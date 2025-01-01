Many organizations rely on strict network segmentation to reduce risk. However, operating across those environments introduces significant friction and inefficiencies.
Common challenges include:
In highly secure environments, such as cybersecurity research or classified programs, teams often develop and test within separate, air-gapped networks.
Traditionally, this meant physically transferring files via removable media, manually walking between systems, and repeating time-consuming workflows. This process is inefficient, error-prone, and difficult to scale.
Security teams, product teams, finance departments, and external partners often require access to different network segments, but not to each other’s environments.
Standing up separate infrastructure for each enclave increases cost and operational overhead, while VPN sprawl and jump boxes create complexity.
Organizations frequently need to grant vendors or external partners access to specific enclaves, without exposing adjacent systems or granting excessive privileges.
Maintaining strict segmentation while enabling productivity becomes a constant balancing act.
Access is delivered through isolated, policy-controlled workspaces.
No physical media transfers or infrastructure duplication required.
Users can launch multiple environments from a single interface.
Each enclave remains segmented.
This approach preserves security boundaries while dramatically improving operational efficiency.
Kasm enables users to launch workspaces connected to different enclaves, all from the same device, without introducing network bridges or collapsing isolation controls.
Maintain strict enclave isolation while enabling controlled, user-level access.
Launch and manage access to multiple segmented networks from one unified interface.
Replace inefficient, physical workflows in air-gapped environments with secure, digital workspace access.
Control clipboard access, file transfers, session duration, and user permissions at the workspace level.
Avoid standing up separate jump hosts or duplicated infrastructure for each enclave.
Grant least-privilege access to specific enclaves without expanding the attack surfaces.
Users log into Kasm Workspaces through one unified, secure interface.
Each workspace runs in a controlled, isolated environment tied to a specific network segment.
No need for multiple IPs or entry points—users access multiple environments from one platform.
Users operate across enclaves via separate, policy-enforced sessions without network exposure.
Workspaces are destroyed after use, ensuring no residual data & maintaining security boundaries.
Kasm’s containerized streaming architecture enables secure access to applications, desktops, and browsers across classified, regulated, or segmented networks.
No network bridging between enclaves
Agentless browser-based access
Deployable on-premises or in private cloud, or both
Fine-grained session and data controls
Scalable, centralized management
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Organizations should not have to choose between operational efficiency and strict network segmentation.
With Kasm Workspaces, teams can securely operate across isolated environments, without weakening controls, duplicating infrastructure, or relying on manual processes.
Enable secure cross enclave access while preserving the integrity of your most sensitive networks.