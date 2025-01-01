Modern organizations face two converging challenges:
Phishing, drive-by downloads, and browser-based exploits frequently bypass traditional web filters and endpoint protection tools.
Many regulated industries must restrict or separate internet use for defense contractors in secure facilities, as well as for law firms and financial institutions handling sensitive data.
Browser isolation offers secure, policy-managed access to the web without sacrificing productivity or network security.
With browser isolation, users interact with a live image of the web, not the web itself. By streaming the session from a secure container, Kasm prevents any malicious content from ever reaching local systems.
Each browsing session runs in a disposable container, entirely separated from the local device and network.
Access securely from any modern browser: no installations, plugins, or managed endpoints.
Enforce upload/download policies, clipboard restrictions, and session timeouts with precision.
Integrates with single sign-on, email security platforms, and web gateways to deliver transparent isolation.
Choose browser types, configure policies, and deploy browser isolation independently or as part of a broader secure system.
Deliver localized, low-latency experiences for global teams without compromising security.
Browser isolation supports a wide range of operational and compliance-driven needs:
Enable web interactivity from secure environments such as CMMC-compliant defense networks and or Operational Technology (OT) facilities.
Provide controlled access for legal, financial, and regulated industries to enforce DLP and data-handling requirements.
Neutralize high-risk web links and attachments within fully isolated sessions.
Allow contractors and external partners to access SaaS or web resources securely without exposing internal assets.
Agentless Deployment:
No extensions, software, or local setup required.
Extensible Architecture:
Integrate browser isolation into existing network defense suites.
Flexible Hosting:
Deploy on-premises, in private cloud, or managed service environments.
Full Isolation:
No code execution on the endpoint.
Securely enable research and online learning while protecting students, faculty, and networks from phishing and malicious content.Learn More
Protect patient data and medical systems from web-based threats while maintaining HIPAA and PHI compliance.Learn More
Prevent supply chain breaches and credential theft by isolating web access to vendor, IoT, & e-commerce systems.Learn More
Maintain compliance and protect customer data by isolating browsing activity across trading, research, and support teams.Learn More
Provide secure, policy-controlled internet access within classified or restricted environments.Learn More
Safeguard OT and SCADA networks by isolating vendor & maintenance access from critical infrastructure.Learn More
Kasm Workspaces offers a versatile, container-based platform that goes beyond browser isolation to support a wide variety of secure access and delivery scenarios, all on one platform.
Safe OSINT investigations without identity exposure.Learn More
Securely host applications in an isolated zero trust environment.Learn More
Secure workspaces that can be accessed anywhere.Learn More
Streamline Management and Connectivity to Critical Industrial Environments.Learn More
Explore the latest insights on browser isolation, secure access, and zero-trust adoption:
Traditional detection-based defenses are no longer sufficient.
Offload web risk entirely from your endpoints and networks with remote browser isolation using Kasm Workspaces-a secure, flexible, and user-friendly solution for secure web browsing.