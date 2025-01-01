Organizations adopting agentic AI face two critical challenges:
AI agents often require access to sensitive systems—Google Workspace, databases, APIs, and internal tools. Without proper controls, this creates risk of:
Traditional environments (local machines, unmanaged VMs) cannot safely contain autonomous agents:
Secure agentic AI requires a controlled execution layer—this is where Kasm comes in.
Kasm enables organizations to run AI agents inside secure, isolated workspaces, ensuring all activity stays within defined boundaries.
Secure agentic AI requires a controlled execution layer—this is where Kasm comes in.
All API keys, tokens, and application credentials are stored and executed inside the workspace—not on user endpoints—eliminating risk from device loss or compromise.
Each agent runs in a fully isolated container, preventing cross-contamination, data leakage, or unintended access.
Control what agents can access, including:
Record and monitor all agent activity for:
Run a wide range of agentic AI use cases:
Secure agentic AI environments support a wide range of enterprise scenarios:
Enable employees to leverage AI agents for research, content creation, and task automation—without exposing sensitive data or credentials.
Provide developers with access to agentic coding tools while preventing proprietary code or IP from being exposed to external models.
Deploy agents that independently execute tasks (e.g., provisioning infrastructure, generating reports) within a governed, auditable environment.
Create a controlled “buffer layer” between users and frontier models (e.g., OpenAI, Anthropic), ensuring safe and compliant usage.
A user or system launches an agentic AI workspace
A secure, containerized environment is dynamically provisioned
The agent operates within the workspace using assigned credentials and tools
All activity is isolated, monitored, and policy-controlled
When complete, the environment can be terminated with no residual data
Kasm’s containerized architecture enables secure and efficient AI operations:
Core Differentiators
Lightweight, ephemeral environments provide faster, more secure execution than traditional VMs
Share GPU resources across multiple users and workloads to reduce cost and increase utilization
Access ready-to-use environments with agentic tools and frameworks preconfigured
Connect agents to the data sources they need—securely and selectively
Implement LLM guardrails, web filtering, and access policies at the container level
Deploy on premises, in cloud, or hybrid environments to meet compliance requirements
Provide secure, controlled environments for agentic AI use while maintaining strict data sovereignty, classification boundaries, and operational security requirements.Learn More
Enable AI-driven workflows and automation while protecting patient data, ensuring HIPAA compliance, and preventing exposure of PHI to external models.Learn More
Leverage agentic AI for analysis, reporting, and automation while maintaining compliance with strict regulatory requirements and safeguarding sensitive financial data.Learn More
Empower students, faculty, and researchers with AI tools in secure, isolated environments that prevent misuse and protect institutional data.Learn More
Support AI-driven operations and analysis while isolating access to OT, SCADA, and critical infrastructure systems to reduce risk and ensure continuity.Learn More
Enable AI-assisted supply chain, operations, and analytics workflows while protecting proprietary data, vendor systems, and customer information.Learn More
Secure agentic AI environments are powered by the Kasm Workspaces platform—a container streaming solution that delivers secure access to browsers, desktops, applications, and now AI agents.Learn more about the Kasm Workspaces Platform
Agentic AI is powerful—but without proper controls, it introduces significant risk.
Kasm Workspaces provides the secure foundation organizations need to safely adopt, scale, and operationalize AI agents—without compromising data, credentials, or compliance.