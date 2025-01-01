The Challenge of Segmented and Air-Gapped Environments

Many organizations rely on strict network segmentation to reduce risk. However, operating across those environments introduces significant friction and inefficiencies.

Common challenges include:

Operational Inefficiency in Air-Gapped Workflows

In highly secure environments, such as cybersecurity research or classified programs, teams often develop and test within separate, air-gapped networks.

Traditionally, this meant physically transferring files via removable media, manually walking between systems, and repeating time-consuming workflows. This process is inefficient, error-prone, and difficult to scale.

Fragmented Access Across Segmented Networks

Security teams, product teams, finance departments, and external partners often require access to different network segments, but not to each other’s environments.

Standing up separate infrastructure for each enclave increases cost and operational overhead, while VPN sprawl and jump boxes create complexity.

Granular Policy Enforcement

Organizations frequently need to grant vendors or external partners access to specific enclaves, without exposing adjacent systems or granting excessive privileges.

Maintaining strict segmentation while enabling productivity becomes a constant balancing act.

What Is Cross Enclave Access?

Cross enclave access enables users to securely interact with multiple isolated networks, without directly connecting those networks together.

With Kasm Workspaces:

Access is delivered through isolated, policy-controlled workspaces.

No physical media transfers or infrastructure duplication required.

Users can launch multiple environments from a single interface.

Each enclave remains segmented.

This approach preserves security boundaries while dramatically improving operational efficiency.

Experience Seamless Access Without Breaking Segmentation

Kasm enables users to launch workspaces connected to different enclaves, all from the same device, without introducing network bridges or collapsing isolation controls.

A malware research team can research in one segmented network and analyze in another, without walking files across rooms on flash drives.
A cybersecurity team can use Kasm as a secure jump point into multiple isolated research labs.
A compliance-driven enterprise can provide marketing, product, and finance teams access to their respective environments, without overprovisioning access.
An organization can grant a third-party vendor access to a specific enclave without exposing the broader network.

Key Benefits

Preserve Network Segmentation

Maintain strict enclave isolation while enabling controlled, user-level access.

Single Pane of Glass

Launch and manage access to multiple segmented networks from one unified interface.

Eliminate Manual Media Transfers

Replace inefficient, physical workflows in air-gapped environments with secure, digital workspace access.

Granular Policy Enforcement

Control clipboard access, file transfers, session duration, and user permissions at the workspace level.

Reduce Infrastructure Overhead

Avoid standing up separate jump hosts or duplicated infrastructure for each enclave.

Secure Third-Party Access

Grant least-privilege access to specific enclaves without expanding the attack surfaces.

How Cross Enclave Access Works

Users log into Kasm Workspaces through one unified, secure interface.

Each workspace runs in a controlled, isolated environment tied to a specific network segment.

No need for multiple IPs or entry points—users access multiple environments from one platform.

Users operate across enclaves via separate, policy-enforced sessions without network exposure.

Workspaces are destroyed after use, ensuring no residual data & maintaining security boundaries.

Next-Generation Architecture for Segmented Environments

Kasm’s containerized streaming architecture enables secure access to applications, desktops, and browsers across classified, regulated, or segmented networks.

Core Differentiators:

No network bridging between enclaves

Agentless browser-based access

Deployable on-premises or in private cloud, or both

Fine-grained session and data controls

Scalable, centralized management

The Kasm Workspaces Platform

Secure agentic AI environments are powered by the Kasm Workspaces platform—a container streaming solution that delivers secure access to browsers, desktops, applications, and now AI agents.

Learn more about the Kasm Workspaces Platform

Explore Other Kasm Use Cases

Browser Isolation

Protect endpoints and data with full browser isolation.

Learn More

Web Research (OSINT)

Secure, anonymous access to the surface and dark web for cyber, fraud, and intelligence teams.

Learn More

App Streaming

Securely host applications in an isolated zero trust environment.

Learn More

Remote Workspaces

Configurable desktops, applications, & browsers built from immutable images that can be accessed anywhere.

Learn More

IoT/OT

Streamline Management and Connectivity to Critical Industrial Environments.

Learn More

Secure Agentic AI

Kasm Workspaces enables private AI and secure workflows in isolated environments, keeping data fully contained.

Learn More

Secure Private AI

Kasm Workspaces delivers containerized environments for agentic AI—keeping data, credentials isolated.

Learn More

Kasm Insights

Eliminate Friction Without Reducing Security

Organizations should not have to choose between operational efficiency and strict network segmentation.

With Kasm Workspaces, teams can securely operate across isolated environments, without weakening controls, duplicating infrastructure, or relying on manual processes.

Enable secure cross enclave access while preserving the integrity of your most sensitive networks.

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