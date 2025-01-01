The Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) is a DoD framework ensuring defense contractors safeguard controlled unclassified information (CUI) through verified cybersecurity practices.
Kasm Technologies and ATX Defense have partnered to offer an easy, affordable & accessible solution for small businesses needing to meet CMMC compliance. CMMC Space is a CMMC-certified, Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) solution designed for CMMC Level 2 compliance. This turnkey approach offers a hardened Google Workspace (with Microsoft 365 GCC High option), secure Chrome browser, & mission-specific virtual machines in a FedRAMP High environment.
CMMC Space provides secure, zero-trust access and browser-based virtual desktops to support remote work, integrating Smart Card MFA, Google identity management, & Google Cloud for scalable, compliant operations.
ATX Defense uses Kasm Workspaces as the platform for workspace orchestration and DLP control in CMMC Space, helping customers move their sensitive work into a secure environment. The solution provides a ready-made path to CMMC compliance, equipping companies with all the necessary tools to prepare for the mandatory third-party assessment.
is a secure, cloud-native digital workspace platform used by government, defense, and enterprise organizations to deliver containerized desktops, applications, and browsers. Built by cybersecurity & DevSecOps experts, Kasm offers a modern, zero-trust architecture that safeguards data while enabling flexible remote work & mission operations. The platform provides fully managed or self-hosted deployment options, integrates with existing identity & security infrastructure, & supports FedRAMP-authorized cloud environments. As a leader in secure virtual workspace technology, Kasm Workspaces empowers teams to operate efficiently while meeting strict compliance, isolation, & cyber defense standards.
is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) founded by Army combat veterans with experience at NSA, CIA, DIU, and the Pentagon. They specialize in fast, practical transformation for government teams and CMMC readiness for small and mid-sized defense contractors. As the first and only Google Partner to become a CMMC Managed Service Provider (MSP) and a Certified Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO), the team combines deep technical expertise with hands-on tools to help clients meet evolving mission and compliance requirements.
ATX Defense's partnership with Kasm makes compliance simpler, faster, and more affordable
Kasm's workspace orchestration allow ATX Defense to deliver a fully compliant virtual desktop, automating over 300 of the 320 CMMC requirements to streamline deployment.
CMMC consists of five cumulative levels of certification that reflect the maturity & reliability of a company’s cybersecurity infrastructure. These levels range from basic cyber hygiene at Level 1 to advanced processes for reducing risk from Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs) at Level 5.
Each level covers specific practices and processes, from safeguarding Federal Contract Information (FCI) at lower levels to protecting Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) at higher levels.
Unlike previous self-certification models, CMMC requires third-party assessment to ensure compliance & certification. This ensures that a contractor’s cybersecurity practices & processes have been rigorously evaluated and meet the required standards before they can participate in DoD contracts.
CMMC levels are specified in DoD requests for information and requests for proposals, making cybersecurity an integral part of the defense contracting process. Contractors must achieve the required CMMC level to be eligible to bid on and receive contracts.
“Small defense contractors shouldn’t have to choose between winning DoD work and affording compliance. By partnering with ATX Defense, we’re delivering a turnkey CMMC solution that removes complexity, reduces cost, and allows teams to operate securely without overhauling their entire business. CMMC Space combines Kasm’s zero-trust virtual workspaces with ATX Defense’s deep compliance expertise to give small businesses a practical, proven path to CMMC Level 2.”
“CMMC doesn’t have to be an expensive nightmare. Years ago, we set out to meet our own need for a CMMC solution that was affordable, easy to maintain, and wouldn’t disrupt the parts of a business that don’t touch CUI. CMMC Space is a totally different approach to compliance and with companies successfully passing their CMMC certification assessments, we've shown there’s a better way.”
Small or Medium Defense Industrial Base (DIB) contractors needing to meet CMMC requirements
Organizations using Microsoft 365 that want a more secure and less expensive environment
Remote or hybrid teams that need to work using secure virtual desktops
Companies facing high costs that want a simpler, more predictable CMMC solution