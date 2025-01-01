This partnership brings together Kasm’s web-native workspace streaming platform with SUSE Virtualization’s cloud-native infrastructure to deliver a unified, full-stack solution for modern end-user computing.
Together, the platforms create a cohesive architecture where infrastructure and workspace delivery are tightly integrated. Kasm builds on SUSE Virtualization’s Kubernetes-native foundation to deliver secure, browser-based access to workloads—aligning infrastructure with how modern organizations operate in a distributed, SaaS-driven, and AI-enabled world.
Kasm and SUSE provide a modern alternative to traditional virtual desktop infrastructure. Instead of relying on persistent desktops and complex management layers, the combined solution delivers dynamic, container-based workspaces aligned to modern application delivery models.
Kasm ensures that user interaction with applications and data occurs within isolated, ephemeral sessions delivered through the browser. This approach reduces reliance on endpoint security controls and eliminates exposure of sensitive data to local devices.
SUSE Virtualization provides a unified platform for running both virtual machines and containerized workloads, built on a Kubernetes-native architecture. This allows organizations to standardize on a modern infrastructure stack while maintaining flexibility for both legacy and cloud-native applications.
The combined platform is designed to support emerging AI use cases alongside traditional workloads. By leveraging SUSE Virtualization’s native support for NVIDIA Multi-Instance GPU (MIG) technology, Kasm can seamlessly deliver hardware-accelerated, AI-ready workspaces directly to the browser.
With SUSE Virtualization’s integration into the broader SUSE ecosystem and Kasm’s centralized workspace control plane, IT teams can manage infrastructure and user environments through a consistent, streamlined operational model.
The joint solution supports deployment across on-premises environments, private cloud, public cloud, and edge locations—allowing organizations to scale securely while maintaining control over their infrastructure and data.
“At Kasm, we believe secure, scalable workspaces shouldn't require complexity. SUSE's Virtualization platform is a perfect complement to what we've built - its Kubernetes-native architecture lets customers deploy Kasm containerized desktops and browsers on infrastructure they already trust, making it easier than ever for organizations to modernize legacy VDI.”
“At SUSE, we are committed to helping organizations seamlessly run and modernize both legacy and cloud-native workloads within a unified platform through SUSE Virtualization. By collaborating with Kasm, we are able to extend our core zero-trust principles directly to the end-user experience, providing a highly secure, adaptable infrastructure that empowers the modern digital workplace.”
The SUSE + Kasm solution is well suited for organizations modernizing end-user computing, including:
The SUSE + Kasm platform supports a phased approach to modernization, allowing organizations to evolve their environment without disruption:
Build a Kubernetes-native base with SUSE Virtualization
Introduce browser workspaces with Kasm
Expand into containerized and AI-enabled workloads
Transition toward a fully modern workspace model
This approach enables organizations to align infrastructure with real-world usage patterns while improving security, flexibility, and operational efficiency over time.
Learn how secure, browser-based workspaces simplify IT and enable scalable, remote access.Visit the Blog
Contact us today to learn how Kasm and SUSE can help your organization move beyond legacy VDI and build a secure, scalable, and AI-ready digital workplace.