party & Contractor Usage

Organizations rely heavily on external users who need temporary, controlled access to business applications, often without receiving corporate hardware.

Diverse Infrastructure & Cost Constraints

Mid-market companies and MSPs need scale, without the heavy overhead of managing laptops, while large enterprises seek flexibility to move between cloud, hybrid, and onprem environments.

Remote workspaces provide users with the environments they need to do their jobs securely, efficiently, and without tying IT to rigid or costly platforms.

Work Anywhere, Without Hardware Management

Kasm Workspaces allows users to access Windows desktops, Linux workspaces, and custom development
environments using only a browser.

Key Benefits

Full-Featured Virtual Desktops

Deliver Windows or Linux desktops to any user; employees, contractors, or partners on any device.

No Software or Machines to Ship

Eliminate the logistical overhead of laptop shipping, maintenance, hardware refresh cycles, and regional deployment delays.

Session-Level Data Controls

Apply security policies for DLP, uploads/downloads, clipboard, timeouts, and network restrictions.

Broad Audience Support

Supports use cases across IT, EUC, DevOps, engineering, security, and high-compliance industries.

Fully Cloud-Native

Automatically scale workspaces on demand using containerized, cloud and on-premise

How Remote Workspaces Work

The user launches a Windows, Linux, or custom containerized desktop

A secure, isolated workspace is dynamically provisioned

Users interact with the environment through their browser, no agent needed

Visual output is streamed to the device; no data touches the endpoint

Session policies control how data can be accessed, stored, or transferred

When the session ends, persistent profiles are saved (if configured) or ephemeral containers are destroyed

How Remote Workspaces are Used

Remote & Hybrid Employees

Enable staff to work from anywhere with secure virtual desktops, without requiring corporate hardware.

Third-Party & Contractor Access

Provide short-lived, secure access environments without the risk of unmanaged endpoints.

Developer & Engineering Environments

Deliver “beefy” Linux or Windows dev workstations, build servers, or sandboxed test environments without physical machines.

Education & Research

Provide flexible lab and training environments for universities and research teams.

Next-Generation Architecture for Remote Desktops

Kasm Workspaces delivers VDI in a way legacy systems cannot; cloud-native, infrastructure-agnostic, and built for modern workloads.

Core Differentiators

Vendor Neutrality
Use vSphere, Nutanix, KubeVirt, public clouds, or any existing virtualization layer; no vendor lock-in.

Windows + Linux Support
Stream traditional RDP desktops for Windows or containerized Linux workspaces with high performance.

Auto-Scaling for Cost Efficiency
Scale up when users log in; scale down when they leave. Pay for active compute, not for idle hardware.

Flexible Hosting Options
Run on-premises, in the cloud, in air-gapped workloads, or across multiple infrastructures.

Containerized Streaming Architecture
Backed by microservices, container orchestration, and KasmVNC for high-performance Linux access.

Industry Applications

Education

Deliver labs and learning environments without physical hardware.

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Healthcare

Protect PHI and comply with HIPAA while enabling remote operations.

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Manufacturing & Retail

Provide isolated desktops for vendor access to production systems.

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Financial Services

Prevent data leakage and enforce compliance across trading and research teams.

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Government & Defense

Provide controlled, auditable, policy-governed environments in secure networks.

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Energy & Industrial

Separate corporate and operational access through isolated workspaces.

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Explore Other Kasm Use Cases

Browser Isolation

Protect Endpoints and Data with Full Browser Isolation.

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Web Research (OSINT)

Secure, anonymous access to the surface and dark web for cyber, fraud, and intelligence teams.

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App Streaming

Secure workspaces that can be accessed anywhere.

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IoT/OT

Streamline Management and Connectivity to Critical Industrial Environments.

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Kasm Insights

Enable a Secure, Flexible Remote Workforce

Legacy VDI cannot meet the demands of modern hybrid work. Kasm Workspaces delivers a secure, containerized, browser-based alternative that empowers IT and DevOps while keeping data protected and infrastructure open.