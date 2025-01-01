What Are AI Environments?

AI environments are secure, isolated workspaces where AI models, tools, & agents can run without exposing sensitive data or systems. Unlike traditional AI tools that rely on external services or unmanaged endpoints, secure AI environments:

Keep data, prompts, and outputs within controlled infrastructure

Isolate AI execution in containerized workspaces

Enforce policies, guardrails, and access controls

Provide full
visibility and
auditability

The Challenge:
Securing AI at Scale

As organizations adopt AI across teams and workflows, they face two major risks:

Data Exposure to External AI Models

  • Sensitive data sent to public LLMs
  • Loss of control over proprietary information
  • Compliance risks (PII, PHI, financial data)

Uncontrolled AI Execution

  • AI agents accessing systems without oversight
  • API keys and credentials exposed
  • Lack of governance over actions and outputs

Without secure environments, AI adoption creates significant operational and security risk.

The Solution:
Secure, Containerized AI Environments

Kasm Workspaces provides containerized AI environments where all AI activity runs within isolated, ephemeral workspaces.

With Kasm, organizations can:

  • Run private AI models on internal data
  • Deploy agentic AI with controlled access to tools and systems
  • Enforce network, model, and data policies
  • Monitor and audit all AI activity in real time

All execution happens within secure environments—not on user devices.

Secure AI Use Cases

Secure Private AI Environments

Run AI on your data—without exposing it to external models.
  • Keep prompts, outputs, and data fully contained
  • Deploy open-source or fine-tuned models privately
  • Enable secure Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG)
  • Protect against prompt injection and data leakage
Explore Secure Private AI

Secure Agentic AI Environments

Safely deploy and scale AI agents with full control over execution.
  • Isolate agents in sandboxed containers
  • Secure credentials, tokens, and system access
  • Control agent permissions and network access
  • Monitor and audit all agent behavior
Explore Secure Agentic AI

Key Benefits for Digital Investigations

Containerized Isolation

Each AI workload runs in an isolated container, eliminating cross-contamination and persistent risk.

Data and Credential Security

  • API keys and tokens never leave the environment
  • Data stays within controlled infrastructure
  • No exposure to endpoints or unauthorized services

Granular Policy and Access Controls

Control:

  • AI model access (public vs private)
  • Network connectivity and web access
  • Data sources and integrations
  • Agent permissions and tool usage

Full Visibility and Auditability

Track and record:

  • AI inputs and outputs
  • Agent actions and workflows
  • Data access and system interactions

Flexible Deployment Options

Deploy secure AI environments:

  • On-premises
  • In cloud environments
  • Across hybrid infrastructure

How Secure AI Environments Work

A user or system launches an AI workspace
A containerized environment is provisioned instantly
AI models or agents run within the workspace
Policies control data access, models, and network activity
All activity is monitored and logged
The environment is destroyed with no residual data

Benefits of AI Environments

Reduce Security and Compliance Risk

  • Prevent data leakage to external models
  • Protect credentials and sensitive systems
  • Enforce governance and regulatory controls

Lower AI Infrastructure Costs

  • Share GPU resources across workloads
  • Support CPU-based AI environments
  • Eliminate redundant tooling

Accelerate AI Adoption

  • Prebuilt AI environments reduce setup time
  • Enable safe experimentation and production use
  • Scale AI across teams securely

Industry Use Cases for Secure AI

Secure AI environments are used across industries:

Government & Defense

Secure AI for classified environments

Learn More

Healthcare

Protect patient data (HIPAA compliance)

Learn More

Financial Services

Secure AI for regulated data

Learn More

Education

Safe AI for research and learning

Learn More

Energy & Industrial

Isolate AI from critical infrastructure

Learn More

Retail & Manufacturing

Protect proprietary and customer data

Learn More

Powered by Kasm Workspaces

Kasm Workspaces is a container streaming platform that delivers secure access to applications, data, and AI workloads through the browser.

It provides the foundation for secure, scalable AI environments across the enterprise.

Learn More About the Platform

Explore other Kasm Solutions

Web Isolation

Remote Desktops & Applications

Secure Remote Access

Run AI Securely—Without Compromise

AI environments enable organizations to innovate with AI while maintaining full control over data, systems, and execution.

With Kasm Workspaces, you can deploy secure AI environments for both private models and autonomous agents—without exposing your organization to unnecessary risk

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