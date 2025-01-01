STEP 1 - Pilot

Pilot — no commitment required

Modernize the infrastructure layer on your timeline

Deploy Kasm with SteelDome. The goal is to see the efficiency of the deployment and prove that browser-delivered workspaces work for your users before touching your existing infrastructure.

Kasm Workspaces Install via SteelDome’s StratiSYSTEM OS

Stream desktops & apps to any browser, no client install

Connect your existing SSO (SAML, LDAP, OIDC)

Test with a small user group — 10 to 50 seats SteelDome SteelDome provides the software to deploy on existing server assets

Deploys on as small as a single node and can scale to rack-scale

What you prove

Kasm and SteelDome validate your success criteria for usability, use cases, and business outcomes.