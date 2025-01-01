The Growing Need for Secure, Controlled Web Access

Modern organizations face two converging challenges:

Evolving Threat Landscape

Phishing, drive-by downloads, and browser-based exploits frequently bypass traditional web filters and endpoint protection tools.

Compliance and Access Constraints

Many regulated industries must restrict or separate internet use for defense contractors in secure facilities, as well as for law firms and financial institutions handling sensitive data.

Browser isolation offers secure, policy-managed access to the web without sacrificing productivity or network security.

Experience the Web Without the Risk

With browser isolation, users interact with a live image of the web, not the web itself. By streaming the session from a secure container, Kasm prevents any malicious content from ever reaching local systems.

Complete Isolation Security

Each browsing session runs in a disposable container, entirely separated from the local device and network.

No Software or Agents Required

Access securely from any modern browser: no installations, plugins, or managed endpoints.

Granular Access Controls

Enforce upload/download policies, clipboard restrictions, and session timeouts with precision.

Seamless Integration

Integrates with single sign-on, email security platforms, and web gateways to deliver transparent isolation.

Customizable Browsing Environment

Choose browser types, configure policies, and deploy browser isolation independently or as part of a broader secure system.

High Performance and Regional Awareness

Deliver localized, low-latency experiences for global teams without compromising security.

How Browser Isolation is Used

Browser isolation supports a wide range of operational and compliance-driven needs:

Secure Internet Access for Secure Enclaves

Enable web interactivity from secure environments such as CMMC-compliant defense networks and or Operational Technology (OT) facilities.

Compliance-Based Web Separation

Provide controlled access for legal, financial, and regulated industries to enforce DLP and data-handling requirements.

Phishing and Malware Containment

Neutralize high-risk web links and attachments within fully isolated sessions.

Third-Party or BYOD Access

Allow contractors and external partners to access SaaS or web resources securely without exposing internal assets.

How Browser Isolation Works

STEP 1

A user clicks a link or launches a browser session.

STEP 2

Secure, containerized browser provisioned dynamically.

STEP 3

All web activity occurs within the isolated environment.

STEP 4

Only visual output is streamed no active code.

STEP 5

Container destroyed at session end; no data remains.

Next-Generation Architecture for Remote Browsing

Kasm’s browser isolation solution is built on a containerized streaming architecture that orchestrates browsers on existing hypervisors and hyperconverged infrastructure.

Core Differentiators

Agentless Deployment:
No extensions, software, or local setup required.

Extensible Architecture:
Integrate browser isolation into existing network defense suites.

Flexible Hosting:
Deploy on-premises, in private cloud, or managed service environments.

Full Isolation:
No code execution on the endpoint.

Industry Applications

Education

Securely enable research and online learning while protecting students, faculty, and networks from phishing and malicious content.

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Healthcare

Protect patient data and medical systems from web-based threats while maintaining HIPAA and PHI compliance.

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Retail & Manufacturing

Prevent supply chain breaches and credential theft by isolating web access to vendor, IoT, & e-commerce systems.

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Financial Services

Maintain compliance and protect customer data by isolating browsing activity across trading, research, and support teams.

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Government, Defense & Intelligence

Provide secure, policy-controlled internet access within classified or restricted environments.

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Energy & Industrial Applications

Safeguard OT and SCADA networks by isolating vendor & maintenance access from critical infrastructure.

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Explore Other Kasm Use Cases

Kasm Workspaces offers a versatile, container-based platform that goes beyond browser isolation to support a wide variety of secure access and delivery scenarios, all on one platform.

Web Research

Safe OSINT investigations without identity exposure.

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App Streaming

Securely host applications in an isolated zero trust environment.

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Remote Workspaces

Secure workspaces that can be accessed anywhere.

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IoT/OT

Streamline Management and Connectivity to Critical Industrial Environments.

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Insights and Resources

Explore the latest insights on browser isolation, secure access, and zero-trust adoption:

Eliminate Endpoint Risk with Browser Isolation

Traditional detection-based defenses are no longer sufficient.

Offload web risk entirely from your endpoints and networks with remote browser isolation using Kasm Workspaces-a secure, flexible, and user-friendly solution for secure web browsing.

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