About the Partnership

This partnership brings together Kasm’s web-native workspace streaming platform with SUSE Virtualization’s cloud-native infrastructure to deliver a unified, full-stack solution for modern end-user computing.

  • Kasm Workspaces: A containerized, zero-trust workspace platform that delivers desktops, applications, and browser sessions directly through the web browser. Kasm enables secure, ephemeral access to workloads without exposing sensitive data to endpoints, eliminating the need for traditional agents or VPN-based access.
  • SUSE Virtualization: An open-source, Kubernetes-native hyperconverged infrastructure platform that runs virtual machines and containers side by side, providing a unified foundation for modern workloads with enterprise-grade performance, scalability, and operational flexibility.

Together, the platforms create a cohesive architecture where infrastructure and workspace delivery are tightly integrated. Kasm builds on SUSE Virtualization’s Kubernetes-native foundation to deliver secure, browser-based access to workloads—aligning infrastructure with how modern organizations operate in a distributed, SaaS-driven, and AI-enabled world.

Joint Solution Benefits

A Modern Alternative to Legacy VDI

Kasm and SUSE provide a modern alternative to traditional virtual desktop infrastructure. Instead of relying on persistent desktops and complex management layers, the combined solution delivers dynamic, container-based workspaces aligned to modern application delivery models.

Zero-Trust, Browser-Based Access

Kasm ensures that user interaction with applications and data occurs within isolated, ephemeral sessions delivered through the browser. This approach reduces reliance on endpoint security controls and eliminates exposure of sensitive data to local devices.

Kubernetes-Native, Open Infrastructure

SUSE Virtualization provides a unified platform for running both virtual machines and containerized workloads, built on a Kubernetes-native architecture. This allows organizations to standardize on a modern infrastructure stack while maintaining flexibility for both legacy and cloud-native applications.

AI-Ready Workload Support

The combined platform is designed to support emerging AI use cases alongside traditional workloads. By leveraging SUSE Virtualization’s native support for NVIDIA Multi-Instance GPU (MIG) technology, Kasm can seamlessly deliver hardware-accelerated, AI-ready workspaces directly to the browser.

Unified Operations and Simplified Management

With SUSE Virtualization’s integration into the broader SUSE ecosystem and Kasm’s centralized workspace control plane, IT teams can manage infrastructure and user environments through a consistent, streamlined operational model.

Flexible and Scalable Deployment

The joint solution supports deployment across on-premises environments, private cloud, public cloud, and edge locations—allowing organizations to scale securely while maintaining control over their infrastructure and data.

Leadership Perspectives

Daniel Ben-Chitrit Chief Product Officer, Kasm Technologies

“At Kasm, we believe secure, scalable workspaces shouldn't require complexity. SUSE's Virtualization platform is a perfect complement to what we've built - its Kubernetes-native architecture lets customers deploy Kasm containerized desktops and browsers on infrastructure they already trust, making it easier than ever for organizations to modernize legacy VDI.”

Tony Franchi General Manager Cloud Native, SUSE

“At SUSE, we are committed to helping organizations seamlessly run and modernize both legacy and cloud-native workloads within a unified platform through SUSE Virtualization. By collaborating with Kasm, we are able to extend our core zero-trust principles directly to the end-user experience, providing a highly secure, adaptable infrastructure that empowers the modern digital workplace.”

Ideal for Modern, Cloud-First Organizations

The SUSE + Kasm solution is well suited for organizations modernizing end-user computing, including:

Enterprises moving from legacy virtualization

Browser-based apps, SaaS, & virtual workspaces

Containerized development & AI workflows

BYOD and distributed teams

Government and regulated industries

Simplifying operations & infrastructure

Optimize with scalable workspaces

A Practical Path to Modernization

The SUSE + Kasm platform supports a phased approach to modernization, allowing organizations to evolve their environment without disruption:

Step-01

Build a Kubernetes-native base with SUSE Virtualization

Step-02

Introduce browser workspaces with Kasm

Step-03

Expand into containerized and AI-enabled workloads

Step-04

Transition toward a fully modern workspace model

This approach enables organizations to align infrastructure with real-world usage patterns while improving security, flexibility, and operational efficiency over time.

Joint Technical Resources

Technical Video Demo

Joint Solution Blog

Learn how secure, browser-based workspaces simplify IT and enable scalable, remote access.

Visit the Blog

Ready to Modernize End-User Computing?

Contact us today to learn how Kasm and SUSE can help your organization move beyond legacy VDI and build a secure, scalable, and AI-ready digital workplace.

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