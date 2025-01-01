Through its partnership with Everfox, Kasm Technologies enables agencies to modernize their digital infrastructure with next-generation secure workspace delivery, without impacting their critical missions. This collaboration empowers Government & Defense organizations to achieve scalable, secure, and high-performance workspace environments using validated zero-trust endpoints, without impacting user experience.
This joint solution combines Kasm Workspaces, the modern platform for containerized desktop and application streaming, with Everfox’s Cross Domain Solutions, a leader in secure, zero-trust cross domain access and transfer.
Together, they deliver a modern, cost-effective, and secure solution that transforms how Government & Defense agencies deploy, manage, scale, and access classified digital environments.
Delivers a secure, zero-trust aligned endpoint for access to virtual apps and desktops of multiple classification levels.
Switch between systems, interfaces, and networks without the use of multiple desktops and redundant peripherals.
Use existing hardware, hypervisors, or next-generation technologies (hyperconverged) across disconnected, air-gapped, or cloud infrastructure-ensuring secure access for remote and hybrid mission environments.
IT admins can manage OS images, patching, and deliver policies remotely, enabling low-touch deployment and fast operational scale-out.
Ability to scale rapidly across networks, endpoints, and locations.
No local storage or cached data; sessions wipe completely on reboot, ideal for classified and controlled unclassified information (CUI) handling.
“Everfox and Kasm work together to securely connect users across domains while modernizing the desktop experience. Everfox enables trusted cross-domain access, and Kasm replaces rigid legacy VDI with a flexible, on-premise platform that lets customers evolve their infrastructure without vendor lock-in.”
Government, defense, and intelligence organizations must securely access multiple networks and classification levels without sacrificing performance or mission agility. The Kasm Technologies and Everfox joint solution is purpose-built for these high-assurance environments, enabling secure, simultaneous access to classified and unclassified systems from a single, validated endpoint.
By combining Kasm Workspaces’ ephemeral, containerized desktops and applications with Everfox’s Trusted Thin Client & cross domain expertise, agencies can reduce endpoint sprawl, simplify operations, and modernize access across air-gapped, hybrid, and cloud environments while maintaining zero-trust principles & strict data controls.