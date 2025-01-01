Kasm Technologies and ATX Defense have partnered to offer an easy, affordable & accessible solution for small businesses needing to meet CMMC compliance. CMMC Space is a CMMC-certified, Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) solution designed for CMMC Level 2 compliance. This turnkey approach offers a hardened Google Workspace (with Microsoft 365 GCC High option), secure Chrome browser, & mission-specific virtual machines in a FedRAMP High environment.

CMMC Space provides secure, zero-trust access and browser-based virtual desktops to support remote work, integrating Smart Card MFA, Google identity management, & Google Cloud for scalable, compliant operations.