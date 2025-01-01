Cross Enclave Access for Secure Remote Operations

Enable Secure, Controlled Access Across Segmented Networks

Organizations operating in air-gapped, regulated, or highly segmented environments face a fundamental challenge: how to provide access across isolated networks without breaking security boundaries.

Kasm Workspaces enables secure cross enclave access, allowing users to interact with multiple segmented networks from a single, controlled interface, without bridging or weakening isolation controls.

Whether supporting secure government environments, cybersecurity research labs, compliance-driven enterprises, or third-party contractors, Kasm delivers secure, policy-enforced access across enclaves from a single pane of glass.