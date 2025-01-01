About the Partnership

This alliance brings together two complementary security architectures to help organizations control sensitive content across distributed teams, partner ecosystems, and regulated environments. Kasm provides isolated, ephemeral workspaces that keep user interaction with content inside secure browser-based sessions. Kiteworks serves as the control plane for secure data exchange—providing unified governance, visibility, and security across every channel through which sensitive data moves, including email, file sharing, SFTP, managed file transfer, APIs, data forms, and AI integrations.

Together, the platforms deliver one policy engine, one audit log, and one security architecture governing both the movement of sensitive data and the environment where users access it.