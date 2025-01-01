Through its partnership with Everfox, Kasm Technologies enables agencies to modernize their digital infrastructure with next-generation secure workspace delivery, without impacting their critical missions. This collaboration empowers Government & Defense organizations to achieve scalable, secure, and high-performance workspace environments using validated zero-trust endpoints, without impacting user experience.

About the Partnership

This joint solution combines Kasm Workspaces, the modern platform for containerized desktop and application streaming, with Everfox’s Cross Domain Solutions, a leader in secure, zero-trust cross domain access and transfer.

Together, they deliver a modern, cost-effective, and secure solution that transforms how Government & Defense agencies deploy, manage, scale, and access classified digital environments.

  • Kasm Workspaces: A container-native platform for delivering desktops, applications, and browsers via the web, removing the complexity, cost, and rigidity of traditional VDI.
  • Everfox Trusted Thin Client: A purpose-built client to enable secure and timely data access across networks operating at different security classification levels or security controls.

Joint Solution Benefits

Single Access Device to Multiple Domains:

Zero Trust Endpoint Access

Delivers a secure, zero-trust aligned endpoint for access to virtual apps and desktops of multiple classification levels.

Integrated User Experience

Switch between systems, interfaces, and networks without the use of multiple desktops and redundant peripherals.

Flexible Deployment

Use existing hardware, hypervisors, or next-generation technologies (hyperconverged) across disconnected, air-gapped, or cloud infrastructure-ensuring secure access for remote and hybrid mission environments.

Centralized Management

IT admins can manage OS images, patching, and deliver policies remotely, enabling low-touch deployment and fast operational scale-out.

Scalability Across Organization

Ability to scale rapidly across networks, endpoints, and locations.

Ephemeral Architecture

No local storage or cached data; sessions wipe completely on reboot, ideal for classified and controlled unclassified information (CUI) handling.

Leadership Perspectives

Daniel Ben Chitrit Chief Product Officer Kasm Technologies

“Everfox and Kasm work together to securely connect users across domains while modernizing the desktop experience. Everfox enables trusted cross-domain access, and Kasm replaces rigid legacy VDI with a flexible, on-premise platform that lets customers evolve their infrastructure without vendor lock-in.”

Trusted by Government, Defense,
and Intelligence Industries

Government, defense, and intelligence organizations must securely access multiple networks and classification levels without sacrificing performance or mission agility. The Kasm Technologies and Everfox joint solution is purpose-built for these high-assurance environments, enabling secure, simultaneous access to classified and unclassified systems from a single, validated endpoint.

By combining Kasm Workspaces’ ephemeral, containerized desktops and applications with Everfox’s Trusted Thin Client & cross domain expertise, agencies can reduce endpoint sprawl, simplify operations, and modernize access across air-gapped, hybrid, and cloud environments while maintaining zero-trust principles & strict data controls.