The Growing Need for Secure Agentic AI Execution

Organizations adopting agentic AI face two critical challenges:

1. Uncontrolled Access to Models and Data

AI agents often require access to sensitive systems—Google Workspace, databases, APIs, and internal tools. Without proper controls, this creates risk of:

Credential exposure (API keys, tokens, SaaS access)

Unauthorized data sharing with external models

Runaway usage and unexpected cost spikes

2. Lack of Isolation and Governance

Traditional environments (local machines, unmanaged VMs) cannot safely contain autonomous agents:

Agents operate outside organizational boundaries

No visibility into actions or data flows

Limited ability to enforce compliance or guardrails

Secure agentic AI requires a controlled execution layer—this is where Kasm comes in.

Run Agentic AI Without the Risk

Kasm enables organizations to run AI agents inside secure, isolated workspaces, ensuring all activity stays within defined boundaries.

Whether you are deploying:

Computer-use agents (agents that interact with browsers, tools, and SaaS apps), or

Workspace-native agents (agents that live and operate autonomously inside a dedicated environment)

Kasm Ensures:

Credentials never leave the secure environment

Data remains contained and governed

All actions are observable and controllable

Secure agentic AI requires a controlled execution layer—this is where Kasm comes in.

Key Benefits

Secure Credential and Data Isolation

All API keys, tokens, and application credentials are stored and executed inside the workspace—not on user endpoints—eliminating risk from device loss or compromise.

Sandboxed Agent Execution

Each agent runs in a fully isolated container, preventing cross-contamination, data leakage, or unintended access.

Granular Access and Policy Controls

Control what agents can access, including:

  • External models (OpenAI, Anthropic, etc.)
  • Internal tools and data sources
  • Inbound and outbound network access

Full Session Visibility and Auditability

Record and monitor all agent activity for:

  • Compliance enforcement
  • Security investigations
  • Operational oversight

Support for Multiple AI Workloads

Run a wide range of agentic AI use cases:

  • Coding agents
  • Research assistants
  • Workflow automation agents
  • Data processing and analysis pipelines

Secure Agentic AI Use Cases

Secure agentic AI environments support a wide range of enterprise scenarios:

Secure AI Assistants for Knowledge Workers

Enable employees to leverage AI agents for research, content creation, and task automation—without exposing sensitive data or credentials.

Controlled Agentic Coding Environments

Provide developers with access to agentic coding tools while preventing proprietary code or IP from being exposed to external models.

Autonomous Workflow Automation

Deploy agents that independently execute tasks (e.g., provisioning infrastructure, generating reports) within a governed, auditable environment.

Secure Access to External AI Models

Create a controlled “buffer layer” between users and frontier models (e.g., OpenAI, Anthropic), ensuring safe and compliant usage.

How It Works

A user or system launches an agentic AI workspace

A secure, containerized environment is dynamically provisioned

The agent operates within the workspace using assigned credentials and tools

All activity is isolated, monitored, and policy-controlled

When complete, the environment can be terminated with no residual data

Built for Secure, Scalable Private AI

Kasm’s containerized architecture enables secure and efficient AI operations:

Core Differentiators

Container-Based Isolation

Lightweight, ephemeral environments provide faster, more secure execution than traditional VMs

GPU and CPU Optimization

Share GPU resources across multiple users and workloads to reduce cost and increase utilization

Pre-Built AI Workspace Registry

Access ready-to-use environments with agentic tools and frameworks preconfigured

Flexible Storage and Data Access

Connect agents to the data sources they need—securely and selectively

Network and Model Control

Implement LLM guardrails, web filtering, and access policies at the container level

Multi-Environment Deployment

Deploy on premises, in cloud, or hybrid environments to meet compliance requirements

Cost and Operational Advantages

Reduced Infrastructure Costs

  • Efficient GPU sharing increases utilization
  • Support for alternative compute (e.g., CPU-based AI workloads) reduces dependency on expensive GPUs

Faster Time to Value

  • Prebuilt AI environments eliminate setup complexity
  • Automated updates (e.g., CUDA drivers) reduce operational overhead

Lower Risk Exposure

  • Prevent costly misuse of API keys or uncontrolled model access
  • Avoid financial impact from unauthorized AI usage

Industry Applications

Government, Defense & Intelligence

Provide secure, controlled environments for agentic AI use while maintaining strict data sovereignty, classification boundaries, and operational security requirements.

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Healthcare

Enable AI-driven workflows and automation while protecting patient data, ensuring HIPAA compliance, and preventing exposure of PHI to external models.

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Financial Services

Leverage agentic AI for analysis, reporting, and automation while maintaining compliance with strict regulatory requirements and safeguarding sensitive financial data.

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Education

Empower students, faculty, and researchers with AI tools in secure, isolated environments that prevent misuse and protect institutional data.

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Energy & Industrial Applications

Support AI-driven operations and analysis while isolating access to OT, SCADA, and critical infrastructure systems to reduce risk and ensure continuity.

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Retail & Manufacturing

Enable AI-assisted supply chain, operations, and analytics workflows while protecting proprietary data, vendor systems, and customer information.

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The Kasm Workspaces Platform

Secure agentic AI environments are powered by the Kasm Workspaces platform—a container streaming solution that delivers secure access to browsers, desktops, applications, and now AI agents.

Learn more about the Kasm Workspaces Platform

Explore Other Kasm Use Cases

Web Research

Browser Isolation

App Streaming

Remote Workspaces

IoT/OT

Secure Private AI

Deploy Agentic AI with Confidence

Agentic AI is powerful—but without proper controls, it introduces significant risk.

Kasm Workspaces provides the secure foundation organizations need to safely adopt, scale, and operationalize AI agents—without compromising data, credentials, or compliance.

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