This integrated solution combines Kasm Workspaces, the modern platform for containerized desktop, application, and browser streaming, with SteelDome’s StratiSYSTEM, a modular infrastructure operating system that enables organizations to rapidly deploy high-performance, highly available infrastructure services on hardware of their choice. Together, Kasm and SteelDome help customers launch secure workspace environments quickly while creating a scalable, resilient foundation for long-term growth.
Kasm on SteelDome enables organizations to deploy secure, production-ready workspace environments in minutes rather than weeks, while also creating a stronger long-term infrastructure position. By eliminating manual configuration, complex integration steps, and infrastructure-heavy deployment models, the solution reduces operational burden on day one. Over time, it helps organizations simplify lifecycle management, improve performance and availability, strengthen resilience, avoid disruptive re-platforming, and maintain greater control over cost, scale, and architecture.
Kasm and SteelDome provide a practical modernization path for organizations replacing legacy VDI, transitioning from incumbent hypervisors, or building secure workspace environments from the ground up. The value is not limited to faster deployment. Each stage helps customers reduce operational complexity, improve resilience, preserve hardware choice, and build a high-performance, highly available foundation they can scale over time without repeated re-architecture.
Deploy Kasm with SteelDome. The goal is to see the efficiency of the deployment and prove that browser-delivered workspaces work for your users before touching your existing infrastructure.
Kasm and SteelDome validate your success criteria for usability, use cases, and business outcomes.
Deploy SteelDome’s StratiSYSTEM on existing or new commodity x86 hardware and begin shifting workspace infrastructure onto a modular, high-performance, highly available foundation. For some customers, this means replacing a hypervisor or storage platform outright. For others, it means running a phased transition alongside existing infrastructure while new workloads and user groups move first.
A modern foundation for phased migration, lower infrastructure cost, and simpler long-term operations
Before expanding user count or workload types, lock down your data protection posture. This is the step most organizations skip — and regret after a ransomware event.
Ransomware-resistant infrastructure + zero endpoint data exposure
Add users, deploy additional workspace types, bring in AI workloads, or extend to remote offices and edge locations. Both platforms scale independently — you add what you need, when you need it.
Forklift upgrades and capacity planning guesswork data migrations
At full build-out, your organization runs a complete workspace delivery and infrastructure stack with greater control over cost, architecture, security posture, and lifecycle planning, without dependence on hyperscaler economics or restrictive infrastructure licensing models.
Full ownership of the workspace and infrastructure stack with stronger security, simpler operations, lower renewal risk, and the flexibility to scale without lock-in.
Kasm and SteelDome provide a powerful solution for MSPs and partners who need to deploy secure environments quickly and consistently across multiple customers. Together, the solution enables repeatable, modular delivery of secure workspaces on a flexible, hardware-agnostic infrastructure foundation, making it easier to support diverse customer environments with a unified operational model.
Kasm and SteelDome enable organizations to rapidly deploy secure environments for OT and critical infrastructure use cases without the operational complexity of traditional solutions. This approach gives teams the controls they need to solve production-grade problems on a high-performance, highly available foundation without putting security or usability at risk.
Kasm's zero-trust, containerized workspace delivery combined with SteelDome’s modular, high-performance, hardware-agnostic infrastructure operating model enables organizations to reduce endpoint exposure and modernize secure remote access without inheriting the cost and rigidity of legacy VDI.
“SteelDome helps remove one of the biggest barriers to adoption: getting customers to value quickly. Together, we can simplify deployment, strengthen joint go-to-market execution, and deliver a flexible solution that is especially compelling for OT, MSP, and enterprise environments.”
“Our partnership with Kasm Technologies represents a major step forward in secure workspace delivery. With Kasm running on SteelDome’s StratiSYSTEM infrastructure operating system, organizations can deploy quickly on hardware of their choice while gaining a high-performance, highly available foundation they can scale, protect, and operate with far less complexity over time.”
Organizations evaluating modern workspace infrastructure often want to move fast without taking on a complicated deployment project or committing to another rigid architecture. Kasm and SteelDome address that challenge by combining:
This joint solution is well suited for organizations that need secure, scalable workspace delivery with faster deployment and lower operational overhead, including:
Contact us today to learn how Kasm Technologies and SteelDome can help your organization deploy secure, scalable virtual workspaces faster while building a more flexible, resilient infrastructure foundation across enterprise, MSP, OT, and government environments.