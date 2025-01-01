Through its partnership with Everfox, Kasm Technologies enables agencies to modernize their digital infrastructure with next-generation secure workspace delivery, without impacting their critical missions. This collaboration empowers Government & Defense organizations to achieve scalable, secure, and high-performance workspace environments using validated zero-trust endpoints, without impacting user experience.

About the Partnership

This joint solution combines Kasm Workspaces, the modern platform for containerized desktop and application streaming, with Everfox’s Cross Domain Solutions, a leader in secure, zero-trust cross domain access and transfer.

Together, they deliver a modern, cost-effective, and secure solution that transforms how Government & Defense agencies deploy, manage, scale, and access classified digital environments.