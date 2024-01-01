Sign-up

Secure and Private Online Investigations

Hunchly Cloud uses a Cloud Intermediary for Confidentiality and Security

Confidential and Non-Attributable

Hunchly collections are performed on a containerized desktop in our global network of cloud providers to ensure that your identity remains confidential.

Zero-trust Web Isolation

Hunchly investigation sessions are remotely executed and then streamed to your web browser to ensure no website or application code runs on your system. This provides unmatched privacy, security, and online safety by ensuring that your host is never exposed to the malware.

Global Region Selector

Launch your investigation from any of our globally dispersed geographical regions to have your session deployed at a location of your choice. Specifying your source allows your session to inherit regional settings or establish a different point of presence.

Automated Updates

Our DevSecOps process automatically builds, tests and publishes your Hunchly Cloud desktop on a nightly basis ensuring that you always have the latest OS/software and the current security patches.

Introducing Hunchly Cloud

Combining the security and anonymity of Kasm Workspaces with the power of Hunchly.

Hunchly Cloud for Secure and Private Digital Investigations

Save and organize web pages, social media posts, and other online content seamlessly, preserving evidence in a manner that is both legally defensible and easily accessible.

