Secure Agentic AI Environments

Safely Deploy and Scale Agentic AI with Full Control Over Data, Credentials, & Execution

Agentic AI introduces powerful new capabilities—but also new risks. From exposed API keys to uncontrolled model access and sensitive data leakage, organizations need a secure foundation to operationalize AI agents.

Kasm Workspaces provides secure, containerized environments for running agentic AI—ensuring all credentials, data, and execution remains fully isolated, auditable, and under enterprise control.