Modern AI adoption introduces two major risks:
1. Sensitive Data Exposure to External Models
Public AI services often require sending data outside the organization, creating risks such as:
2. Lack of Control Over AI Behavior
Without proper safeguards:
Organizations need a way to bring AI to their data—not send data to AI.
Kasm enables organizations to deploy AI-ready workspaces where:
These environments act as a sandbox for both models & data, enabling powerful AI use cases like:
All while maintaining strict control over data flow and execution.
All prompts, outputs, and data interactions stay inside the workspace—nothing is sent to external services unless explicitly allowed.
Run open-source or fine-tuned models (e.g., Llama-based models) entirely within your environment for full control and privacy.
Connect AI to internal knowledge bases using RAG while keeping sensitive data fully contained and governed.
Prevent autonomous or unsafe actions by ensuring users remain in control of AI-assisted workflows.
Detect and control malicious inputs and outputs using integrated guardrails and policy enforcement.
Enable developers to use AI coding tools while ensuring source code, tokens, and intellectual property never leave the environment.
Allow data scientists and analysts to run AI on sensitive datasets without exposing data externally.
Deploy internal AI assistants connected to proprietary knowledge bases without risk of data leakage.
Provide sandboxed environments for testing models, prompts, and workflows safely before production use.
A user launches an AI-enabled workspace
A secure, containerized environment is provisioned
Private or open-source models run inside the workspace
Data is accessed via secure RAG pipelines inside the environment
All inputs and outputs are monitored and controlled
When the session ends, the environment can be destroyed with no residual data
Kasm’s architecture enables private AI at scale:
Core Differentiators
All AI execution occurs inside ephemeral containers, preventing persistence of risk
Scan and control prompts and responses to prevent data leakage or manipulation
Even if a user device is compromised, data and models remain protected inside the workspace
Unlike competitors that rely on browser interfaces or extensions, Kasm delivers full environments with complete control
Prebuilt environments with private models and tools ready to deploy instantly
Run on-prem, in cloud, or hybrid environments to meet compliance requirements
Run AI on classified or sensitive data while maintaining strict control over data sovereignty and preventing external exposure.Learn More
Enable AI-driven insights on patient data while ensuring PHI remains protected and compliant with regulatory requirements.Learn More
Leverage AI for analysis and automation while safeguarding financial data and maintaining compliance.Learn More
Provide secure AI environments for research and learning without exposing institutional or student data.Learn More
Analyze operational and infrastructure data with AI while isolating critical systems and preventing external access.Learn More
Use AI for supply chain optimization, forecasting, and analytics while protecting proprietary and customer data.Learn More
Secure private AI environments are powered by the Kasm Workspaces platform—a container streaming solution that delivers secure access to applications, data, and AI workloads through the browser.Learn more about the Kasm Workspaces Platform
AI adoption doesn’t have to come at the cost of security.
With Kasm Workspaces, organizations can run powerful AI workloads entirely inside controlled environments—protecting data, credentials, and intellectual property while enabling innovation.