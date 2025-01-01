This alliance brings together two complementary security architectures to help organizations control sensitive content across distributed teams, partner ecosystems, and regulated environments. Kasm provides isolated, ephemeral workspaces that keep user interaction with content inside secure browser-based sessions. Kiteworks serves as the control plane for secure data exchange—providing unified governance, visibility, and security across every channel through which sensitive data moves, including email, file sharing, SFTP, managed file transfer, APIs, data forms, and AI integrations.
Together, the platforms deliver one policy engine, one audit log, and one security architecture governing both the movement of sensitive data and the environment where users access it.
By combining governed data exchange with isolated workspaces, the solution secures both data movement and user access. Kiteworks protects data within a hardened virtual appliance using layered security, while Kasm secures user interaction through containerized, ephemeral sessions—creating stronger protection together than either alone.
Sensitive content remains within controlled, secure environments and is never stored on the user’s local device. Granular controls over upload, download, clipboard, and session behavior help reduce the risk of data exfiltration and endpoint-based threats.
Kiteworks enforces role- and attribute-based access across all data exchanges through a unified policy engine. Kasm ensures sessions are isolated, ephemeral, and policy-controlled—delivering precise access control and full chain-of-custody for every file, access, and action.
Supports major regulations (HIPAA, CMMC, GDPR, FedRAMP, ITAR, DORA, NIS 2, PCI DSS). Kiteworks delivers complete audit logs and automated reporting for real-time proof, while Kasm secures user interaction—enabling inherited, validated compliance controls.
The alliance secures AI at the data layer. Kiteworks enables LLMs like Claude and Copilot to access data via MCP with full authentication, authorization, and audit trails, plus zero-trust access for RAG workflows. Kasm isolates AI sessions in controlled workspaces—ensuring governed access without sacrificing productivity.
Designed for secure enterprise collaboration, the solution supports internal users, partners, and regulated ecosystems without sacrificing usability. Kiteworks enables secure onboarding, automated data exchange, and vault-to-vault transfers—all governed by a unified policy engine and audit log.
“Kasm Technologies delivers zero-trust browser isolation and Desktop-as-a-Service through its container streaming platform, ensuring that all user interaction with web content and applications occurs within secure, disposable sandboxes that prevent data exfiltration and eliminate endpoint-based threats. Together, Kiteworks and Kasm create a defense-in-depth approach to secure collaboration that neither technology achieves alone.”
“Organizations today face an escalating challenge: sensitive data flows across dozens of channels, systems, and partners with fragmented visibility and inconsistent controls. Every file shared via email, file sharing, SFTP, managed file transfer, API, or web form represents potential exposure. Security teams struggle with disparate logging systems, compliance officers cannot prove governance end-to-end, and IT administrators manage a patchwork of point solutions that expand the attack surface. At the same time, adversaries are growing more sophisticated, regulatory requirements are intensifying, and the emergence of AI is creating entirely new data governance challenges that existing approaches were never designed to address. That’s why Kiteworks exists—as the control plane for secure data exchange, we provide one policy engine, one audit log, and one security architecture across every channel. With Kasm, we extend that governed approach to the user’s interaction environment itself, delivering end-to-end protection that no single platform achieves alone.”
This joint solution is well suited for organizations that need strong governance, secure user interaction, and defensible audit trails for sensitive content, including:
Contact us today to learn how Kasm and Kiteworks can help your organization strengthen private data governance, secure user access to sensitive content, and support compliant collaboration across distributed teams and partner ecosystems.