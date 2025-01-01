Browser Isolation for Secure Web Access

Protect Endpoints and Data with Full Browser Isolation

Even the most advanced security measures cannot mitigate every malicious website, phishing link, or zero-day exploit. By using browser isolation through the Kasm Workspaces platform, all web activity executes in a fully isolated environment, ensuring that any malicious code is contained and never reaches the user’s device.

With containerized browser sessions, users experience a seamless, full-featured browsing experience while IT and security teams maintain complete control over access, data flow, and compliance.