Kasm Partner Program

Grow revenue. Deliver high-margin services. Expand secure workspace solutions across every customer.

Kasm partners with VARs, MSPs, SIs, and distributors to drive recurring revenue, deliver differentiated services, and expand secure workspace capabilities across modern enterprise environments.

Whether you resell, deliver managed services, or build service-led offerings, Kasm helps you increase profitability, streamline operations, and grow long-term customer value.

Channel-first. Built for revenue. Designed for services.

Kasm enables partners to monetize secure browser and workspace delivery through resale, services, and managed offerings — all on a scalable, enterprise-ready platform.

Drive recurring
revenue.

Deliver high-margin
services.

Differentiate your
portfolio.

Trusted by Leading Channel Partners

We proudly collaborate with global and regional partners driving secure workspace transformation:

Why Partner with Kasm

Multiple Revenue Streams

Kasm is built to drive partner profitability across every deal:

  • Resale MarginCompetitive front-end margin on licensed subscriptions

  • Deal Registration ProtectionRegistered opportunities are protected and prioritized

  • Recurring Revenue ExpansionPredictable, renewable subscription growth

  • Land-and-Expand MotionGrow accounts across departments, contractors, and new use cases

This isn’t a one-time transaction model. Kasm creates recurring software revenue plus attachable, high-margin services.

Services-Led Growth

Monetize every deployment with strategic services offerings:

  • Design & Deployment ServicesArchitecture, environment design, implementation, and production rollout

  • Security & Integration ServicesPolicy configuration, identity integration, and infrastructure alignment

  • Managed & Optimization ServicesOngoing administration and fully managed Kasm environments

Because Kasm sits at the intersection of security, remote access, and cloud infrastructure, it naturally drives high-value consulting and managed services engagements — not just license resale.

Recurring Managed Revenue

Embed Kasm into managed security, secure browsing, zero trust, or cloud workspace offerings to create predictable recurring revenue.

Expand beyond project-based work into long-term managed services that increase customer retention and lifetime value.

Channel-First Pipeline

We build pipeline with you — not around you.

  • Qualified lead routing to registered partners

  • Joint opportunity development and co-selling

  • Market Development Funds (MDF)

  • Field alignment and dedicated partner success support

Channel is not an afterthought — it is our strategy.

Security Portfolio Expansion

Strengthen your security and infrastructure portfolio with a modern, enterprise-ready workspace platform:

  • Zero Trust browser isolation

  • Secure contractor and third-party access

  • Cloud-native DaaS alternatives

  • Secure development and AI environments

  • Cross-cloud workspace orchestration

Kasm enables partners to expand beyond traditional VDI into secure, containerized workspace delivery.

Built for Scalable Partner Delivery

Kasm enables partners to deliver secure, scalable workspace solutions across any

customer environment:

Efficient Resource Utilization

Reduce infrastructure costs with lightweight, containerized workloads

Scalable
Delivery

Support enterprise growth, remote teams, and dynamic workforce needs

Multi-Cloud
Flexibility

Deploy across cloud, hybrid, and on-prem environments without vendor lock-in

Become a Channel Partner

Ready to grow recurring revenue and deliver secure, modern workspace solutions?
Partner with Kasm to build, deliver, and scale high-value services across your customer base.

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