About the Partnership

This integrated solution combines Kasm Workspaces, the modern platform for containerized desktop, application, and browser streaming, with SteelDome’s StratiSYSTEM, a modular infrastructure operating system that enables organizations to rapidly deploy high-performance, highly available infrastructure services on hardware of their choice. Together, Kasm and SteelDome help customers launch secure workspace environments quickly while creating a scalable, resilient foundation for long-term growth.

  • Kasm Workspaces: A container-native platform for delivering secure desktops, applications, browsers, and remote access sessions through the web.
  • SteelDome StratiSYSTEM OS: A modular, hardware-agnostic infrastructure operating system that rapidly activates the compute, storage, and virtualization services needed to support high-performance, highly available Kasm environments at any scale.

Joint Solution Benefits

Rapid Time to Value with Simplified Deployment

Kasm on SteelDome enables organizations to deploy secure, production-ready workspace environments in minutes rather than weeks, while also creating a stronger long-term infrastructure position. By eliminating manual configuration, complex integration steps, and infrastructure-heavy deployment models, the solution reduces operational burden on day one. Over time, it helps organizations simplify lifecycle management, improve performance and availability, strengthen resilience, avoid disruptive re-platforming, and maintain greater control over cost, scale, and architecture.

Flexible, Modular Architecture

Kasm and SteelDome provide a practical modernization path for organizations replacing legacy VDI, transitioning from incumbent hypervisors, or building secure workspace environments from the ground up. The value is not limited to faster deployment. Each stage helps customers reduce operational complexity, improve resilience, preserve hardware choice, and build a high-performance, highly available foundation they can scale over time without repeated re-architecture.

STEP 1 - Pilot

Pilot — no commitment required

Modernize the infrastructure layer on your timeline

Deploy Kasm with SteelDome. The goal is to see the efficiency of the deployment and prove that browser-delivered workspaces work for your users before touching your existing infrastructure.

Kasm Workspaces

  • Install via SteelDome’s StratiSYSTEM OS
  • Stream desktops & apps to any browser, no client install
  • Connect your existing SSO (SAML, LDAP, OIDC)
  • Test with a small user group — 10 to 50 seats

SteelDome

  • SteelDome provides the software to deploy on existing server assets
  • Deploys on as small as a single node and can scale to rack-scale

What you prove

Kasm and SteelDome validate your success criteria for usability, use cases, and business outcomes.

STEP 2 - Foundation

Foundation — establish the modern platform

Modernize the infrastructure layer on your timeline

Deploy SteelDome’s StratiSYSTEM on existing or new commodity x86 hardware and begin shifting workspace infrastructure onto a modular, high-performance, highly available foundation. For some customers, this means replacing a hypervisor or storage platform outright. For others, it means running a phased transition alongside existing infrastructure while new workloads and user groups move first.

Kasm Workspaces

  • Re-deploys in the same operational model
  • Users keep the same browser-based experience
  • Workspace images remain portable and easy to manage

SteelDome

  • StratiSERV provides the compute layer for VMs and containers with high-performance, highly available operation
  • StratiSTOR provides unified block, file, and object storage with flexible scale-out
  • Runs on existing and new x86 hardware without forcing a refresh cycle or vendor lock-in

WHAT YOU GAIN

A modern foundation for phased migration, lower infrastructure cost, and simpler long-term operations

STEP 3 - Protect

Protect — add data resilience before you scale

Harden your data layer with immutable protection

Before expanding user count or workload types, lock down your data protection posture. This is the step most organizations skip — and regret after a ransomware event.

Kasm Workspaces

  • Session recording and audit logging enabled
  • Data loss prevention (DLP) controls: restrict uploads, downloads, clipboard, printing
  • Workspaces are ephemeral by default — sessions leave no data on endpoints

SteelDome

  • Native immutable backup and recovery protection that ransomware cannot overwrite or encrypt
  • Replication across sites or to the cloud for resilient recovery options
  • Recovery tested in minutes, not hours

What you gain

Ransomware-resistant infrastructure + zero endpoint data exposure

STEP 4 - Scale

Scale — expand users, workloads, and locations

Grow without re-architecting

Add users, deploy additional workspace types, bring in AI workloads, or extend to remote offices and edge locations. Both platforms scale independently — you add what you need, when you need it.

Kasm Workspaces

  • Add workspace types: secure browsers, app streaming, Linux or Windows desktops
  • Multi-zone deployment for geographic distribution
  • Auto-scaling to handle peak loads without manual provisioning

SteelDome

  • Scale compute and storage independently without disruptive migration events
  • Add nodes incrementally while keeping the environment online
  • Start single-node, scale to clusters or superclusters on the same platform
  • Mixed hardware generations in the same cluster

What you avoid

Forklift upgrades and capacity planning guesswork data migrations

STEP 5 - Optimize

Optimize — full sovereign stack, fully owned

Operate a vendor-independent, fully controlled environment

At full build-out, your organization runs a complete workspace delivery and infrastructure stack with greater control over cost, architecture, security posture, and lifecycle planning, without dependence on hyperscaler economics or restrictive infrastructure licensing models.

Kasm Workspaces

  • Zero-trust workspace delivery to any device, anywhere
  • Full audit trail, DLP, session recording, and watermarking
  • Air-gapped deployment capable for classified or regulated environments

SteelDome

  • Sovereign, hardware-agnostic infrastructure — your hardware, your data center, your rules
  • High-performance, highly available compute, storage, & virtualization in one modular platform for any scale
  • No vendor audit risk, no forced subscription renewal, no lock-in

End state

Full ownership of the workspace and infrastructure stack with stronger security, simpler operations, lower renewal risk, and the flexibility to scale without lock-in.

Strong Fit for MSPs and Multi-Environment Deployments

Kasm and SteelDome provide a powerful solution for MSPs and partners who need to deploy secure environments quickly and consistently across multiple customers. Together, the solution enables repeatable, modular delivery of secure workspaces on a flexible, hardware-agnostic infrastructure foundation, making it easier to support diverse customer environments with a unified operational model.

OT and Critical Infrastructure Readiness

Kasm and SteelDome enable organizations to rapidly deploy secure environments for OT and critical infrastructure use cases without the operational complexity of traditional solutions. This approach gives teams the controls they need to solve production-grade problems on a high-performance, highly available foundation without putting security or usability at risk.

Secure, Modern Workspace Delivery

Kasm's zero-trust, containerized workspace delivery combined with SteelDome’s modular, high-performance, hardware-agnostic infrastructure operating model enables organizations to reduce endpoint exposure and modernize secure remote access without inheriting the cost and rigidity of legacy VDI.

Leadership Perspectives

Ryan Cason Head of Global Partnerships & Alliances

“SteelDome helps remove one of the biggest barriers to adoption: getting customers to value quickly. Together, we can simplify deployment, strengthen joint go-to-market execution, and deliver a flexible solution that is especially compelling for OT, MSP, and enterprise environments.”

Tony Franchi CEO, SteelDome

“Our partnership with Kasm Technologies represents a major step forward in secure workspace delivery. With Kasm running on SteelDome’s StratiSYSTEM infrastructure operating system, organizations can deploy quickly on hardware of their choice while gaining a high-performance, highly available foundation they can scale, protect, and operate with far less complexity over time.”

Why Kasm and SteelDome

Organizations evaluating modern workspace infrastructure often want to move fast without taking on a complicated deployment project or committing to another rigid architecture. Kasm and SteelDome address that challenge by combining:

Secure browser-based workspace delivery

Modular, hardware-agnostic infrastructure

Faster proof-of-concept execution

Simplified operational rollout on a high-performance, highly available foundation

And a long-term path to stronger resilience, platform independence, and customer choice rather than forced architecture decisions

Ideal for Modern IT and Security Teams

This joint solution is well suited for organizations that need secure, scalable workspace delivery with faster deployment and lower operational overhead, including:

Managed Service Providers

Operational Technology and Industrial Environments

Government and Defense Organizations

Ready to Accelerate Workspace Deployment?

Contact us today to learn how Kasm Technologies and SteelDome can help your organization deploy secure, scalable virtual workspaces faster while building a more flexible, resilient infrastructure foundation across enterprise, MSP, OT, and government environments.

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