Kasm partners with VARs, MSPs, SIs, and distributors to drive recurring revenue, deliver differentiated services, and expand secure workspace capabilities across modern enterprise environments.
Whether you resell, deliver managed services, or build service-led offerings, Kasm helps you increase profitability, streamline operations, and grow long-term customer value.
Kasm enables partners to monetize secure browser and workspace delivery through resale, services, and managed offerings — all on a scalable, enterprise-ready platform.
We proudly collaborate with global and regional partners driving secure workspace transformation:
Kasm is built to drive partner profitability across every deal:
Resale Margin – Competitive front-end margin on licensed subscriptions
Deal Registration Protection – Registered opportunities are protected and prioritized
Recurring Revenue Expansion – Predictable, renewable subscription growth
Land-and-Expand Motion – Grow accounts across departments, contractors, and new use cases
Monetize every deployment with strategic services offerings:
Design & Deployment Services – Architecture, environment design, implementation, and production rollout
Security & Integration Services – Policy configuration, identity integration, and infrastructure alignment
Managed & Optimization Services – Ongoing administration and fully managed Kasm environments
Embed Kasm into managed security, secure browsing, zero trust, or cloud workspace offerings to create predictable recurring revenue.
Expand beyond project-based work into long-term managed services that increase customer retention and lifetime value.
We build pipeline with you — not around you.
Qualified lead routing to registered partners
Joint opportunity development and co-selling
Market Development Funds (MDF)
Field alignment and dedicated partner success support
Strengthen your security and infrastructure portfolio with a modern, enterprise-ready workspace platform:
Zero Trust browser isolation
Secure contractor and third-party access
Cloud-native DaaS alternatives
Secure development and AI environments
Cross-cloud workspace orchestration
Kasm enables partners to deliver secure, scalable workspace solutions across any
customer environment:
Reduce infrastructure costs with lightweight, containerized workloads
Support enterprise growth, remote teams, and dynamic workforce needs
Deploy across cloud, hybrid, and on-prem environments without vendor lock-in
Ready to grow recurring revenue and deliver secure, modern workspace solutions?
Partner with Kasm to build, deliver, and scale high-value services across your customer base.