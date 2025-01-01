This integrated solution combines Kasm Workspaces, the modern platform for containerized desktop and application streaming, with the Nutanix Cloud Platform, a leader in hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) and hybrid multicloud solutions. Together, they provide a high-performance, cost-effective, and secure platform for workspace modernization, transforming how enterprises deploy, manage, and scale virtual desktop environments.
Kasm Workspaces on Nutanix allows organizations to replace legacy VDI with container-based infrastructure that deploys in hours instead of months.
The solution provides up to 10x resource efficiency and reduces infrastructure costs by 70%, transforming CapEx-heavy environments into flexible, OpEx-driven setups.
With GPU passthrough and vGPU support, data scientists and developers can instantly access GPU-accelerated environments for AI/ML workloads without waiting for hardware procurement or dealing with shadow IT.
Seamlessly run enterprise applications across on-premises Nutanix clusters, public cloud providers (AWS, Azure, OCI or GCP), or edge environments—without reconfiguration or retraining.
Each workspace is delivered through isolated, ephemeral containers within Nutanix security hardened infrastructure. Integration with identity providers (SAML, OAuth, OpenID Connect) enforces zero-trust access and eliminates endpoint data exposure.
“As organizations modernize their digital infrastructure, agility & security must go hand in hand. Our partnership with Nutanix brings together the scalability of container-native workspace delivery & the simplicity of Nutanix’s hyperconverged platform empowering enterprises to transform legacy VDI into a modern, hybrid, & AI-ready solution.”
Kasm Workspaces - Nutanix Autoscaling (Docker and Windows)
Kasm Workspaces - Windows Authentication
This collaboration supports Nutanix’s mission to simplify and accelerate enterprise IT through hybrid cloud automation and is ideally suited for organizations in:
Contact us today to discover how this integrated solution can help your organization establish secure, efficient, and scalable hybrid work environments.