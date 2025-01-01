AI environments are secure, isolated workspaces where AI models, tools, & agents can run without exposing sensitive data or systems. Unlike traditional AI tools that rely on external services or unmanaged endpoints, secure AI environments:
Keep data, prompts, and outputs within controlled infrastructure
Isolate AI execution in containerized workspaces
Enforce policies, guardrails, and access controls
Provide full
visibility and
auditability
As organizations adopt AI across teams and workflows, they face two major risks:
Data Exposure to External AI Models
Uncontrolled AI Execution
Without secure environments, AI adoption creates significant operational and security risk.
Kasm Workspaces provides containerized AI environments where all AI activity runs within isolated, ephemeral workspaces.
With Kasm, organizations can:
All execution happens within secure environments—not on user devices.
Containerized Isolation
Each AI workload runs in an isolated container, eliminating cross-contamination and persistent risk.
Control:
Track and record:
Deploy secure AI environments:
Secure AI environments are used across industries:
Secure AI for classified environmentsLearn More
Protect patient data (HIPAA compliance)Learn More
Secure AI for regulated dataLearn More
Safe AI for research and learningLearn More
Isolate AI from critical infrastructureLearn More
Protect proprietary and customer dataLearn More
Kasm Workspaces is a container streaming platform that delivers secure access to applications, data, and AI workloads through the browser.
It provides the foundation for secure, scalable AI environments across the enterprise.Learn More About the Platform
AI environments enable organizations to innovate with AI while maintaining full control over data, systems, and execution.
With Kasm Workspaces, you can deploy secure AI environments for both private models and autonomous agents—without exposing your organization to unnecessary risk